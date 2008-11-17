from the fewer-information-'leeks'-have-a-'peel' dept.
0.3.2.x alpha releases of Tor support version 3 of the Tor Rendezvous Specification (onion services protocol):
We are hyped to present the next generation of onion services! We've been working on this project non-stop for the past 4 years and we officially launched it two weeks ago by publishing our first alpha releases.
The new addresses will be longer and harder to discover:
The Tor team has been working on the new onion technology for the past four years, which aims to increase the anonymity level for onion services. In the legacy onion system the network itself could be leveraged to learn about the onion addresses that were using it.
With the new onion system, the onion services are completely private. Only you, the owner of the onion, and those to whom you will disclose the address, will know about your onion service' address. Nobody outside of their tight private groups could discover certain onion addresses, unless one of the group members disclosed it to others.
Websites such as Facebook, ProPublica, and The New York Times will likely want their address to be known to the whole public, so this benefit will not apply to them.
The legacy addresses will continue to be supported for years, depending on how fast the community adopts the new addresses.
Yesterday: Critical Tor Flaw Leaks Users' Real IP Address
TorMoil, as the flaw has been dubbed by its discoverer, is triggered when users click on links that begin with file:// rather than the more common https:// and http:// address prefixes. When the Tor browser for macOS and Linux is in the process of opening such an address, "the operating system may directly connect to the remote host, bypassing Tor Browser," according to a brief blog post published Tuesday by We Are Segment, the security firm that privately reported the bug to Tor developers.
On Friday, members of the Tor Project issued a temporary work-around that plugs that IP leak. Until the final fix is in place, updated versions of the browser may not behave properly when navigating to file:// addresses. They said both the Windows versions of Tor, Tails, and the sandboxed Tor browser that's in alpha testing aren't vulnerable.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/11/critical-tor-flaw-leaks-users-real-ip-address-update-now/