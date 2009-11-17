from the sorry,-bot,-I-didn't-see-you dept.
On day one of its normal operations, a driverless shuttle bus in Las Vegas was involved in a minor crash [Luddites - content is there, but hidden by scripts/stylesheets - Ed.(FP)]. But neither the bus nor its human attendant were at fault:
A driverless shuttle bus was involved in a minor crash with a semi-truck less than two hours after it made its debut on Las Vegas streets Wednesday in front of cameras and celebrities. The human behind the wheel of the truck was at fault, police said. Las Vegas police officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said the semi-truck's driver was cited for illegal backing. No injuries were reported.
"The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that it's (sic) sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident," the city said in a statement. "Unfortunately the delivery truck did not stop and grazed the front fender of the shuttle. Had the truck had the same sensing equipment that the shuttle has the accident would have been avoided."
The oval-shaped shuttle that can transport up to 12 people has an attendant and computer monitor, but no steering wheel and no brake pedals. It uses GPS, electronic curb sensors and other technology to make its way. It was developed by the French company Navya and was tested in January in Las Vegas.
At the unveiling ceremony, officials promoted it as the nation's first self-driving shuttle pilot project geared toward the public. Before it crashed, dozens of people had lined up to get a free trip on a 0.6-mile loop in downtown Las Vegas. City spokesman Jace Radke said the shuttle took two more loops after the crash.
Also at DW, TechCrunch, and ZDNet.
Previously: Self-Driving Shuttle Bus Tested in Las Vegas
Related Stories
A company is testing an autonomous electric shuttle bus on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, and intends to fully deploy shuttles later in the year:
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman took a cruise down Fremont Street Tuesday afternoon that made history. Goodman rode in the first completely autonomous, fully electric shuttle to ever be deployed on a public roadway in the United States. The driverless vehicle — called Arma and developed by the Paris-based company Navya — will be making trips down Fremont Street from today to Jan. 20 as developers test the product. "What a wonderful day for all of us to witness this," Goodman said. "Being the control freak that I am, I was very nervous to get on this vehicle, but it is clean, has beautiful air and moves sort of swiftly but so beautifully down Fremont East."
The vehicle holds a dozen passengers and operates safely at up to 27 miles per hour but will be limited to 12 mph during the trial period. [...] While the trial will last only two weeks, Cervantes says the driverless vehicles could be in full effect by late summer to early fall. "It's a matter of fine-tuning the technology to make sure it's safe," Cervantes said. "The last thing we want is for something to happen." The vehicle uses radar to detect and avoid obstacles in the road, as well as GPS technology to navigate the roads. Keolis, a world leader in public passenger transport, has partnered with NAVYA in the endeavor.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday November 09, @05:05PM (3 children)
People used to say, "Oh, the computer screwed up, so sorry!" But now they blame the guy, they say the guy screwed up. I say screwed up, you know what I mean. I think you know what I mean.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @05:27PM
Aren't you going to yell "You're Fired!" at the guy, or have you retired that particular juvenile catchphrase already.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday November 09, @05:30PM
In any collision, there are fine drivers, on many sides. On many sides.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @06:01PM
It's enough to make one think that there are certain interests who may be arranging these "accidents."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Thursday November 09, @05:34PM (2 children)
From the picture in TFA, and the text, I am making some assumptions about how the accident happened.
So I assume the shuttle stopped, and the druck continued backing and hit the FRONT of the shuttle.
Maybe the shuttle could be a bit smarter and back up a few more feet if it realizes OMG, that stupid puny ignorant small-brained human descended from ape is still backing up!
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @05:41PM
...or maybe the shuttle could do what a human driver does? Lay on the horn and shout obscenities until the truck driver notices and stops...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @06:04PM
Well, from what I read this morning, the shuttle doesn't have reverse. Now that is monumentally stupid, certain groups who may be interested in arranging such accidents notwithstanding.
Reply to This
Parent