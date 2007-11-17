17/11/07/2045251 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday November 08, @03:02AM
from the what's-your-best-time? dept.
from the what's-your-best-time? dept.
Rubik's cube is a multicolored, three-dimensional puzzle that has challenged folks for decades. Some, though, have faced that challenge much better than others. The Daily Mail has a very brief story noting that Korean speedcuber SeungBeom Cho ("Steve") has broken his own world record. Solved in under 4.6 seconds! A video of the solution is imbedded in the article or you can see it directly on YouTube.
Having utterly mastered the ubiquitous 3x3x3 puzzle, maybe next he'd next like to take a shot at this 17x17x17 Puzzle? Or how about a 1000x1000x1000 puzzle? Of course, after such a heavy mental work out, it is important to also keep oneself in good physical shape, so it only makes sense to try one's hand at this impressive 3x3x3 puzzle.
Teenager Solves Rubik's Cube in 4.591 Seconds | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday November 08, @03:29AM
Humans can't do that!!
Oh, wait. He's a teen? That explains everything. Teens are strange creatures.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @03:45AM
These skills are too dangerous to be let loose into the real world. He would steal yo girl with his handy tricks.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @03:48AM (2 children)
You can yank them little blocks apart and put them back in.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @03:49AM
Problem solving
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 08, @04:01AM
You don't even need to yank them little blocks, you can simply use paint to restore the face colors.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @04:00AM
Slip him one that is made to be unsolvable and watch his head explode.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday November 08, @04:11AM
Well, the obvious next step is to master the 3x3x3x3 hypercube. [superliminal.com]
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @04:21AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_gHa2x2OQA [youtube.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Yog-Yogguth on Wednesday November 08, @04:25AM
Try solving the nrubik [github.com] ncurses terminal version of Rubik's cube. Btw there's no need to install it globally or locally after "copycloning" it to your machine; instead just go to your git cloned folder and execute it with "python nrubik" after the "chmod +x nrubik" bit. I think it's supposed to work in both Python 2 and 3.
It's GNU GPL so one could change it to make it as enormous as one wants (or smaller in my case, like a 2x2 per side cube just to grasp and get comfortable with the representation and limitations), and at some point one would need to hide the menu and then later on also add some kind of "scrolling" for large cubes.
It's very cool and impressive but I haven't solved it at all so far, then again I haven't been trying hard either because just looking at it and doing some simple moves gives me a headache :D
Bite harder Ouroboros, bite! tails.boum.org/ linux USB CD secure desktop IRC *crypt tor (not endorsements (XKeyScore))
Reply to This