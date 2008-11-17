Trump space adviser: Blue Origin and SpaceX rockets aren't really commercial: Scott Pace likens heavy-lift rockets to aircraft carriers.
In recent months, the executive secretary of the National Space Council, Scott Pace, has worked assiduously behind the scenes to develop a formal space policy for the Trump administration. In a rare interview, published Monday in Scientific American, Pace elaborated on some of the policy decisions he has been helping to make.
In the interview, Pace explained why the Trump administration has chosen to focus on the Moon first for human exploration while relegating Mars to becoming a "horizon goal," effectively putting human missions to the Red Planet decades into the future. Mars was too ambitious, Pace said, and such a goal would have precluded meaningful involvement from the burgeoning US commercial sector as well as international partners. Specific plans for how NASA will return to the Moon should become more concrete within the next year, he added.
In response to a question about privately developed, heavy-lift boosters, the executive secretary also reiterated his skepticism that such "commercial" rockets developed by Blue Origin and SpaceX could compete with the government's Space Launch System rocket, which is likely to make its maiden flight in 2020. "Heavy-lift rockets are strategic national assets, like aircraft carriers," Pace said. "There are some people who have talked about buying heavy-lift as a service as opposed to owning and operating, in which case the government would, of course, have to continue to own the intellectual properties so it wasn't hostage to any one contractor. One could imagine this but, in general, building a heavy-lift rocket is no more 'commercial' than building an aircraft carrier with private contractors would be."
I thought flying non-reusable pork rockets was about the money, not strategy. SpaceX is set to launch Falcon Heavy for the first time no earlier than December 29. It will have over 90% of the low Earth orbit capacity as the initial version of the SLS (63.8 metric tons vs. 70).
The first launch of the SLS has slipped again:
NASA has decided it must delay the maiden flight of its Space Launch System rocket, presently scheduled for November 2018, until at least early 2019. This decision was widely expected due to several problems with the rocket, Orion spacecraft, and ground launch systems. The delay was confirmed in a letter from a NASA official released Thursday by the US Government Accountability Office.
The Falcon Heavy will be able to deliver payloads that are similar to what SLS Block 1 can carry:
In its maiden flight configuration, named Block 1, the heavy-lifter will be able to haul up to 77 tons (70 metric tons) of cargo to low Earth orbit, more than double the capacity of the most powerful launcher flying today — United Launch Alliance's Delta 4-Heavy. The Block 1 version of SLS will fly with an upper stage propelled by an Aerojet Rocketdyne RL10 engine, based on the Delta 4's second stage.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, scheduled to make its first flight later this year, will come in just shy of the SLS Block 1's capacity if the commercial space company gave up recovering its booster stages.
NASA plans to introduce a bigger four-engine second stage on the EM-2 launch, a configuration of the SLS named Block 1B.
The first SLS flight, around the moon, will not include a crew.
The first flight of NASA's next-generation heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), is now scheduled for 2019 and will not include a human crew, agency officials said today (May 12).
As of 2016, NASA had planned for the SLS' first flight to take place in 2018, without a crew on board. But the transition team that the Trump administration sent to the agency earlier this year asked for an internal evaluation of the possibility of launching a crew atop the SLS inside the agency's Orion space capsule.
Robert Lightfoot, NASA's acting administrator, said during a news conference today that, based on the results of this internal evaluation, a crewed flight would be "technically feasible," but the agency will proceed with its initial plan to make the rocket's first flight uncrewed.
[...] SLS' first flight will be called Exploration Mission 1, or EM-1, and will send an uncrewed Orion capsule (which has already made one uncrewed test flight, aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket) on a roughly three-week trip around the moon. The first crewed flight, EM-2, was originally scheduled to follow in 2021.
Commercial space companies want NASA to expand the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services program. SpaceX's senior vice president for global business and government affairs called for the COTS program to be extended to deep space activities:
Commercial space companies today (July 13) urged legislators to extend NASA's successful public-private partnerships for International Space Station transportation to future programs, including human missions to Mars.
