Facebook to Fight Revenge Porn by Letting Potential Victims Upload Nudes in Advance
This new protection system works similar to the anti-child-porn detection systems in use at Facebook, and other social media giants like Google, Twitter, Instagram, and others.
It works on a database of file hashes, a cryptographic signature computed for each file.
Facebook says that once an abuser tries to upload an image marked as "revenge porn" in its database, its system will block the upload process. This will work for images shared on the main Facebook service, but also for images shared privately via Messenger, Facebook's IM app. Potential victims will need to upload nude photos of themselves
The weird thing is that in order to build a database of "revenge porn" file hashes, Facebook will rely on potential victims uploading a copy of the nude photo in advance.
This process involves the victim sending a copy of the nude photo to his own account, via Facebook Messenger. This implies uploading a copy of the nude photo on Facebook Messenger, the very same act the victim is trying to prevent.
The victim can then report the photo to Facebook, which will create a hash of the image that the social network will use to block further uploads of the same photo.
This is possible because in April this year, Facebook modified its image reporting process to take into account images showing "revenge porn" acts.
Facebook says it's not storing a copy of the photo, but only computing the file's hash and adding it to its database of revenge porn imagery.
Victims who fear that former or current partners may upload a nude photo online can pro-actively take this step to block the image from ever being uploaded on Facebook and shared among friends.
We won't be doing this. I don't even want to see hashes of you folks naked.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/facebook-to-fight-revenge-porn-by-letting-potential-victims-upload-nudes-in-advance/
Facebook asks Australians to send nude photos, for safety
"Worried that an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend might post your intimate photos on the internet? Facebook says it has a solution – as long as you'll hand over the photos first.
The social media giant recently announced its new plan to combat "revenge porn," when individuals post nude photos online without the consent of the subject." http://www.foxnews.com/tech/2017/11/08/facebook-says-it-needs-your-explicit-photos-to-combat-revenge-porn.html
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Friday November 10, @04:54PM (11 children)
I hope Facebook will treat this sensitive data with the care it deserves and ensure there are plenty of backups to prevent data loss.
Who would volunteer to provide offsite storage of this data for Facebook?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 10, @05:01PM
CIA blackmail material.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by takyon on Friday November 10, @05:05PM (9 children)
Look at my links below.
Will they restrict uploads to 18-year and older uploaders? What about all the teen accounts that set their age as 90?
Facebook has an existing "facial" recognition algorithm. It seems like they should be able to alter that to block nude photos automatically (the ones that are personally identifiable anyway).
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday November 10, @05:15PM (1 child)
If Facebook doesn't trust their algorithms to recognize revenge pr0n, then they probably don't trust them to identify that this person doesn't look 90 years old.
As for automatically recognizing nude humans, Facebook will end up with quite a training data set if people actually do submit plenty of photos.
At some point, it would become unnecessary to have humans vetting the photos to ensure they are actually potential revenge pr0n or blackmail material.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 10, @05:17PM
Unnecessary, yet highly stimulating.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Friday November 10, @05:18PM
The teens will be arrested and prosecuted for distribution of child pr0n.
Facebook, the poor victim, will be asked to provide copies in triplicate, to police, as evidence.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday November 10, @05:23PM (3 children)
I'm confused as to why they need to upload the image at all, they could have the hash computed in the user's browser and just upload that. With this scheme, there shouldn't be any reason to restrict minors from partaking. Maybe the images need to be reviewed by a human before hashing to ensure that the system isn't flooded with hashes of banal data that would stop, say, political memes from spreading? That filtering could also happen after a match is detected, but it would then at least delay the banal data from being posted, encouraging users to keep poisoning their well with phony selfies.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @05:34PM (2 children)
Yep. That's the downside of client-side computing. You can't trust the data processing. Done server-side you could just let anything with a fleshtones:non-fleshtones ratio above N through to the hashing function and feel relatively certain it's worth blocking that hash.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday November 10, @05:40PM (1 child)
Monochrome revenge porn?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @06:09PM
Yeah. It'd be much more difficult than text filters for certain. Low hanging fruit would be possible for a bit at least though.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday November 10, @05:25PM
Reading your link below, yes, they review beforehand. I guess no children, then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:55PM
They can use this technology to censor any person a government or corporation doesn't want to exist.
Any photo you upload to try and bring attention to the person is just poof gone.
A few years and they will be able to simply insert an alternative person or generic standin as needed to replace someone.
Technological censorship and revisionism is about to be taken to a whole other level.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday November 10, @04:55PM (3 children)
Facebook explains how it’ll review nude photos to stop revenge porn - Select company employees will indeed look at your nudes [theverge.com]
Actually, Facebook Will Not Blur the Nudes Sent to Its Anti-Revenge Porn Program [vice.com]
I give it up to another 24 hours (Saturday dead news cycle) before they apologize or quietly cancel the program.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 10, @04:57PM (1 child)
I tried to upload a nude of myself but it was rejected because the file size was too large.
(Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @05:25PM
I tried telling you that that much alcohol would fuck up your calorie count but did you listen?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 10, @05:05PM
Facebook’s Tone-Deaf Plan to Tackle Revenge Porn by Having Victims Upload Nude Photos [slate.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by tangomargarine on Friday November 10, @05:00PM (7 children)
scheme is moronic
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 10, @05:22PM (6 children)
Bingo! Tangomargarine wins all the internets for a month.
The real problem is, there are millions of users who actually think that Facefook really is trustworthy.
