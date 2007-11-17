Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Big Brother Isn't Just Watching: Workplace Surveillance Can Track Your Every Move

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 07, @09:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the if-they-track-your-every-move,-it's-best-to-hold-still dept.
Career & Education

Phoenix666 writes:

How can an employer make sure its remote workers aren’t slacking off on the job? In the case of talent management company Crossover, the answer is to take photos of them every 10 minutes through their webcam.

The pictures are taken by Crossover’s productivity tool, WorkSmart, and combined with screenshots of their workstations along with other data including app use and keystrokes to come up with a “focus score” and an “intensity score” that can be used to assess the value of freelancers.

Today’s workplace surveillance software is a digital panopticon that began with email and phone monitoring but now includes keeping track of web-browsing patterns, text messages, screenshots, keystrokes, social media posts, private messaging apps like WhatsApp and even face-to-face interactions with co-workers.

Good luck with that, Big Brother. My webcam's covered by duct tape.

Original Submission


«  First-Ever Fiber Optic Cable Between U.S. and India Via Brazil and South Africa
Big Brother Isn't Just Watching: Workplace Surveillance Can Track Your Every Move | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday November 07, @09:34AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Tuesday November 07, @09:34AM (#593574)

    In my day we decided how good a person was by their results. Didn't care if they stayed in their chair for hours on end, or stayed drunk as a skunk. If the results were there they were good.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @09:39AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @09:39AM (#593577)

      The schmooze was there before, but buttering up HR does more for keeping yourself retained than anything else nowadays. Won't get you out of everything (guy I know got a felony which lost him reentry at a tech company the HR director would have otherwise hired him on the spot for.)

      As stated in the summary above: I too have my webcams all covered and have gone as far as getting some family members to cover theirs as well. Never know when those cell phone are recording without your permission either.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @09:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @09:39AM (#593576)

    Good luck with that, Big Brother. My webcam's covered by duct tape.

    Hello, this is your employer. Sorry, we don't need you any more. And no, it of course has totally nothing to do with the fact that your web cam doesn't appear to be working …

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @09:54AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @09:54AM (#593582)

    I am focused. I'm focused on soylentnews. hmm, seems I'm getting pinged by HR ... be right back guys!

(1)