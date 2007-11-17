from the seems-to-be-appearance-over-substance dept.
For those wanting to be more charismatic, there is evidence that it is not such a magical, or imperceptible quality as it might first seem.
Most of it stems from the way we use words and how points are conveyed. For example, in one set of studies, Antonakis trained middle managers at a German company and MBA students to be perceived as more charismatic by using what he calls charismatic leadership tactics.
These are made up of nine core verbal tactics including metaphors, stories and anecdotes, contrasts, lists and rhetorical questions. Speakers should demonstrate moral conviction, share the sentiments of the audience they are targeting, set high expectations for themselves, and communicate confidence. Managers trained to use these tactics were rated as more competent, more trusted and able to influence others. MBA students who analysed recordings of themselves giving speeches, with these tactics in mind, ultimately gave new speeches that were rated as more charismatic.
“Margaret Thatcher was unbelievably charismatic because of her rhetoric and use of these tactics,” Antonakis says. Analysis of a speech the UK Prime Minister delivered to the Conservative Party Conference in 1980, known as ‘The lady’s not for turning’, highlighted her extensive use of many of these verbal tricks. Her speech was packed with metaphors, rhetorical questions, stories, contrasts, lists, and references to ambitious goals.
But it’s not just how you use words that is important. Body language, gestures, facial expressions and tone of voice contribute to emotional signalling too and should match the message you want to convey. “What you need to convey [is] the appropriate emotion to what you’re saying. You need to look credible so people will trust you, ” says Antonakis.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @02:24PM
Let's see …
Metaphors: "This is like the memory layout of the ZX Spectrum."
Anecdotes: "You know, back then when I first got hands on an IBM PC, I really was shocked at how primitive their BASIC interpreter was."
Contrasts: "Emacs is much better than vi!"
Lists: "Well, there is ls, cp, mv, rm, cd, …"
Rhetorical questions: "You think Windows is a good idea? Do you know anything about computers?"
Moral conviction: "Proprietary software is evil!"
Share the sentiments of the targeted audience: "I wish this meeting was over already."
Set high expectations of themselves: "I know the system in and out!"
Communicate confidence: "If only I were in charge of that software, it would be done right."
Hmmm … seems nerds should be the most charismatic people on earth! ;-)
(Score: 2) by DutchUncle on Tuesday November 07, @02:25PM (3 children)
The subhead "from the seems-to-be-appearance-over-substance dept." is the typical techie attitude towards "suits". It has some validity; substance should matter more. OTOH, just like people's reaction to HMI and man pages and error messages, the interface is how the substance will be transmitted, and if the interface interferes with that transmission, then the reception of that substance could be negatively affected. If you show up looking like you don't care, then listeners will not care either.
(Score: 2) by aclarke on Tuesday November 07, @02:49PM (1 child)
Agreed. It's important to know how to communicate effectively. If you have a message you genuinely believe in, you can choose to communicate it in a way that bores your audience, or resonates with them. Which are you going to choose?
Stand straight, adopt an open physical posture, look people in the eye, be confident, project your voice, use language that your audience understands and appreciates, and talk like you believe what you're saying, and you're more likely to get your message through. Basically, all the things I'm regularly telling my kids.
It's also possible to be disingenuous and dishonest, but to do so in an utterly boring and non-charismatic manner. Lying is wrong whether you're good at it or not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @02:55PM
The problem is that you're trying to communicate with absolute retards who will believe almost anything someone says as long as they look 'professional'. This needs to change, and conforming to that makes you part of the problem. We need a decent education system, at the very least. Otherwise, people are going to continue to be fooled by slick advertising campaigns and other such nonsense. I fail to see how being a shallow idiot will fix this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @02:50PM
Then those listeners should attempt to be more rational, if they're even capable of it. Computer analogies are just irrelevant here.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday November 07, @02:29PM
Aristotle and later Cicero were writing about this over 2000 years ago. These are among the techniques of rhetoric. Everybody in the business of public speaking or marketing knows all about them. Although a big one left out is appearance: People tend to listen to those that look the appropriate part (whether or not they're remotely actually that person), or people they're sexually attracted to.
Of course, the people featured in this article are in some ways demonstrating perfectly this art, since they're simply dressing up what was old as new and getting journalists to buy into it!
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
