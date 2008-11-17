from the tin-foil-hat dept.
Researchers discover aluminum foil actually does improve your wireless speed
Researchers at Dartmouth University have found that a 3D printed shape covered in aluminum foil can improve wireless range and increase Wi-Fi security. The project, which appeared on Eurekalert, involves placing a reflector on and around a Wi-Fi router's antennae to shape the beam, increasing range and preventing it from passing through to unwanted spaces.
"With a simple investment of about $35 and specifying coverage requirements, a wireless reflector can be custom-built to outperform antennae that cost thousands of dollars," said Xia Zhou, a Dartmouth assistant professor.
In their paper, Zhou and his colleagues tested multiple styles of directional antennas and also tested an "anecdotal" solution that involved sticking a soda can behind a router to shape the radio waves towards a target. After a few iterations, they were able to create specific shapes to increase Wi-Fi reception in specific rooms. They then created a program called WiPrint that 3D prints the exact shape needed to form the beams for better coverage and security. Once printed all you have to do is cover them in aluminum foil.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday November 08, @10:45PM (4 children)
My can of pringles would love a chat with your "researchers"
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @10:49PM
Can't communicate. Too much interference.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @10:49PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @10:51PM (1 child)
yeah I mean come on. I did this on a buffalo router running dd-wrt. in fact, i put the foil around some box liner cardboard/paper to give it rigidity.
if these guys just came up with it now, i should let them know I followed instructions i found off the dd-wrt forum years ago to do just this
sometimes, academia needs to come out of the tower now and then. but i guess if they did they, they might decide they can't patent what everyone tweaking their old gear already knows how to do
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday November 08, @11:01PM
But but but ... it's 3D-printed !!!11!! innovative !!!!!
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Wednesday November 08, @11:45PM
I think the waveform of those pringles have the wrong frequency. Your signal might crumble.
(Score: 2) by deadstick on Wednesday November 08, @10:52PM
Performance of a general-purpose antenna can be improved with a customized array of conductive surfaces. Video at eleven.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @10:52PM (3 children)
The doctor asked me why I put tinfoil behind my router. I told him it's not tin, it's aluminum. I didn't tell him it's a NURBS curve. He said, take these pills.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday November 08, @10:59PM (2 children)
Aluminum routeritis Americanus: a friend is asking what opioid one could hope will be prescribed...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @11:02PM (1 child)
I've heard great things about Tramadol [soylentnews.org].
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 08, @11:02PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Wednesday November 08, @11:23PM
Dogs and ISIS. [theguardian.com]
