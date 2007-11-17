from the if-they-track-your-every-move,-it's-best-to-hold-still dept.
How can an employer make sure its remote workers aren’t slacking off on the job? In the case of talent management company Crossover, the answer is to take photos of them every 10 minutes through their webcam.
The pictures are taken by Crossover’s productivity tool, WorkSmart, and combined with screenshots of their workstations along with other data including app use and keystrokes to come up with a “focus score” and an “intensity score” that can be used to assess the value of freelancers.
Today’s workplace surveillance software is a digital panopticon that began with email and phone monitoring but now includes keeping track of web-browsing patterns, text messages, screenshots, keystrokes, social media posts, private messaging apps like WhatsApp and even face-to-face interactions with co-workers.
Good luck with that, Big Brother. My webcam's covered by duct tape.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday November 07, @09:34AM (1 child)
In my day we decided how good a person was by their results. Didn't care if they stayed in their chair for hours on end, or stayed drunk as a skunk. If the results were there they were good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @09:39AM
The schmooze was there before, but buttering up HR does more for keeping yourself retained than anything else nowadays. Won't get you out of everything (guy I know got a felony which lost him reentry at a tech company the HR director would have otherwise hired him on the spot for.)
As stated in the summary above: I too have my webcams all covered and have gone as far as getting some family members to cover theirs as well. Never know when those cell phone are recording without your permission either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @09:39AM
Hello, this is your employer. Sorry, we don't need you any more. And no, it of course has totally nothing to do with the fact that your web cam doesn't appear to be working …
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @09:54AM
I am focused. I'm focused on soylentnews. hmm, seems I'm getting pinged by HR ... be right back guys!
