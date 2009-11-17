from the 150-vs-200-milliwatts-per-square-meter dept.
NASA Discovers Mantle Plume Almost as Hot as Yellowstone Supervolcano That's Melting Antarctica From Below
A mantle plume producing almost as much heat as [the] Yellowstone supervolcano appears to be melting part of West Antarctica from beneath.
Researchers at NASA have discovered a huge upwelling of hot rock under Marie Byrd Land, which lies between the Ross Ice Shelf and the Ross Sea, is creating vast lakes and rivers under the ice sheet. The presence of a huge mantle plume could explain why the region is so unstable today, and why it collapsed so quickly at the end of the last Ice Age, 11,000 years ago.
[...] For 30 years, scientists have suggested that a mantle plume may exist under Marie Byrd Land. Its presence would explain the regional volcanic activity seen in the area, as well as a dome feature that exists there. However, there was no evidence to support this idea.
Now, scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have created advanced numerical models to show how much heat would need to exist beneath the ice to account for their observations—including the dome and the giant subsurface rivers and lakes we know are present on Antarctica's bedrock. As lakes fill and drain, the ice thousands of feet above rises and falls, sometimes by as much as 20 feet.
Study author Hélène Seroussi, from JPL, said when she first heard that a mantle plume might be heating Marie Byrd Land she thought the idea was "crazy."
"I didn't see how we could have that amount of heat and still have ice on top of it," she said in a statement.
Also at BGR and Live Science.
Influence of a West Antarctic mantle plume on ice sheet basal conditions (DOI: 10.1002/2017JB014423) (DX)
(Score: 2) by Taibhsear on Thursday November 09, @09:59PM (4 children)
Nothing in this article says that they actually FOUND a mantle plume and that it IS releasing that much heat. They generated models based off of the data they currently have and determined that IF there was a mantle plume that is how much heat it would need to produce to match the ice melt. Is there an alternate news source that says otherwise?
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday November 09, @10:10PM
Heh, I was coming here to say exactly that. "We made models that would explain this" is very much not the same as "we took measurements that agree with the hypothetical model we had."
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @10:14PM (1 child)
You heard it on S/N here for the first time, folks.
In fact, it is the Mighty God that raises and drops the ice on top of Marie Byrd Land every (Antarctic) morning - it's the evidence that God lives at the South Pole and exercises every morning - a thing which you should do as well. It fits the reality to 8 sigma, therefore it must be true.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 09, @10:22PM
Some people are going to get coal under the tree, if they keep talking about the heat released by Santa's Southern Sweatshop ...
(turns out the elves are more productive with daylight)
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Thursday November 09, @10:33PM
There is uplift and considerable heat being released by the region. On the uplift [springer.com]:
That's a huge area, larger than the Yellowstone hotspot uplift, but it might be over a much longer period of time as well.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Thursday November 09, @10:14PM (5 children)
Admittedly I don't know much about the JPL. But why would a "Jet Propulsion Laboratory" be involved in this kind of work? Seems geological science is kinda out of their scope.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday November 09, @10:24PM (2 children)
Heat plume mumble mumble mumble ancient alien rocket thruster mumble mumble repurposable as a weapon mumble have Congress redirect portion of military budget to NASA to investigate further.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 09, @10:37PM
Heat plume, place the ICMB silo on top of it and there may be trouble.
The study of heat plumes are within one of the (defence related) scope of the agency.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @10:40PM
Don't let Charles Bishop Weyland look too closely at it or he might find the pyramid.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday November 09, @10:31PM
Here's something to fill the hole in your knowledge on JPL:
JPL Earth Sciences [nasa.gov]
In essence, from atmosphere data collection to level of oceans and land. (at least the last one is of strategic military interest as well.)
(Score: 2) by lx on Thursday November 09, @10:39PM
They have a history of working with NASA and they have experience with flow calculations?
Either that or it's their expertise in harnessing fire elementals. After all the JPL was founded by a practicing magician [wikipedia.org], who at one time hung out with L.Ron Hubbard.
Compared to characters like Parsons, today's techies seem rather boring. I wonder if Elon Musk secretly performs sacrifices to the sun god in his spare time...
