Explorers Will Dive Beneath Antarctic Ice Shelf Looking for Life

posted by cmn32480 on Friday November 10, @08:46AM   Printer-friendly
from the do-it-before-spring-thaw dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for takyon

Chill-proofed divers are about to plunge beneath the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica in an attempt to figure out how global warming is affecting the diverse array of life that hangs out there.

And for the first time, they are recording 360-degree video of the entire six-week expedition to create a virtual-reality experience of the mysterious polar environment above and below the ice.

"The aim of the outreach is to raise awareness about the unique and fragile Antarctic coastal under-ice ecosystems and the broader effect climate change might have on the ecosystems and the whole planet," Alf Norkko, a marine biologist at Helsinki University, said in a statement.

Norkko is one of three Finnish members of the expedition, along with University of Helsinki marine biologist Joanna Norkko, who is also married to Alf Norkko, and the explorer and photographer Patrick Degerman, which set out Thursday (Oct. 26) from Scott Base in Antarctica. [In Photos: Diving Beneath Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf]

In addition to their scientific studies and diving duties beneath the ice shelf, the Finnish team members are responsible for shooting the 360-degree video and keeping the world informed through a series of regular updates, photographs and videos on their Facebook page.

Source: https://www.livescience.com/60802-explorers-dive-beneath-antarctic-ice.html

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Friday November 10, @08:52AM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @08:52AM (#595068) Journal

    raise awareness about the unique and fragile Antarctic coastal under-ice ecosystems

    How bout raising awareness BEFORE you go diving into it and fucking it up?

    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday November 10, @09:12AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @09:12AM (#595073)

      How bout raising awareness BEFORE you go diving into it and fucking it up?

      Raising awareness of exactly what (before they dive)?
      Fucking it up exactly how?

      (do you mind to be more explicit about the point you want to make?)

