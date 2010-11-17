from the Thunder-Lizard-met-its-match dept.
The Chicxulub impact event is credited with causing the extinction of all non-avian dinosaurs around 66 million years ago. Now, a study in Nature suggests that dinosaurs could have survived if the asteroid had landed in an ocean or almost any bit of land that wasn't loaded with hydrocarbons:
[...] the extraterrestrial impact happened nearly anywhere else, like in the ocean or in the middle of most continents, some scientists now say it is possible dinosaurs could have survived annihilation. Only 13 percent of the Earth's surface harbored the ingredients necessary to turn the cosmic collision into this specific mass extinction event, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports [open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-14199-x] [DX]. "I think dinosaurs could still be alive today," if the asteroid had landed elsewhere, Kunio Kaiho, a paleontologist from Tohoku University in Japan and lead author on the study, said in an email.
Other researchers questioned their findings.
When the asteroid, which had a diameter about half the length of Manhattan, struck the coast of Mexico, it found a rich source of sulfur and hydrocarbons, or organic deposits like fossil fuels, according to the researchers. Scorching hot temperatures at the impact crater would have ignited the fuel. The combustion would have spewed soot and sulfur into the stratosphere in sufficient quantities to blot out the sun and change the climate, setting into motion the collapse of entire ecosystems and the extinction of three-quarters of all species on Earth.
[...] Eighty-seven percent of Earth's surface, places like most of present day India, China, the Amazon and Africa, would not have had high enough concentrations of hydrocarbons to seal the dinosaurs' fate. But if the asteroid had hit marine coastal areas thriving with algae, which would have included present day Siberia, the Middle East and the eastern coast of North America, the bang would have been about as devastating to the dinosaurs and life on Earth as the Chicxulub impact.
Humans should burn off all of the hydrocarbons and tar sands in the Earth's crust, so we can make our species more resistant to impactors.
Also at DW, The Atlantic, and Live Science.
Related: Asteroid Impact That Killed Off the Dinosaurs Quantified
Related Stories
Scientists have placed tighter constraints on the amount of material expelled into the atmosphere by the Chicxulub impact:
Scientists say they now have a much clearer picture of the climate catastrophe that followed the asteroid impact on Earth 66 million years ago. The event is blamed for the demise of three-quarters of plant and animal species, including the dinosaurs. The researchers' investigations suggest the impact threw more than 300 billion tonnes of sulphur into the atmosphere. This would have dropped temperatures globally below freezing for several years. Ocean temperatures could have been affected for centuries. The abrupt change explains why so many species struggled to survive. "We always thought there was this global winter but with these new, tighter constraints, we can be much more sure about what happened," Prof Joanna Morgan, from Imperial College London, told BBC News.
Quantifying the Release of Climate-Active Gases by Large Meteorite Impacts With a Case Study of Chicxulub (open, 9DOI: 10.1002/2017GL074879) (DX)
Potentially hazardous asteroids and comets have hit Earth throughout its history, with catastrophic consequences in the case of the Chicxulub impact 66 Myr ago. Here we reexamine one of the mechanisms that allow an impact to have a global effect—the release of climate-active gases from terrestrial sedimentary rocks after the high-velocity impact. We estimate that 325 ± 130 Gt of sulfur and 425 ± 160 Gt CO2 were ejected into the atmosphere at velocities > 1 km/s. These numbers have to be used in global climate models to quantify possible changes of solar irradiation, surface temperature, and duration of stressful conditions for biota.
Also at the American Geophysical Union.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday November 10, @03:14PM (2 children)
How the fark long is Manhattan? I have no idea. I grok yards, meters, miles, kilometers, and football fields. Queen Marys, basketball courts, Manhattans? Not so much.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday November 10, @03:18PM
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday November 10, @04:36PM
It's about 30 minutes, unless you're on the B train going uptown. Then you're gonna get stuck at the curve coming into Columbus Circle and it could take up to 50 minutes while waiting for the A train to pass. That's by subway.
By bike it's about 20 minutes, unless you're going downtown and get held up by dog walkers with 15 mutts on a leash or roller-bladers slaloming across the entire pedestrian and bike paths, or, if you're headed uptown between 10-12 am close to Tribeca when all the model chickies wake up to take their morning jog and you...find...you...don't...want...to...go...fast.
By car it's 5-7 minutes on the FDR if it's 3am and your wife has gone into labor.
You're welcome.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday November 10, @03:31PM
So BP, Exxon, and Shell have actually been laboring away at a 10% profit margin to save the world. I for one welcome our new planetary savior overlords.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @03:41PM
My fellow senators, we must give more money to NASA to start an asteroid protection programme. Otherwise, something like this may happen again and WE WILL LOSE OUR OIL!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 10, @04:28PM
I'd question those findings as well. Once again, we have a group of researches coming up with some amazing "findings". I suspect they assigned weights to possibilities, and maybe they didn't really "manipulate" the numbers, but added a little weight to numbers that looked good, and maybe lightened some numbers that didn't look so good.
Guesswork is guesswork. Why don't they just publish a World Guess Journal. They can publish these kind of findings to the Guess Journal, where they can catch people's a̶t̶t̶e̶n̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ imagination. If enough people's imagination is captured, then maybe more research will be committed, and more evidence collected, and eventually they can publish to a SCIENCE JOURNAL!!
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This