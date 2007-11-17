from the if-manuals-are-for-sissies,-who-are-automatics-for? dept.
Lancelot Braithwaite cannot get through my visit without bursting forth a mantra that once served him and thousands of consumers well: “Read the frickin’ instruction manual!” he bellows. “And don’t throw it out unless you’re pretty good at memorizing it!” Never mind that products—from iPhones to Facebook—have made manuals into curious artifacts of a distant era. That era is alive if not well in Braithwaite’s smokey, cramped one-bedroom on West 14th Street.
Before tech product reviewers were brand names, there was Braithwaite, thundering his wisdom and geekery from publications that now exist only in yellowing copies. It was a time when the best critics were so familiar with technical specifications that their knowledge rivaled the engineers who built the products. And none were as omnipresent or as savvy as Braithwaite, who even served on industry standards committees.
Manuals are for sissies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @04:03PM (1 child)
yet reading is a revolutionary act
https://jonrappoport.wordpress.com/2017/11/05/in-the-year-2052-no-one-can-read/ [wordpress.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday November 07, @04:21PM
And if there is some sort of brain reset that causes people to forget such things, then just subject the defendant to that without the inefficiency of a trial that no one cares about. We're already down to a judge and prosecutor supposedly with no other witnesses to the trial. What's the point of such theater without an audience? Just have the computer automatically assign punishment and everyone's good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @04:13PM
I've always liked the AvE Boltr youtube channel for his tears downs and reviews. Very honest and in an oldschool style, doesn't hold back. He doesn't accept free products for reviews, so no worry about bias from that. He limits to mostly tools and appliances, but it's still interesting and very funny. Vulgarity warning, though.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 07, @04:33PM
It's called RTFM.
Read The Friendly1 Manual.
RTFM was a typical response of experienced Linux users to newbies. Yet somehow, there grew this myth that Linux users were not very friendly or helpful to uninformed idiot morons just starting to use Linux.
As for products not having a manual, that is desirable if achievable. A product that is so obviously simple to use should not need a manual2. Such as a kitchen knife. How to grasp it and use it in a stabbing motion toward the intended person is or should be obvious without a manual. For non-trivial products, a manual is probably needed. Like a complex piece of software, such as an accounting system, or 3D modelling tool, or semiconductor design tool. In such a case, review of the manual should be part of the review of the product.
1A variety of F-words have been known to be used instead of Friendly. Other F-word examples would include Fantastic or Fabulous.
2Some products that don't need a manual come with one anyway. There are several possible reasons. (1) it is really a "CYA" manual full of legalese, not intended to inform or help you, but intended to work against you in the event of a dispute, like when the product explodes in your pocket for no obvious reason. (2) It is a "state the obvious" manual, and usually just for spite it is printed in 2-point typeface and 37 languages. (3) the "environmental manual". The manufacturer suddenly realized that a product which doesn't need a manual does not consume trees and does not help fill solid waste landfills; and thus decided that a manual was necessary to correct that.
