We have a recent report by the US government that climate change is almost certainly caused by humans. However, we don't have the same rigor in gun death statistics; instead policy debate can rely only on FBI crime statistics which aren't directly comparable year-over-year due to changing measurement methodology (see "Caution to users").
This is because the NRA put pressure on the CDC through a Republican Congress to halt this research, under the logic that it promotes the cause of gun control.
But how likely is it that this is intentional, to use the US Second Amendment as an ongoing lightning rod for public attention (in a "bread and circuses" sense) while political business continues as usual on the back end (e.g. Paradise Papers)? Obama and a Democratic congress had the opportunity to restart this, which would presumably be just as "common sense" as the actual reforms they have been promoting on this issue, since whoever was actually supported by the facts would presumably have a motivation to set the program back in motion to improve support for their proposals.
According to a new government report obtained by NPR, it is "extremely likely" that human activities are the "dominant cause" of global warming.
The report states that the last 115 years are "the warmest in the history of modern civilization."
The report "NCA4" is the nation's most authoritative assessment of climate science. The report's authors include experts from leading scientific agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA and the Department of Energy, as well as academic scientists.
The topline conclusion is obviously the degree to which observed global warming is human-caused, and the report pulls no punches: “Many lines of evidence demonstrate that it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century. Over the last century, there are no convincing alternative explanations supported by the extent of the observational evidence.”
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @01:50AM (19 children)
Shoot people who don't give them up?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:08AM
You make them illegal, of course. Worked wonderfully for drugs.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 09, @02:16AM (12 children)
Suppose that some studies reveal that gun control has benefits greater than the drawbacks.
Suppose you make public those studies.
Suppose that you actually believe in democracy and trigger a referendum on the matter of gun control.
Suppose that the referendum turns a majority in favor some form of gun control.
What happens next?
---
Suppose you don't even want to look into the gun control problem. What happens next? (hint: "doing the same thing and ...")
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:21AM
Suppose those gun owners don't agree to give up their guns despite what the media says.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by jmorris on Thursday November 09, @02:22AM (4 children)
Read the Constitution first, look closely at the section on Amendments. That is why we aren't a Democracy and the majority do not rule. If a big enough supermajority are stupid for long enough it could be done but it was intentionally made difficult. And large numbers of those of us with all those guns believe we would be entirely morally justified to kill every motherfucking one of you for trying. While you are looking things up, ask Google what "inalienable" means. Please keep that detail in mind.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:27AM
I don't remember seeing "inalienable" in the US Constitution. And the Constitution was specifically designed to be amended, which is a good thing because it sure had a few major flaws when it was first written.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 09, @02:40AM (1 child)
I surmise I don;t need to look at the amendments themselves, I only need to know that:
- amendments exist - thus the constitution can be amended
- amendments themselves aren't immutable - see the XXI one [wikipedia.org]
You mean you are not a direct democracy, but a representative one. So?
Suppose the referendum turns out in favor in gun control. Would you dare to be a representative that goes against the will of your electorate?
A large number of you are stupid enough to kill others that disagree with you.
Got it - that will be a problem indeed.
But I can think of a (longer) process in which you will eventually die of natural causes, be buried with your disabled guns and a younger and informed generation will override your choice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:57AM
And now we come full circle irony, what are you going to do about it if those Americans still don't want to give up their gun? So the solution is to kill those who disagree.
Why would they do that? Guns are not banned.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:56AM
People like you are too stupid to see that there must be some sort of connection between allowing any idiot to own a gun and the number of killings by people with guns per week that occur in america. Probably a case of "muh freedoms". There is a mass shooting in america VERY DAY OF THE YEAR. But that's okay.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 09, @02:28AM (2 children)
Chicago has some fine gun control laws . . .
At what point do we just admit that gun control laws are failures? As pointed out already, every instance of prohibition (by whatever name) that this country has tried to enforce has failed. Failed, utterly, and dismally. Alcohol, drugs, alcohol, more drugs, now tobacco, and firearms. And, don't forget file sharing. The harder The Ruling Class tries to crack down on file sharing, the more successful file sharing is.
We need gubbermint to get serious about encryption, and drop both boots on it.
Gun control. Mandate that every citizen of voting age owns a weapon, and is trained in it's proper use. That is proper gun control.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 09, @02:47AM (1 child)
If that's a proper one, what stops you (all) from adopting it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:49AM
We can't even get a majority of people to vote, let alone agree on something.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday November 09, @02:31AM (2 children)
OK, while we are living in make-believe happy-time land let's also suppose that we do an honest study of racial diversity with respect to social stability and crime rates.
Take away weapons and you guarantee tyranny. If not in 5 years, then in 10 or 20. The 2nd amendment is there to make it difficult and painful to crush the populace and strip them of their remaining freedom and dignity. If this makes some cities less safe (certainly debatable) fine. Perfectly reasonable price to pay.
Also, if we are going to look at death statistics let's really do that. Unintentional Deaths (accidents): automobiles. Heart disease and diabetes: disgusting fat asses. Both higher on the list. Guns don't even crack the top 10. OK, so let's make driving exams and licensing Serious. Crack down like a motherfucker on cellphones and distracted driving. Also, if we are talking about taking guns away, we can fucking take that 32oz corn syrup drink too. Outlaw guns? Outlaw Sugar first.