NASA already is working with six firms to develop prototype habitats that would augment the agency's multibillion-dollar Orion capsule and Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket. NASA has said it intends to use the system to send astronauts to Mars in the 2030s.
[...] Technologies that SpaceX would be interested in developing in partnership with NASA include heavy-cargo missions to Mars, deep-space communications systems, and demonstrations of vertical takeoff and landing on the moon, Hughes said.
Getting spacecraft like the Interplanetary Spaceship to Mars will probably require SpaceX to dip into the NASA coffers yet again:
This proposal was foreshadowed last year in Guadalajara, Mexico. At the International Astronautical Congress there, Musk presented a sketch of the architecture needed to lower the cost of transit to Mars enough to make colonization feasible. His top-line cost of $10 billion, however, is likely out of reach for SpaceX in the near term—without the help of a big-pocketed government. "There's a lot of people in the private sector who are interested in helping fund a base on Mars, and perhaps there will be interest on the government sector side to do that," Musk said last fall.
Also at Ars Technica and LA Times (broader article about the economics of heavy launch capabilities).
The head of the U.S. Air Force Space Command is "completely committed" to launching future missions using reused SpaceX rockets, following certification of the reused boosters for military use:
The head of U.S. Air Force Space Command said he's "completely committed" to launching future missions with recycled rockets like those championed by SpaceX's Elon Musk as the military looks to drive down costs. It would be "absolutely foolish" not to begin using pre-flown rockets, which bring such significant savings that they'll soon be commonplace for the entire industry, General John W. "Jay" Raymond said in an interview Monday at Bloomberg headquarters in New York. "The market's going to go that way. We'd be dumb not to," he said. "What we have to do is make sure we do it smartly."
[...] The Air Force won't be able to use the recycled boosters until they're certified for military use, a process that Raymond suggested may already be in the works. "The folks out at Space and Missile Systems Center in Los Angeles that work for me would be in those dialogues," he said, declining to specify when certification could take place. "I don't know how far down the road we've gotten, but I am completely committed to launching on a reused rocket, a previously flown rocket, and making sure that we have the processes in place to be able to make sure that we can do that safely."
SpaceX's has just added a secretive "Zuma" mission no earlier than November 10th.
Here is a recent Reddit AmA about SpaceX's "BFR" (writeup and another one).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday November 08, @09:14PM (2 children)
I've been saying for a long time that going straight to Mars was a dumb idea, and that we should focus on building some infrastructure on the Moon first and start figuring out how to build stuff in space, to mine asteroids and the Moon, etc. Now we've found what looks like a giant lava tube on the Moon, which would be perfect for building a lunar colony inside. Going straight to Mars just doesn't make any sense when we haven't even sent humans past LEO in 40 years.
Yeah, not sending humans to Mars for a few decades seems disappointing, but too bad: we should have been doing this other stuff decades ago so we could be ready for a Mars mission now.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @09:34PM (1 child)
I have no problem with kicking the can on Mars. SLS is a pile of crap though. It was crap a year ago, and today, after SpaceX has made reusable rocket landings routine and boring, it is ultra crap. Falcon Heavy will pretty much fulfill what SLS Block 1 can do, and SpaceX may even pump out a Falcon Heavy successor before SLS can be ramped up to lift its heaviest payloads.
Falcon Heavy could just barely launch this year. Musk has hedged on the chances of a successful first test - that could be manipulation on his part. After we see how the maiden flight goes we can speculate a bit more on the future of the SLS.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 08, @10:06PM
One of the problems with SLS is not so much a technical problem. It is simply TOO EXPENSIVE to fly. If NASA can only afford one flight per year -- or less -- then you don't get to do very many missions. And the ones you do are very expensive.
SLS is a pile of crap. And that is not intended as a slight to who I am sure are many fine people working on the technology of SLS. It is congress that has ruined SLS.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday November 08, @09:20PM (3 children)
Mars is too ambitious?
It will always be too ambitious if you never make a start.
The "start" should be learning how to get to Mars and back reliably using (initially) un-crewed vehicles.
The first few should deliver parts for a space station to orbit Mars, and some vehicles to go from the Mars space station to the surface.
