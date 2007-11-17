The first-ever fiber optic cable with a route between the U.S. And India via Brazil and South Africa will soon be a reality. This is according to a joint provisioning agreement entered into by Seaborn Networks ("Seaborn") and IOX Cable Ltd ("IOX").

The cable is a "first" given its unique path connecting the U.S. with three BRICS countries.

Seaborn is the developer-owner-operator of: Seabras-1, a direct subsea system between New York - São Paulo; ARBR, the only new direct subsea system planned to be built between Brazil - Argentina (RFS Q4 2018); and SABR, a new subsea system between Cape Town, South Africa and Seabras-1 (RFS 2019).