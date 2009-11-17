from the you've-never-seen-1000-tonnes-of-gold-instantly-evaporate dept.
User mistakenly takes control of hundreds of wallets containing cryptocurrency Ether, destroying them in a panic while trying to give them back
Unlike most cryptocurrency hacks, however, the money wasn't deliberately taken: it was effectively destroyed by accident. The lost money was in the form of Ether, the tradable currency that fuels the Ethereum distributed app platform, and was kept in digital multi-signature wallets built by a developer called Parity. These wallets require more than one user to enter their key before funds can be transferred.
Source: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/nov/08/cryptocurrency-300m-dollars-stolen-bug-ether
This is less than 1% of the entirety of the total value of Ethereum (as perceived by speculators). One must remember that the national debts of issuers of some fiat currencies could effectively destroy 100% of those currencies, so is it appropriate for dollar users (which indirectly is all of us) to sneer at cryptocurrency users for this apparent weakness which will, presumably, be fixed and never happen again?
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
I don't think it needs introduction about the current hype that is going on with Blockchain, bitcoin, Ethereum and other initiatives. To get more feeling about what it is and how it works I decided to have a go with Ethereum as it promises to be a possible disruptive solution for lots of different use cases. Without going into the theoretical background of Blockchain or Ethereum (there are already lots of docs written about it) this post will focus on how I set up a private Ethereum network on my MacBook. I will use Docker containers as Ethereum nodes and use Mist browser on my Mac to 'connect' to the private network.
Source: https://pragmaticintegrator.wordpress.com/2017/10/28/set-up-private-blockchain-with-ethereum-part-1/
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday November 09, @02:58PM
Was that green-site style editorializing paragraph at the bottom necessary? Don't pretend that "since national currencies are fiat, they are no better than cryptocurrencies where a moron can wipe them out with a few keystrokes."
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @03:11PM
Green site editorializing would be anti-crypto. Their owner, BizX, runs a digital currency which is directly threatened by decentralized digital currency. They print half a dozen anti-crypto articles a day. This one is at the top of their feed.
https://news.slashdot.org/story/17/11/09/1317254/the-bitcoin-bubble [slashdot.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @03:03PM
Thank God those weren't Whoopercoins
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @03:04PM
... just stay away from it. It isn't the first time it has been the source of f*ck ups.
