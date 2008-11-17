The Tor team has been working on the new onion technology for the past four years, which aims to increase the anonymity level for onion services. In the legacy onion system the network itself could be leveraged to learn about the onion addresses that were using it.

With the new onion system, the onion services are completely private. Only you, the owner of the onion, and those to whom you will disclose the address, will know about your onion service' address. Nobody outside of their tight private groups could discover certain onion addresses, unless one of the group members disclosed it to others.

Websites such as Facebook, ProPublica, and The New York Times will likely want their address to be known to the whole public, so this benefit will not apply to them.