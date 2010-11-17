Stories
Facebook to Fight Revenge Porn by Letting Potential Victims Upload Nudes in Advance

posted by cmn32480 on Friday November 10, @04:49PM
Facebook to Fight Revenge Porn by Letting Potential Victims Upload Nudes in Advance

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

This new protection system works similar to the anti-child-porn detection systems in use at Facebook, and other social media giants like Google, Twitter, Instagram, and others.

It works on a database of file hashes, a cryptographic signature computed for each file.

Facebook says that once an abuser tries to upload an image marked as "revenge porn" in its database, its system will block the upload process. This will work for images shared on the main Facebook service, but also for images shared privately via Messenger, Facebook's IM app. Potential victims will need to upload nude photos of themselves

The weird thing is that in order to build a database of "revenge porn" file hashes, Facebook will rely on potential victims uploading a copy of the nude photo in advance.

This process involves the victim sending a copy of the nude photo to his own account, via Facebook Messenger. This implies uploading a copy of the nude photo on Facebook Messenger, the very same act the victim is trying to prevent.

The victim can then report the photo to Facebook, which will create a hash of the image that the social network will use to block further uploads of the same photo.

This is possible because in April this year, Facebook modified its image reporting process to take into account images showing "revenge porn" acts.

Facebook says it's not storing a copy of the photo, but only computing the file's hash and adding it to its database of revenge porn imagery.

Victims who fear that former or current partners may upload a nude photo online can pro-actively take this step to block the image from ever being uploaded on Facebook and shared among friends.

We won't be doing this. I don't even want to see hashes of you folks naked.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/facebook-to-fight-revenge-porn-by-letting-potential-victims-upload-nudes-in-advance/

Facebook asks Australians to send nude photos, for safety

realDonaldTrump writes:

"Worried that an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend might post your intimate photos on the internet? Facebook says it has a solution – as long as you'll hand over the photos first.

The social media giant recently announced its new plan to combat "revenge porn," when individuals post nude photos online without the consent of the subject." http://www.foxnews.com/tech/2017/11/08/facebook-says-it-needs-your-explicit-photos-to-combat-revenge-porn.html

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Friday November 10, @04:54PM (11 children)

    by DannyB (5839) on Friday November 10, @04:54PM (#595184)

    I hope Facebook will treat this sensitive data with the care it deserves and ensure there are plenty of backups to prevent data loss.

    Who would volunteer to provide offsite storage of this data for Facebook?

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 10, @05:01PM

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @05:01PM (#595191) Homepage Journal

      CIA blackmail material.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by takyon on Friday November 10, @05:05PM (9 children)

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Friday November 10, @05:05PM (#595195) Journal

      Look at my links below.

      Will they restrict uploads to 18-year and older uploaders? What about all the teen accounts that set their age as 90?

      Facebook has an existing "facial" recognition algorithm. It seems like they should be able to alter that to block nude photos automatically (the ones that are personally identifiable anyway).

      
      

      • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday November 10, @05:15PM (1 child)

        by DannyB (5839) on Friday November 10, @05:15PM (#595200)

        If Facebook doesn't trust their algorithms to recognize revenge pr0n, then they probably don't trust them to identify that this person doesn't look 90 years old.

        As for automatically recognizing nude humans, Facebook will end up with quite a training data set if people actually do submit plenty of photos.

        At some point, it would become unnecessary to have humans vetting the photos to ensure they are actually potential revenge pr0n or blackmail material.

      • (Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Friday November 10, @05:18PM

        by DannyB (5839) on Friday November 10, @05:18PM (#595202)

        What about all the teen accounts that set their age as 90?

        The teens will be arrested and prosecuted for distribution of child pr0n.

        Facebook, the poor victim, will be asked to provide copies in triplicate, to police, as evidence.

      • (Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday November 10, @05:23PM (3 children)

        by JNCF (4317) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @05:23PM (#595208) Journal

        I'm confused as to why they need to upload the image at all, they could have the hash computed in the user's browser and just upload that. With this scheme, there shouldn't be any reason to restrict minors from partaking. Maybe the images need to be reviewed by a human before hashing to ensure that the system isn't flooded with hashes of banal data that would stop, say, political memes from spreading? That filtering could also happen after a match is detected, but it would then at least delay the banal data from being posted, encouraging users to keep poisoning their well with phony selfies.

      • (Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday November 10, @05:25PM

        by JNCF (4317) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @05:25PM (#595210) Journal

        Reading your link below, yes, they review beforehand. I guess no children, then.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:55PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:55PM (#595228)

        They can use this technology to censor any person a government or corporation doesn't want to exist.

        Any photo you upload to try and bring attention to the person is just poof gone.

        A few years and they will be able to simply insert an alternative person or generic standin as needed to replace someone.

        Technological censorship and revisionism is about to be taken to a whole other level.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday November 10, @04:55PM (3 children)

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Friday November 10, @04:55PM (#595185) Journal

    Facebook explains how it’ll review nude photos to stop revenge porn - Select company employees will indeed look at your nudes [theverge.com]

    Actually, Facebook Will Not Blur the Nudes Sent to Its Anti-Revenge Porn Program [vice.com]

    I give it up to another 24 hours (Saturday dead news cycle) before they apologize or quietly cancel the program.

    
    

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by tangomargarine on Friday November 10, @05:00PM (7 children)

    by tangomargarine (667) on Friday November 10, @05:00PM (#595190)

    scheme is moronic

    
    

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 10, @05:22PM (6 children)

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @05:22PM (#595206) Journal

      Bingo! Tangomargarine wins all the internets for a month.