The first few of those should be one-way with a soft landing to provide basic shelters/stores on the surface.
Next, a few launches from the surface back up to the Mars space station should be tried out.
More modules/components should be coming from Earth all the time to add to the Mars space station, more landing vehicles, fuel supplies etc.
At least one of the test launches from the Mars surface should bring samples which can be sent back to Earth on one of the return flights.
When the infrastructure looks reasonably reliable, some people should go, land on Mars, explore for a bit and come home to Earth.
Obviously, this will take decades. The technology will have to be developed and refined. It will be expensive, but spread over decades, it might make it feasible.
I'd like the Human Race's first visit to Mars be a peaceful, dignified, safe, scientific exploration mission, not a crazy one-way suicide "colonisation" mission as envisaged by the Great Profit Musk.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @09:56PM
We live in a Post-Dignity world. A Musky sex cult colony would be a great way to populate Mars. #DieOnMars.
From what I can tell, NASA has not committed to landing on Mars in the 2030s [soylentnews.org]. A Martian space station in the 2030s: possible but not certain yet. Boots on the ground? Not unless the plans change, which they could if China tries to take the lead (Russia's space program has had some failures lately and China has more money to blow and lots of superpower ambition).
So when you have Musky talking about a 2020s landing (sure, the date will slip, but whatever), and advertising payload-to-Mars on its site [spacex.com], it's looking like he could succeed and beat NASA to Mars. The reusable rockets alone are going to do so much for SpaceX. Can they make a human-rated craft and a successor to Falcon Heavy before 2030? We'll see. The next couple of years should give us a better picture of the company's chances; SpaceX will be launching Falcon Heavy, and has promised to send two human customers on a Moon orbit (REAL SPACE TOURISM).
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 08, @10:15PM
Of those Mars surface missions you mention. I would estimate that a first priority is to land where there is definitely water. (Or find it if that location is unknown.)
Then erecting solar panels is more important than shelters. Considering robotic missions need less shelter.
Once you have water and plenty of energy, produce fuel on the surface of mars to prove that 19th century chemistry still works.
Produce and accumulate fuel to be used for a return to earth. During this time erect shelters for humans. In the meantime, an empty earth return vehicle should be fueled. At this point, you have a good scenario for humans to arrive, have shelter, power, water, and a return to earth.
But it all starts with a lot of robotics.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Wednesday November 08, @10:38PM
Going to the moon first and later Mars isn't a valid start to ultimately getting to Mars? It is just a different approach.
Having a base it the moon also allows other activities than a hopping point to Mars. The moon itself have lots to be discovered (and ahem exploited), we can target other terrestrial objects, etc. All can potentially be done as different initiatives in parallel to getting to Mars.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 08, @09:31PM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @09:37PM (1 child)
They should just axe the entire SLS program, and split the money between SpaceX, Blue Origin, ULA, and some smaller players (giving it all to SpaceX would be more effective, but politically impossible). But the SLS is hard pork and it will be eaten. Maybe if the first SLS rocket in 2019 just explodes on the launch pad, it could be made to happen.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 08, @10:17PM
Sadly, I have to agree that an SLS explosion on the pad of its maiden flight would be the best way to kill SLS and more effectively spend taxpayer money on commercial launch providers that are far more efficient.
But what would actually happen is that congress would double down on SLS.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @09:38PM
Spacex BFR ready by 2020 so kill Space Launch System and save $30+ billion [nextbigfuture.com]
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Wednesday November 08, @09:42PM (3 children)
The goal with Trump and his team is never the end game. It's all about hype, and thus votes. Which they're starting to lose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @09:57PM (2 children)
I saw some rumblings along those lines on moon matrix feed. Do you think they're setting us up for another crushing disappointment in November 2018?
At the very least, if we don't get Hillary again in 2020, I'm going to call it now: they'll run Diane Feinstein for president, and then everybody will be wondering yet again why Trump won.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @10:09PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Senate_elections,_2018 [wikipedia.org]
Democrats have 23 seats up for election, as well as 2 independents who caucus with Democrats. Republicans only have 8 seats up.
