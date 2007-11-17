Altice USA, a cable television provider, is entering into a strategic agreement with Sprint:
Altice USA struck a deal with Sprint Corp. that will allow the cable operator to sell wireless service using Sprint's network.
As part of the agreement, Sprint will use Altice's broadband infrastructure to strengthen its nationwide wireless network, according to a statement from both companies that didn't disclose financial terms. Talks between Sprint's majority owner, SoftBank Group Corp., to combine the carrier with T-Mobile US Inc. collapsed over the weekend after months of negotiations.
The deal between Altice and Sprint marks the latest example of a U.S. cable operator entering the wireless business to compete with giants like Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. Comcast Corp., the nation's largest cable operator, recently started selling cellular service using Verizon's network. Charter Communications Inc., the No. 2 cable operator, plans to enter the wireless business next year.
