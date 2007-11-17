Rubik's cube is a multicolored, three-dimensional puzzle that has challenged folks for decades. Some, though, have faced that challenge much better than others. The Daily Mail has a very brief story noting that Korean speedcuber SeungBeom Cho ("Steve") has broken his own world record. Solved in under 4.6 seconds! A video of the solution is imbedded in the article or you can see it directly on YouTube.

Having utterly mastered the ubiquitous 3x3x3 puzzle, maybe next he'd next like to take a shot at this 17x17x17 Puzzle? Or how about a 1000x1000x1000 puzzle? Of course, after such a heavy mental work out, it is important to also keep oneself in good physical shape, so it only makes sense to try one's hand at this impressive 3x3x3 puzzle.