Tiny human brain organoids implanted into rodents, triggering ethical concerns
Minuscule blobs of human brain tissue have come a long way in the four years since scientists in Vienna discovered [DOI: 10.1038/nature12517] [DX] how to create them from stem cells.
The most advanced of these human brain organoids — no bigger than a lentil and, until now, existing only in test tubes — pulse with the kind of electrical activity that animates actual brains. They give birth to new neurons [open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2016.04.032] [DX], much like full-blown brains. And they develop the six layers [open, DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2017.09.047] [DX] of the human cortex, the region responsible for thought, speech, judgment, and other advanced cognitive functions.
These micro quasi-brains are revolutionizing research on human brain development and diseases from Alzheimer's to Zika [open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2016.04.032] [DX], but the headlong rush to grow the most realistic, most highly developed brain organoids has thrown researchers into uncharted ethical waters. Like virtually all experts in the field, neuroscientist Hongjun Song of the University of Pennsylvania doesn't "believe an organoid in a dish can think," he said, "but it's an issue we need to discuss."
Those discussions will become more urgent after this weekend. At a neuroscience meeting, two teams of researchers will report implanting human brain organoids into the brains of lab rats and mice, raising the prospect that the organized, functional human tissue could develop further within a rodent. Separately, another lab has confirmed to STAT that it has connected human brain organoids to blood vessels, the first step toward giving them a blood supply.
Ethicists triggered once again.
Also at Inverse, Express, and Daily Mail (included for contrast).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @11:14PM (2 children)
It seems like half the time I read about what medical ethicists are interested in they're trying to find new ways to justify letting me die or be crippled so they can feel good about themselves. I wish I was kidding, but I'm not. It's pretty creepy that these people have influence over my medical treatment. Sometimes, I hope that these are just the outliers... but I have a suspicion that they aren't.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday November 09, @11:22PM
They are never not ⚠ TRIGGGERED ⚠. That's their job. 💀
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @11:30PM
Ethicist here. I guess you deserve an explanation. You see, it was either you, with your non-functioning brain, or the mouse, who apparently is getting smarter every day! So we made the decision to let you die, since you do not contribute much to the universe besides whining on obscure news aggregation websites, and the mouse could cure cancer and bring about world peas.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 09, @11:22PM
If a mouse gain human-like thought processes, is it still ethical to kill it? Shouldn't we grant it the right to property (and access to stock exchange) and the right to bear arms [halloweencostumes.com]?
(grin)
In relation with "the better end of research" in the TFA context, see also "Flowers for Algernon"
(Score: 1) by irtza on Thursday November 09, @11:28PM
Same thing we do every night Pinky, try to take over the world.
