One expert... in the field of asteroid mining, has predicted that asteroid mining could begin in 10-20 years:
"Asteroid mining on a regular basis, such as terrestrial mining takes place today, with an established industry and an ecosystem of supporting services businesses for the mining companies, could start anywhere from 20 to 50 years is my personal opinion. But any industry must start somewhere, and I think we will see the first asteroid being mined 10 to 20 years from now, at which point the surrounding ecosystem will begin to grow," [J.L.] Galache said.
However, in order to successfully start asteroid mining, a few obstacles must first be overcome. One of these is insufficient knowledge about certain types of asteroids. Although our understanding of asteroids as a whole is advanced enough, gaining a better understanding of the nature of various types of near-Earth objects could be a critical factor in terms of success. Galache underlined that mining techniques will have to be tailored to specific types of asteroids. "For example, you will not send the same equipment to mine an iron-nickel asteroid as you would a carbonaceous asteroid, and you will not send the same equipment to mine a fine regolith-covered asteroid as a rubble pile. I do believe we have figured out what all the unknowns are and it is just a matter of finding answers and solutions to those unknowns," he noted.
NASA's Psyche mission will visit 16 Psyche, the most massive metallic M-type asteroid in the asteroid belt.
NASA's mission to the asteroid 16 Psyche has been moved forward by one year:
"We challenged the mission design team to explore if an earlier launch date could provide a more efficient trajectory to the asteroid Psyche, and they came through in a big way," said Jim Green, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "This will enable us to fulfill our science objectives sooner and at a reduced cost."
The Discovery program announcement of opportunity had directed teams to propose missions for launch in either 2021 or 2023. The Lucy mission was selected for the first launch opportunity in 2021, and Psyche was to follow in 2023. Shortly after selection in January, NASA gave the direction to the Psyche team to research earlier opportunities.
"The biggest advantage is the excellent trajectory, which gets us there about twice as fast and is more cost effective," said Principal Investigator Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University in Tempe. "We are all extremely excited that NASA was able to accommodate this earlier launch date. The world will see this amazing metal world so much sooner."
The revised trajectory is more efficient, as it eliminates the need for an Earth gravity assist, which ultimately shortens the cruise time. In addition, the new trajectory stays farther from the sun, reducing the amount of heat protection needed for the spacecraft. The trajectory will still include a Mars gravity assist in 2023.
Now I'm psyched.
NASA Selects Two Missions to Visit Asteroids
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @08:32PM
Argument from authority?
At least is sincerely disclosed; everyone is entitled to an opinion and true, some opinions will be more informed than others.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 09, @08:42PM (1 child)
What's the problem you're trying to solve, again?
What are the odds of success, the odds of catastrophic failure, and the ROI?
Outside of a few people with extra disposable cash buying space diamonds for their mistress, how does asteroid mining compete with the thousands to millions of tons or ore extracted every year on the planet?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @08:52PM
1. Great source of material for building in space, probably much less fuel needed to mine compared to launching off Earth's surface
2. Might find some rare materials.
3. Reduce the environmental impact.
4. Humanity needs a new goal before we tear ourselves apart.
5. It is coooool
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday November 09, @08:47PM (1 child)
How can you be an expert in something that doesn't exist yet?
It's like saying I'm an expert in warp engine design. Because I say so.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 09, @08:55PM
I am definitely an expert in asteroid mines: I finished Descent 1, 2, 3 and Underground!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday November 09, @09:14PM
I remember a time, long, long ago when it was thought to be impossible to land a rocket booster and re-use it.
We'll never mine asteroids. Just ask the NASA and Congress people who said (1) impossible to re-land a rocket booster, and (2) impossible to re-use it.
Conclusion: because the odds of failing the first few times are quite high, it should not be attempted. Never. Ever. Just don't even try.
