from the did-you-get-the-cable-I-sent-you? dept.
The first-ever fiber optic cable with a route between the U.S. And India via Brazil and South Africa will soon be a reality. This is according to a joint provisioning agreement entered into by Seaborn Networks ("Seaborn") and IOX Cable Ltd ("IOX").
The cable is a "first" given its unique path connecting the U.S. with three BRICS countries.
Seaborn is the developer-owner-operator of: Seabras-1, a direct subsea system between New York - São Paulo; ARBR, the only new direct subsea system planned to be built between Brazil - Argentina (RFS Q4 2018); and SABR, a new subsea system between Cape Town, South Africa and Seabras-1 (RFS 2019).
