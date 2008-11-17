We received submissions from two Soylentils on space-related activities and findings:

Random Space News

NASA launched a sounding rocket equipped with ultraviolet optics on October 30th. The Dual-channel Extreme Ultraviolet Continuum Experiment was launched on a suborbital rocket. It was intended to measure starlight from two hot stars in Canis Major in order to study the intergalactic medium. Unfortunately, data was not obtained due to an issue with the altitude control system. Here is a University of Colorado proposal from 2013 regarding the project.

Science Magazine has an in-depth article on how astronomers are trying to detect life on Earth-sized exoplanets. Starshades are considered one of the best options for removing the light emitted by parent stars and obtaining a direct image of an exoplanet. Even images of only a few pixels can yield valuable information about exoplanets, particularly if change is tracked over time.

The Senate Commerce Committee has voted 14-13 to advance Jim Bridenstine's nomination as NASA administrator to a full Senate vote.

Scientists have studied x-ray auroras on Jupiter using data from XMM-Newton and the Chandra X-ray Observatory. They found that the planet's northern and southern auroras behave independently of each other: