In which ESR pontificates on the future while reflecting on the past.
I was thinking a couple of days ago about the new wave of systems languages now challenging C for its place at the top of the systems-programming heap – Go and Rust, in particular. I reached a startling realization – I have 35 years of experience in C. I write C code pretty much every week, but I can no longer remember when I last started a new project in C!
I started to program just a few years before the explosive spread of C swamped assembler and pretty much every other compiled language out of mainstream existence. I'd put that transition between about 1982 and 1985. Before that, there were multiple compiled languages vying for a working programmer's attention, with no clear leader among them; after, most of the minor ones were simply wiped out. The majors (FORTRAN, Pascal, COBOL) were either confined to legacy code, retreated to single-platform fortresses, or simply ran on inertia under increasing pressure from C around the edges of their domains.
Then it stayed that way for nearly thirty years. Yes, there was motion in applications programming; Java, Perl, Python, and various less successful contenders. Early on these affected what I did very little, in large part because their runtime overhead was too high for practicality on the hardware of the time. Then, of course, there was the lock-in effect of C's success; to link to any of the vast mass of pre-existing C you had to write new code in C (several scripting languages tried to break that barrier, but only Python would have significant success at it).
One to RTFA rather than summarize. Don't worry, this isn't just ESR writing about how great ESR is.
(Score: 2, Redundant) by bob_super on Friday November 10, @06:32PM (1 child)
Oh wait, it's: "if it's weird in ways that everyone understands and is used to live with", then why fragment to try to fix it ?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday November 10, @07:31PM
From "Surely you must be joking, Dr. Feynman [northwestern.edu]":
I thought my symbols were just as good, if not better, than the regular symbols--it doesn't make
any difference what symbols you use--but I discovered later that it does make a difference. Once
when I was explaining something to another kid in high school, without thinking I started to make
these symbols, and he said, "What the hell are those?" I realized then that if I'm going to talk to
anybody else, I'll have to use the standard symbols, so I eventually gave up my own symbols.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @06:58PM (2 children)
and now you can use C++, so why use C? C is only nice if you want to make libraries where ABI stability is paramount. Otherwise you can use other things, even Javascript (aka, NodeJS).
Rust? Go? Go doesn't even make dynamic linking support. So how is it going to help me leverage my OS security support when everything is linked in? And just the other year Scala and Erlang were suppose to be the "It" languages then. oh well...
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @07:18PM
It is not going to help there. You'll have to return to the bad old days before shared libraries where a security fix involved recompiling everything that depended on the library, and reinstalling it all.
(Score: 2) by pvanhoof on Friday November 10, @07:27PM
"C is only nice if you want to make libraries where ABI stability is paramount. "
ABI stability is possible with C++. But it's indeed very hard. It's also hard with C, though. Having to add padding members and space to your structs so that you can add members later on, having to do the same thing in C++ structs and C++ classes, having to understand data alignment, etc.
Yet ABI stability is super important for popular libraries. Then I think about GLib, Qt, among others. We have the semver.org rules. But the semver.org rules for ABI are hard to support.
A language, or a compiler, or a standard, for C, for C++, for that language, that makes this more easy; would or could displace C.
We have D as a interesting contender. There is Vala which generates GLib C code. One could claim that Qt with moc and C++ and QMetaData provides some sort of an ABI.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Friday November 10, @07:07PM (1 child)
Ooh ho ho! Another shill proclaiming the end of C because Rust or (hahah) Go is here.
Go - a Google monstrosity pet langauge
Rust - a containment zone for people too retarded for C/C++
Oh he's a self-proclaimed systems programmer. Let's see: "relentless cycling of Moore’s Law had driven the cost of compute cycles cheap enough to make the runtime overhead of a language like Perl a non-issue".
Sure sounds like it to me! Maybe at one time. Not now. This is not the world transitioning system code away from C. This is one man transitioning away from Systems programming and, in his narcissistic fog, assuming his reference frame is The One True reference frame for the world.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday November 10, @07:39PM
More to the point:
> "relentless cycling of Moore’s Law had driven the cost of compute cycles cheap enough to make the runtime overhead of a language like Perl a non-issue".
My battery doesn't like the way you think.
My server's customers, always bitching about more throughput and less latency, do not like the way you think.
Sure, for an AC-connected personal computing device doing human-scale stuff, go ahead and use the easier language. The rest of us have to deal with Intel/AMD no longer bumping clock speeds up.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Friday November 10, @07:08PM (1 child)
So we get death of C announced every a year or so per tech news site. But please tell me, what language is used to write the kernel, most of those fancy new programming languages' interpreters, and most serious code? Yeah, code that is used to directly earn money (business logic, shit webpages, etc) tends to be written in a higher level language, but all the foundation is in C.
Remember the big hype of Go or Swift? They're moribund now, with Rust being hyped up this year (for extra irony, Rust predates Swift, its popularity spike merely happened later). Then in a couple of years there'll be something else. Meanwhile, C is going strong.
The last project I started was in C++, just out of laziness because of STL for a single data structure. The other guy immediately went replacing that with proper C, so there'll be no entrenched C++isms later.
Unless you're writing a webpage or some accounts receivable poo, there are only two kinds of languages: prototyping/glue and system/library. For the latter, there's no real choice other than C.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Friday November 10, @07:24PM
At least one other guy agrees with you and I: http://harmful.cat-v.org/software/c++/linus [cat-v.org]
Recently I was helping a friend with an Arduino project he dreamed up. I hadn't touched Arduino before, but have done a fair bit of assembler here and there on an assortment of microprocessors. I was annoyed that the code was C++. He, like me, thinks a processor does actions, (verbs) applied to things (data, ports, etc.) I tried to explain the object model concept to him, but it was difficult because I was trying to sell something I don't believe in, and fundamentally wasn't making sense to either of us. I had to explain that C++ is being used because so many programmers are (only) doing OOP. It would have been nice if they had given us a C, or some other procedural programming environment. I'm sure they exist, I just haven't bothered to look.
