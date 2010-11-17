from the brain-matters dept.
Stanford researchers develop a gel for growing large quantities of neural stem cells
[Sarah] Heilshorn described a solution to the dual challenges of growing and preserving neural stem cells in a state where they are still able to mature into many different cell types. The first challenge is that growing stem cells in quantity requires space. Like traditional farming, it is a two-dimensional affair. If you want more wheat, corn or stem cells, you need more surface area. Culturing stem cells, therefore, requires a lot of relatively expensive laboratory real estate, not to mention the energy and nutrients necessary to pull it all off.
The second challenge is that once they've divided many times in a lab dish, stem cells do not easily remain in the ideal state of readiness to become other types of cells. Researchers refer to this quality as "stemness." Heilshorn found that for the neural stem cells she was working with, maintaining the cells' stemness requires the cells to be touching.
Heilshorn's team was working with a particular type of stem cell that matures into neurons and other cells of the nervous system. These types of cells, if produced in sufficient quantities, could generate therapies to repair spinal cord injuries, counteract traumatic brain injury or cure some of the most severe degenerative disorders of the nervous system, like Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases.
Heilshorn's solution involves the use of better materials in which to grow stem cells. Her lab has developed new polymer-based gels that allow the cells to be grown in three dimensions instead of two. This new 3-D process takes up less than 1 percent of the lab space required by current stem cell culturing techniques. And because cells are so tiny, the 3-D gel stack is just a single millimeter tall, roughly the thickness of a dime. "For a 3-D culture, we need only a 4-inch-by-4-inch plot of lab space, or about 16 square inches. A 2-D culture requires a plot four feet by four feet, or about 16 square feet," more than 100-times the space, according to first author Chris Madl, a recent doctoral graduate in bioengineering from Heilshorn's lab.
Maintenance of neural progenitor cell stemness in 3D hydrogels requires matrix remodelling (DOI: 10.1038/nmat5020) (DX)
Su-Chun Zhang, a pioneer in developing neurons from stem cells at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has created a specialized nerve cell that makes serotonin, a signaling chemical with a broad role in the brain.
Serotonin affects emotions, sleep, anxiety, depression, appetite, pulse and breathing. It also plays a role in serious psychiatric conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.
"Serotonin essentially modulates every aspect of brain function, including movement," Zhang says. The transmitter is made by a small number of neurons localized on one structure at the back of the brain. Serotonin exerts its influence because the neurons that make it project to almost every part of the brain.
Generation of serotonin neurons from human pluripotent stem cells [abstract]
University of Cambridge researchers have derived "naïve" pluripotent stem cells from a human embryo for the first time:
Scientists at the University of Cambridge have for the first time shown that it is possible to derive from a human embryo so-called 'naïve' pluripotent stem cells – one of the most flexible types of stem cell, which can develop into all human tissue other than the placenta.
[...] In research published [March 3, 2016] in the journal Stem Cell Reports, scientists from the Wellcome Trust-Medical Research Council Cambridge Stem Cell Institute managed to remove cells from the blastocyst at around day six and grow them individually in culture. By separating the cells, the researchers in effect stopped them 'talking' to each other, preventing them from being steered down a particular path of development. "Until now it hasn't been possible to isolate these naïve stem cells, even though we've had the technology to do it in mice for thirty years – leading some people to doubt it would be possible," explains Ge Guo, the study's first author, "but we've managed to extract the cells and grow them individually in culture. Naïve stem cells have many potential applications, from regenerative medicine to modelling human disorders."
Naïve pluripotent stem cells in principle have no restrictions on the types of adult tissue into which they can develop, which means they may have promising therapeutic uses in regenerative medicine to treat devastating conditions that affect various organs and tissues, particularly those that have poor regenerative capacity, such as the heart, brain and pancreas.
Naive Pluripotent Stem Cells Derived Directly from Isolated Cells of the Human Inner Cell Mass (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2016.02.005)
[We published a story yesterday, where researchers at Michigan State University discovered a new type of stem cell: Induced extraembryonic endoderm (iXEN) stem cells. -Ed.]
Scientists have created a new technique for the production of human cells:
Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute scientists and their collaborators at the University of Cambridge have created a new technique that simplifies the production of human brain and muscle cells - allowing millions of functional cells to be generated in just a few days. The results published today (23 March) in Stem Cell Reports open the door to producing a diversity of new cell types that could not be made before in order to study disease.
[...] In a human, it takes 9-12 months for a single brain cell to develop fully. To create human brain cells, including grey matter (neurons) and white matter (oligodendrocytes) from an induced pluripotent stem cell, it can take between three and twenty weeks using current methods. However, these methods are complex and time-consuming, often producing a mixed population of cells.
The new platform technology, OPTi-OX, optimises the way of switching on genes in human stem cells. Scientists applied OPTi-OX to the production of millions of nearly identical cells in a matter of days. In addition to the neurons, oligodendrocytes, and muscle cells the scientists created in the study, OPTi-OX holds the possibility of generating any cell type at unprecedented purities, in this short timeframe.
To produce the neurons, oligodendrocytes, and muscle cells, scientists altered the DNA in the stem cells. By switching on carefully selected genes, the team "reprogrammed" the stem cells and created a large and nearly pure population of identical cells. The ability to produce as many cells as desired combined with the speed of the development gives an advantage over other methods. The new method opens the door to drug discovery, and potentially therapeutic applications in which large amounts of cells are needed.
Inducible and Deterministic Forward Programming of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells into Neurons, Skeletal Myocytes, and Oligodendrocytes (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2017.02.016) (DX)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday November 10, @08:12PM (1 child)
This reminds me of that utterly lame "The Brain" [alchetron.com] SiFi horror film of the late 80's.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 10, @08:19PM
https://www.statnews.com/2017/01/09/stem-cells-tooth-damage/ [statnews.com]
http://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/human-urine-stem-cells-used-to-grow-teeth-1.1396966 [www.cbc.ca]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 10, @09:05PM
Caltech's freshman orientation takes place at a summer camp on one of the Catalina islands. It is there that The Caltech Community Cult captured our hearts and minds.
Physicist Jerry Pine gave a talk in which he said he used to work on Big Science experiments at CERN and SLAC, but he longed to have a simple project that was all his own, that he could do in a lab on the Caltech campus.
He created very small Petri dishes on top of integrated circuit chips. The base of the Petri dishes was an array of electrodes. They could be used as voltage sensors, or as a source of current.
He was using these to grow human neurons, then he tickled them with electricity while he measured their reactions.
This was in the Fall of 1982. I never heard anything else about it. I expect he published but it must not have been Nobel Prize work.
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