Those facts alone should be enough to dampen expectations of big gains for the Dems in 2018. And of course, the House will remain solidly under Republican control because Republicans pulled off a highly successful gerrymandering maneuver years ago.
A Democratic Presidential candidate could easily lose to Trump in 2020. The progressive and mainstream wings (you can suggest your own names) of the Democratic party are clashing since the mainstream and boring candidate Hillary Clinton was such an utter loser. I heard this week that Clinton's chances of running again have been burnt to a crisp by Donna Brazile. The day after Trump won, I figured Clinton would not run in 2020. Anyway, now there is an annointed one-sized power vacuum and the fight to fill it could get ugly. Trump will probably face some primary challengers too, but he would have to do much worse than he is currently to lose to a Cruz.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday November 08, @10:09PM
Well the Dems did pretty good yesterday. We'll see if, as a party, they smarten up enough in 2020 to actually win the big election. Feinstein is 84 years old now; she'd be 87 in 2020. The idea that she'd run for President seems pretty ridiculous. Lots of people were saying Bernie's too old, and he's comparatively young at "only" 76 (75 when he ran last year), 8 years younger than her.
The danger is they'll pick some boring, establishment, no-charisma loser like Kaine in 2020. That probably would cause them to lose. Hopefully they won't be that stupid, but I guess we'll see. Remember, the voters have much of the responsibility here since they choose the nominee in the Primaries, and while they were kinda rigged as detailed by Brazile, the choice was ultimately made by the voters. (The party really should have overridden the process at the last minute and replaced Hillary with Bernie, after seeing how unpopular she was, but the voters did pick her.) If we actually get Hillary running again in 2020, I'll be at a loss for words. That level of stupidity is something you just can't talk to. I like to think the DNC won't be that stupid again (remember, there've been a bunch of changes in its leadership since then), but you never know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @09:52PM (5 children)
If heavy-lift rockets are such strategic national assets, then how have we been doing without them for decades? And now all of a sudden we need full government control? The claim is at the level of stupidity you'd expect from Team Trump.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday November 08, @10:00PM (3 children)
This stupidity isn't unique to Trump. Obama had a lot of stupidity too; after all, his administration is the one that pushed pork-barrel SLS and Mars-first. Every administration in modern history has been pretty stupid about how space exploration should be conducted. At least this administration is putting the brakes on this dumb Mars-first idea and pushing for Moon missions. Once we figure out how to have people living on the Moon, *then* we can start thinking about sending them to Mars. You have to walk before you can run.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @10:06PM (2 children)
We did go to the Moon first. In 1969.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday November 08, @10:09PM (1 child)
We never stayed overnight. If you can't even do that, you have no business going to Mars.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday November 08, @10:20PM
They were scheduled to sleep twice while on the moon, and 21.5 hours is pretty close to 24...
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 08, @10:32PM
It should give us pause to wonder why NASA, an organization which has failed to come up with a replacement for the Shuttle over the past 30 years (the SLS is at least the fourth failed system to come out of NASA attempts at replacing the Shuttle) and which already has access to a variety of useful and reliable commercially launched vehicles at a low fraction of the price, should be tasked with developing the SLS?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @10:10PM (1 child)
If the advisor had said that Mars was a great goal to work on immediately, everyone (and by "everyone" I mean news networks and people who spend most of their time on the internet) would have instead talked about how unrealistic it is and how Trump and his team are just so removed from reality.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @10:17PM
You know that 2035 is the Mars date. We gotta get to Mars by 2035! But NASA has NO PLANS to land on Mars in the 2030s [soylentnews.org]. It is talking about a Martian space station around that time, after a lunar version in the 2020s.
It's SpaceX or bust if you want to get to Mars anytime soon. Even China doesn't have firm plans to beat NASA to Mars, so SpaceX could avert a space race if it actually meets its aggressive targets. At the very least, SpaceX is currently advertising payload to Mars [spacex.com] using either the proven Falcon 9 or the upcoming Falcon Heavy.
