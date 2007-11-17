Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Essen 2017: Best Board Games from the Biggest Board Game Convention

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 07, @10:46AM   Printer-friendly
from the how-big-is-the-biggest-board-game,-anyway? dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Board gamers take note:

Every October, the German city of Essen becomes the epicenter of tabletop gaming geekdom. Tens of thousands of visitors descend on the International Spieltage fair, where publishers from around the world debut their up-and-coming releases over four frantic days of dice chucking, card shuffling, and cube pushing.

For gamers, it’s an enthralling, bewildering, almost intimidating spectacle. Where gaming events in other countries, like Gen Con in the US or the UK Games Expo, incorporate celebrity guests, panel discussions, and side attractions, Essen is focused squarely on the games—everything from light and fluffy family favourites to impenetrable brain-melters.

Given that it’s the highlight of the global gaming calendar, I headed along for a barrage of board games and bratwurst. Here are the best new games I saw.

A Pandemic sequel is among the reviewer's favorites.

Original Submission


«  Big Brother Isn't Just Watching: Workplace Surveillance Can Track Your Every Move
Essen 2017: Best Board Games from the Biggest Board Game Convention | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.