Religious beliefs are not linked to intuition or rational thinking, according to new research by the universities of Coventry and Oxford. Previous studies have suggested people who hold strong religious beliefs are more intuitive and less analytical, and when they think more analytically their religious beliefs decrease.
But new research, by academics from Coventry University's Centre for Advances in Behavioural Science and neuroscientists and philosophers at Oxford University, suggests that is not the case, and that people are not 'born believers'. The study -- which included tests on pilgrims taking part in the famous Camino de Santiago and a brain stimulation experiment -- found no link between intuitive/analytical thinking, or cognitive inhibition (an ability to suppress unwanted thoughts and actions), and supernatural beliefs.
Instead, the academics conclude that other factors, such as upbringing and socio-cultural processes, are more likely to play a greater role in religious beliefs.
[Abstract]: Supernatural Belief Is Not Modulated by Intuitive Thinking Style or Cognitive Inhibition
Would you agree with this conclusion or do you believe that there is something else that influences people's religious beliefs ?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @06:35PM (4 children)
Such belief is just a way of tying conviction to identity, so that it's easier to motivate oneself to act in a certain way.
That's why it's religious people who tend to blow themselves up, or to cut up the sexual organs of completely healthy boys and girls.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday November 09, @07:20PM (3 children)
I believe that the reason religious people fight wars or blow themselves up is that they believe in an afterlife. If dying is not the end, then why fear death?
That is, IMHO, the most dangerous aspect of most religions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @07:27PM (2 children)
"What is life after death? The same as life before birth. Nothing." —Atheists.
If anything, only the religious fear death; they fear hell. Buddhists fear having to live again, don't they? Nirvana is the escape of the virtually endless cycle of reincarnation, especially reincarnation as a lower form of life.
If the religious are motivated by the "afterlife", then it's probably out of fear of what is to come, not longing. Indeed, that's why it's so important to cut up the sexual organs of completely healthy boys and girls; you have to signal your virtue and conviction to the creator of the entire universe, amirite?
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday November 09, @07:43PM
You ignore that most people have genetic programming to avoid death (there are some people who are without fear).
Religion weakens this programming.
Almost everyone believes they personally are righteous, and religion teaches that the righteous have nothing to fear from death. It's the other people who are going to hell, not them.
You ignore the "72 virgins" concept that is used to motivate suicide bombers and others.
No, religion makes it easier for people to risk their lives, not harder. Religion allows and motivates people to risk their lives in far off places where there is no other reason to fight there. For example: the Crusades.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday November 09, @07:43PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pascal%27s_Wager [wikipedia.org]
From what I remember of the article on female genital mutilation, it's more of a cultural thing than religious (the creepiest part is that it's actually the *women* who are doing it to their daughters). Presumably you're also referring to circumcision.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday November 09, @06:38PM (3 children)
do you believe that there is something else that influences people's religious beliefs ?
My theory is that magical thinking (of which religion is a strand) is the human brain's innate ability to detect patterns gone into overdrive.
A very long time ago, humanity needed the ability to detect patterns from precious few clues to survive. As in "these strange noises repeating more than once may be a lion, I'd better get out of here". Trouble is, our brain is so good at detecting patterns that it also tends to make shit up very easily from zero actual facts, giving rise to cognitive biases and religious thinking.
I posit that religion is a natural disease of the human brain. Educated people have the tools to recognize the symptoms and are better able to fight the urge. But essentially, every human is prone to falling into the religious thinking trap - including educated humans who were exposed to irrational shit as children by their parents or their community, before being taught rational ways of thinking straight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @07:10PM (2 children)
One thing that religion does provide better than Science is the "spiritual" experience.
It's much harder to achieve awe through intellectual investigation than it is through manipulation of the senses (incense, meditation, choral music, large imposing cathedrals, rituals, mantras, social engagement, etc.). It's become even harder since the War on Drugs: materialist society has decided to do its best to eradicate utterly any deviation in consciousness from the supposedly "good and proper" rational problem-solving state.
There is a good argument that Human civilization sprung forth from the consumption of psychedelic substances over the course of tens of thousands of years (if not hundreds of thousands of years), and yet now you can be thrown into a cage for even thinking about that facet of being alive!
There will arise a new religion: The Church of Conciousness.
The sole purpose of this new religion will be to give people a sense of meaning, and it will place psychedelic rituals at its foundation. The first attempt to do this was made by the Hippies, but their lifestyle was too unproductive to be sustainable; however, now, society's productive people have rediscovered psychedelics; the people of Silicon Valley and the tastemakers of social discourse have begun experimenting with LSD "microdosing" and with "breakthrough" DMT trips and with sensory deprivation chambers. They are having profound experiences and innovating the materialist world that keeps our civilization ticking. They are the beginning of the Second Coming; it is their combination of practicality and spiritual experience that will be our salvation.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday November 09, @07:15PM
It's become even harder since the War on Drugs: materialist society has decided to do its best to eradicate utterly any deviation in consciousness from the supposedly "good and proper" rational problem-solving state.
Notice it's the religious leaders and people who are most strongly against drug use (including alcohol), and want laws passed to prohibit it. It isn't the rational materialists who want to ban this stuff. They don't always like it, but they're rational, and they saw what happened in the US under Prohibition, so they know that punishing laws don't work.