      The real problem is, there are millions of users who actually think that Facefook really is trustworthy.

      And, if Facefook were trustworthy, WTF makes anyone think that US half-intelligence agencies are trustworthy? If NSA wants a nekkid picture of you for blackmail purposes, make them send someone out to take the picture. Don't give it to them!!

      
      

      • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @05:28PM (5 children)

        by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday November 10, @05:28PM (#595212) Homepage Journal

        Or just post them yourself. It's difficult to blackmail someone with public knowledge.

        
        

        • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 10, @05:42PM (2 children)

          by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @05:42PM (#595219) Journal

          There is that. The most valid reason that the military had for banning homosexuals, was that they could be blackmailed. Let the homos make the fact that they are homosexual public knowledge, suddenly, they can't be blackmailed for being homos.

          On the other hand, ugly people probably don't want to post their ugly asses for the world to see.

          
          

        • (Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday November 10, @05:44PM (1 child)

          by JNCF (4317) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @05:44PM (#595221) Journal

          But if you're the sort of person who could be blackmailed with nude images, you wouldn't want to do that. I personally wouldn't care, but some people do. This doesn't seem like a helpful solution for those people.

          • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 10, @06:02PM

            by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday November 10, @06:02PM (#595233) Homepage Journal

            Yeah, my views on that situation are much like my views on abortion though. Don't have unprotected sex if you don't want a kid and don't take pictures of it if you don't want them on the Internet. When exactly did it become hate speech to advise someone to take some responsibility for their actions and not be a complete idiot?

            
            

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Fnord666 on Friday November 10, @05:20PM

    by Fnord666 (652) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @05:20PM (#595204)
    Remember to save revenge porn photos in a new file format before uploading.

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday November 10, @05:27PM (2 children)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @05:27PM (#595211) Homepage Journal

    There are so many problems with this, you really have to wonder: which PHB actually approved it? Let's see:

    - You have no idea which photos your ex might upload, so you have to upload lots more just to be sure.

    - If you took video, are you supposed to upload each frame individually?

    - Anyway, you don't have the photos or videos that your ex took on their phone, so it's not going to help anyway.

    - Meanwhile, some random strangers are looking at your pics.

    - If you're attractive, there is a non-zero chance that your pics will be copied, shared, and even uploaded to a porn site.

    On the positive side, this may help a few people realize just how totally creepy Facebook really is...

    
    

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:44PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:44PM (#595222)

    - How did you get all those nude photos?
    - They uploaded them!
    - Why?
    - They "trust me". Dumb fucks.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:58PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @05:58PM (#595230)

      There it is. Have another mod point!

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday November 10, @05:44PM (3 children)

    by Thexalon (636) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @05:44PM (#595223) Homepage

    What we need is a societal change that recognizes two things:
    1. Everybody is naked sometimes. Everybody has genitalia of some kind, and there aren't that many varieties really.
    2. The vast majority of people have sex at some point in their life.

    Until evidence that people are sometimes naked and sometimes have sex becomes no longer scandalous, those trying to embarrass others with that stuff will be able to do so.

    
    

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Friday November 10, @06:05PM

    by looorg (578) on Friday November 10, @06:05PM (#595234)

    Facebook says it's not storing a copy of the photo, but only computing the file's hash and adding it to its database of revenge porn imagery.

    So they are hashing streams now? Totally not storing the image even temporarily and then deleting it right after they are done. Cause deleting content is what Facebook is know for ... If sharing all your filthy amateur p0rn with Facebook to protect you from Revenge p0rn from all the creepy dudes (or ladies) you have been banging doesn't sound like a trap I don't know what ever will.

    Victims who fear that former or current partners may upload a nude photo online can pro-actively take this step

    Perhaps they should just integrate that into the phones photo-app. "Hi! Clippy-the-Pimp has detected a lot of fleshtones in your picture and my AI sub-processor has deemed the content lewd. A copy has been automagically CC:ed to the Facebook cloud-anti-revenge-p0rn-hash-library to keep you safe!"

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Friday November 10, @06:10PM (2 children)

    by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @06:10PM (#595240)

    They want you to upload your nude pictures, so they can create hashes of the pictures and use these for comparing to photos your associates may upload? They don't see the potential for abuse here? Worse, how does it work with under-age people? It's not like they're immune to this, but this creates a giant liability for FB if they're storing this material.

    Here's a better idea: they give you a program you run on *your* computer, and you use that with your nude photos to calculate the hashes. Then you send those hashes to Facebook. This way, you know that the only thing FB has is just a bunch of hashes, not your actual nude photos. The main problem with this is verifying that FB's program actually does only what it claims, and doesn't upload the photos themselves to FB, but independent researchers can easily verify that with Wireshark (plus, if you have a bunch of photos, or even just a few videos, the upload time for those is orders of magnitude greater than some hashes, and should be immediately noticeable).

    I guess this idea is a non-starter because no one (esp. Facebook users) wants to run any native application software any more, and wants everything to be done in the web browser. But even here, this stuff could be done client-side in Javascript.

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 10, @06:12PM

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 10, @06:12PM (#595243) Homepage Journal

      How about just not using Facebook? Oh, right, how could I forget, people are vain idiots.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @06:17PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @06:17PM (#595248)

      Your mention of abuse made me think of something: see a meme you don't like? Label it "revenge porn".

      I guess that is you you are supposed to submit the files ahead of time.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @06:14PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @06:14PM (#595244)

    If they were serious about it, they would let people compute the hashes on their own machine, without uploading the original file to facebook.

    I suppose it would be slightly easier to avoid the filter in that case, but only slightly.

(1)