Following a meeting between Apple's CEO Tim Cook and Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Varadkar said that Apple is not committed to going forward with a planned $1 billion datacenter:
A planned $1 billion Apple data center is in doubt after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the U.S. company's Chief Executive Tim Cook would no longer commit to it, adding that Dublin would do whatever necessary to get it built.
Apple announced plans in February 2015 to build the facility in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of green energy sources nearby, but the project has faced a two-year delay due to planning objections.
In a meeting on Thursday, Cook did not commit to going ahead with it, Varadkar told state broadcaster RTE. "We didn't get a start date, or a definite commitment or anything like that," said Varadkar, who is on a tour of the United States to meet investors, adding he had told Cook that the government would do "anything within our power" to facilitate the resumption of the project.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @08:32PM (1 child)
They outta threaten to kick Apple out - Apple's using Ireland as a tax shelter.
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Tuesday November 07, @08:48PM
Yeah, wonder if they asked for the billions in back taxes at the same meeting?
(Score: 2) by beckett on Tuesday November 07, @08:48PM
When the elephants fight it is the shamrocks that get trod on.