And, if Facefook were trustworthy, WTF makes anyone think that US half-intelligence agencies are trustworthy? If NSA wants a nekkid picture of you for blackmail purposes, make them send someone out to take the picture. Don't give it to them!!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @05:28PM (5 children)
Or just post them yourself. It's difficult to blackmail someone with public knowledge.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 10, @05:42PM (2 children)
There is that. The most valid reason that the military had for banning homosexuals, was that they could be blackmailed. Let the homos make the fact that they are homosexual public knowledge, suddenly, they can't be blackmailed for being homos.
On the other hand, ugly people probably don't want to post their ugly asses for the world to see.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @06:08PM
Ron. Jeremy.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 10, @06:09PM
I disagree. I do agree that blackmail the most valid reason the military (and other agencies) had for disqualifying gays from a security clearance, but the more obvious reason from the military perspective is that they didn't want buttsex and dyking out all over the place. It's difficult to keep discipline when you're surrounded by naked people you're attracted to.
Funny that, as some armies of antiquity encouraged "brotherly love."
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday November 10, @05:44PM (1 child)
But if you're the sort of person who could be blackmailed with nude images, you wouldn't want to do that. I personally wouldn't care, but some people do. This doesn't seem like a helpful solution for those people.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @06:02PM
Yeah, my views on that situation are much like my views on abortion though. Don't have unprotected sex if you don't want a kid and don't take pictures of it if you don't want them on the Internet. When exactly did it become hate speech to advise someone to take some responsibility for their actions and not be a complete idiot?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Fnord666 on Friday November 10, @05:20PM
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday November 10, @05:27PM (2 children)
There are so many problems with this, you really have to wonder: which PHB actually approved it? Let's see:
- You have no idea which photos your ex might upload, so you have to upload lots more just to be sure.
- If you took video, are you supposed to upload each frame individually?
- Anyway, you don't have the photos or videos that your ex took on their phone, so it's not going to help anyway.
- Meanwhile, some random strangers are looking at your pics.
- If you're attractive, there is a non-zero chance that your pics will be copied, shared, and even uploaded to a porn site.
On the positive side, this may help a few people realize just how totally creepy Facebook really is...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @05:30PM (1 child)
Sounds more like a PFY scheme to me. Get all your users to send you nudie pics which you can then blackmail them with.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday November 10, @06:14PM
6 months later...
"Beginning tomorrow morning, only paid Facebook accounts may keep their content private, and will have the ability to delete uploads, in order to best serve our customers..."
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:44PM (1 child)
- How did you get all those nude photos?
- They uploaded them!
- Why?
- They "trust me". Dumb fucks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:58PM
There it is. Have another mod point!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday November 10, @05:44PM (3 children)
What we need is a societal change that recognizes two things:
1. Everybody is naked sometimes. Everybody has genitalia of some kind, and there aren't that many varieties really.
2. The vast majority of people have sex at some point in their life.
Until evidence that people are sometimes naked and sometimes have sex becomes no longer scandalous, those trying to embarrass others with that stuff will be able to do so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:54PM
Lead by example. Inspect kids' genitals.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @06:07PM (1 child)
Nah, revenge porn will just move to threatening to show you pictures of your grandparents getting their freak on when that happens.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 10, @06:12PM
You never know who will go onto politics or express anti-government sentiment when they get older.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday November 10, @06:05PM
So they are hashing streams now? Totally not storing the image even temporarily and then deleting it right after they are done. Cause deleting content is what Facebook is know for ... If sharing all your filthy amateur p0rn with Facebook to protect you from Revenge p0rn from all the creepy dudes (or ladies) you have been banging doesn't sound like a trap I don't know what ever will.
Perhaps they should just integrate that into the phones photo-app. "Hi! Clippy-the-Pimp has detected a lot of fleshtones in your picture and my AI sub-processor has deemed the content lewd. A copy has been automagically CC:ed to the Facebook cloud-anti-revenge-p0rn-hash-library to keep you safe!"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Friday November 10, @06:10PM (2 children)
They want you to upload your nude pictures, so they can create hashes of the pictures and use these for comparing to photos your associates may upload? They don't see the potential for abuse here? Worse, how does it work with under-age people? It's not like they're immune to this, but this creates a giant liability for FB if they're storing this material.
Here's a better idea: they give you a program you run on *your* computer, and you use that with your nude photos to calculate the hashes. Then you send those hashes to Facebook. This way, you know that the only thing FB has is just a bunch of hashes, not your actual nude photos. The main problem with this is verifying that FB's program actually does only what it claims, and doesn't upload the photos themselves to FB, but independent researchers can easily verify that with Wireshark (plus, if you have a bunch of photos, or even just a few videos, the upload time for those is orders of magnitude greater than some hashes, and should be immediately noticeable).
I guess this idea is a non-starter because no one (esp. Facebook users) wants to run any native application software any more, and wants everything to be done in the web browser. But even here, this stuff could be done client-side in Javascript.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 10, @06:12PM
How about just not using Facebook? Oh, right, how could I forget, people are vain idiots.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @06:17PM
Your mention of abuse made me think of something: see a meme you don't like? Label it "revenge porn".
I guess that is you you are supposed to submit the files ahead of time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @06:14PM
If they were serious about it, they would let people compute the hashes on their own machine, without uploading the original file to facebook.
I suppose it would be slightly easier to avoid the filter in that case, but only slightly.