So why do the religious leaders really want this stuff prohibited? They don't want competition. They want to be the only ones to give you that "spiritual" experience.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday November 09, @07:17PM
There was an interesting piece on NPR last weekend which talked about this.
It talked about achieving "Flow", which involves a loss of reflective self-consciousness, perhaps due to overwhelming the brain's processing capability.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flow_(psychology) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @06:41PM (1 child)
When an analytical critical thinker starts from the conclusion that Yahweh exists solely to make him rich, he's likely to conclude early on that Lucifer is the reason why he is not rich. Perhaps he did or didn't do something that made Yahweh angry with him, which is why he is not rich. From there he may determine that the best way to win back Yahweh's favor is to declare jihad against some other religious or ethnic group, usually another group of Yahweh worshipers. The reasoning is that this other group of Yahweh worshipers are doing it wrong and actually worshiping Lucifer, which is making Yahweh angry, and that's why he's not rich.
And why one of his kids has a birth defect, and why his wife is getting older and fatter and less attractive, and of course the gays are in league with that group of people who claim to worship Yahweh but actually worship Lucifer, and why can't anybody see how obvious it is! Why can't anybody understand his pristine analysis and logical reasoning based on an obscure etymology of the 5th word in the 22nd verse of the 14th chapter of some part of the Bible that proves all of it?! Clearly, it must be a powerful conspiracy, and the only way to answer such a powerful conspiracy, that surely will cause the anti-Christ to be born, is with violence, just the way man Jesus did it when he overturned the money-changers' tables and preached about capitalism in the Parable of the Talents and how Yahweh rewards the faithful with material wealth and how the poor are only poor because they are sinful and reject Yahweh and man Jesus, and they'll all be thrown into a lake of fire for all eternity, and all he needs to do is get out his rifle and dispatch a few of them to Yahweh's terrible judgement himself, and then Yahweh will make him rich and make his wife more attractive and heal his child's birth defect!
And if that doesn't work, there's always the final solution. The seas will run red with infidel blood when they finally rise up and implement the final solution, allowing at last
a Silver MillenniumNew Jerusalem to be founded on the Earth!
I don't know if Muslim thinking is exactly the same, but I have to imagine it's similar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @07:38PM
Indeed, the Parable of the Talents is more about making sure you don't squander life out of fear.
Anyway, Capitalism is supported by the desire to create a society with 2 characteristics:
Interaction between individuals should be voluntary; there must be agreement in advance about the rules of such interaction; there must be agreement about how resources should be allocated.
Society's form should constructed so as to tap into the Universe's great creative process, evolution by variation (supplier competition) and selection (consumer choice); this was first identified as the "Invisible Hand"; the process of evolution allows society to adjust its form to better fit the dynamic conditions of its environment, and this process can occur without anyone even realizing it—it requires no Intelligent Design from a Dear Leader.
That is to say, Capitalism is the exact opposite of a patriarchal, father-in-the-clouds, children-of-god philosophy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @06:46PM
It's a tool for central control and group unity. States and empires could not have risen without it. Ones that used it more effectively conquered those less adept.
Jared Diamond made a good argument in his popular book.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @06:53PM (1 child)
Anybody approaching the subject from a rational perspective will realize that gods are a man-made load of hooey. Religious "belief" is entirely a result of indoctrination. Some of the underlying teaching may be rational ("treat others the way you'd like to be treated") but everything else is either window dressing or the result of some idiot's agenda ("kill anyone who doesn't believe what I've told you to be the truth", "give my church all your money", "kneel before Zod").
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday November 09, @07:09PM
or the result of some idiot's agenda ("kill anyone who doesn't believe what I've told you to be the truth", "give my church all your money", "kneel before Zod").
This is entirely wrong. When someone tells you "give my church all your money", and you comply, it's not the asker who's the idiot. Charlatans like Benny Hinn, Joel Osteen, etc. likely aren't stupid, they've just figured out a good con and found a bunch of idiot suckers willing to hand over their money.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @06:58PM
For some, it's because God has revealed himself to that person in some way and He becomes very real to that person.
Romans 10:17 - Consequently, faith comes from hearing the message, and the message is heard through the word about Christ.
and
Hebrews 11:1 - Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.
If you look at it from a "worldly" scientific view, you'll never understand. You can't pin down what can't be explained by numbers - He made those numbers and everything else you see can can't see. Like it or not God is real, and denying Him just to try and alleviate any of your ownership of your sins will not work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @07:04PM
Humans think they are so special that they are "the chosen ones". This is why those who are religious believe they were created by a god, and are in their god's image. Add that to their fear that "death is the end" and you have fairy tales of gods creating humans and the humans living in an afterlife.
I find these beliefs irrational and dangerous. Many, many wars have been fought in the name of religion, and the most radial of each religious faction still feel the other religions should be wiped out so their religion - the only right religion - can prosper as their god intended.
Give me a clear night, a good fire and a cold beer and I'll be in my heaven.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Thursday November 09, @07:39PM
I question the methodology used. The researchers investigated some specific posited mechanisms for what gives rise to supernatural beliefs - being generally more intuitive, being generally less rational. Their research rejected those specific mechanisms (i.e. "people who are more intuitive are more likely to be religious") for a specific population. Because those specific mechanisms are rejected, they posit (without proof or study) that it's "probably upbringing."
The rejection of the hypothesis you sought to confirm is not proof that whatever alternative approach you might posit is likely true.