Not a single additional gun restriction law before sugar is outlawed. It kills more. It's more dangerous. If we are going to go full tyranny let's do it correctly.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 09, @02:46AM (1 child)
The way the rest of the Western civilization countries are under tyrrany, right?
What would make US so prone to slide into tyranny when all the other countries don't? Perhaps you should start addressing that problem soon?
Seems to me that's on the line of Nivana fallacy [wikipedia.org]. We can't do better if we aren't doing perfect.
If you think it is not, please explain why.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @03:05AM
Quite honestly when I look at Europe, yes I do think of Tyranny. Do you believe the EU will dissolve peacefully, even if the majority of the peoples in Europe want it? The EU is collapsing slowly, it is inevitable, but it's going to be violent in little more than a decade.
You can already lightly see it at the seams with the EU planning to "make an example" of Britain after brexit.
(Score: 2) by BasilBrush on Thursday November 09, @02:20AM
Ask Australia.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:21AM (3 children)
Yes, actually. If someone won't give up their gun they become a "bad guy with a gun". And the gun lobby's own assessment of how to stop a "bad guy with a gun" is a "good guy with a gun".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:30AM (2 children)
So why aren't you doing it if it's justified?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:46AM (1 child)
Well, unless I missed the memo guns have not been outlawed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:59AM
How would you do that once it is outlawed?
(Score: 2) by BasilBrush on Thursday November 09, @02:06AM
Double Secret Probation?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 09, @02:10AM (4 children)
Democracy won't function well with uninformed voters.
There's already a good amount of chance to take decision when fully and accurately informed; when uninformed or misinformed, it's a matter of pure luck ("do you feel lucky, punk?")
So, the way I see, this boils down to 'Profit over democracy'.
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Thursday November 09, @02:22AM (2 children)
The traitorous NRA (the propaganda arm of the small arms manufacturing industry) is terrified that scientific research will finally expose the lie they have been selling for the past 40 years that "the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun ..." Well you know the lie.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday November 09, @02:36AM (1 child)
OK, how else are you going to stop a bad guy if that is a lie? How? Pray tell, oh enlightened one. Live 30 minutes from town and the nearest patrol car. Get broken into, tied up, raped, and murdered by sadistic meth heads. Oh golly Beaver, sure glad we were so safe and unarmed! 100% certainty that we weren't able to protect ourselves in no way made us more of a target! Woohooo "liberal" logic on display.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @03:11AM
Because in America this happens on everyday basis.
Since all the other nations don't have sadistic meth heads in amounts large enough to matter, so they can get around with their life fine without guns, I can only hypothesize that guns create sadistic meth heads.</sarcasm>
Seriously, if a band of crazed people who have guns have set their mind to kill you, with or without your gun you will end dead - they are crazed enough not to worry about being wounded or killed. If they don't have guns, a good dog may be just enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:24AM
Isn't that just the modern definition of "capitalism"?
(Score: 0, Troll) by jmorris on Thursday November 09, @02:30AM
No, we got Congress to drop the hammer on the CDC misusing the funds given to it for one purpose and redirecting it to political activism by a the SJWs who infest the CDC. Guns are not a disease to be researched by the Centers for Disease Control. The FBI maintains crime statistics. The CDC should be trying to stop the next plague that lands here from the third world.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Thursday November 09, @02:46AM (2 children)
I've stated it before that firearms have absolutely no use in modern society. Humans are tool-using hominids. Guns are tools. Tools for killing. Killing is barbaric. Therefore guns are not needed in a peaceful society.
I'm honestly ashamed to be American because of this type of thing: If 75 people being mass murdered by two white males in the past 6 weeks doesn't convince you that guns are a problem, then quite frankly nothing will. It just proves that you are absolutely desensitized to gun violence. Myriads of other countries don't have these problems. Why? Well, one, the bloodthirsty NRA is unfortunately a staple of American reality (as is Trump and Neo Nazis, what a crazy 21st century), and two, many other countries don't grow up with guns because they know that guns allow people to murder at incredible rates. I can only hope that the shifting demographic ends up repealing the insane second amendment in the future, because whites REALLY seem to like their death machines.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:49AM
Local Idiot Murdered In Home Invasion
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @03:11AM
Op's username relevant. Hah, so much crazy lib talk in one post it can't be real.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:46AM (1 child)
I've got gun control. And a collection of awards to prove it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:48AM
The best gun control is a tight asspussy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @02:56AM (1 child)
You think NRA and hardcore gun-riight people will be persuaded by some statistical technicality? This is about a religion, fool. It's like trying to reason with ISIS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @03:09AM
Isn't ISIS a religion?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @03:08AM
Guns will always be around and the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Cops can't be everywhere and gun zones are ineffective.
OH yeah... criminals don't follow the law and will get them anyway, who knew?
Sack up and be men. We do not live in a safe oven mitten world. Buy a gun, use it responsibly and take ownership of your lives.
