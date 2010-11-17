from the a-river-runs-through-it dept.
A recent study paints a sobering picture about the state of our oceans.
According to the paper, published last month in Environmental Science and Technology, rivers deposit up to 4 million metric tonnes of plastic into the sea -- and about 95 per cent of that comes from just 10 waterways.
Previous studies suggested about 67 per cent of plastic in the oceans came from 20 rivers. For this study, researchers out of the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research and the Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University of Applied Science used a larger data set to reach their findings, sampling from 79 sites along 57 rivers around the world.
Eight of the 10 rivers are in Asia. [...]
- Yangtze River, Yellow Sea, Asia
- Indus River, Arabian Sea, Asia
- Yellow River (Huang He), Yellow Sea, Asia
- Hai River, Yellow Sea, Asia
- Nile, Mediterranean Sea, Africa
- Meghna/Bramaputra/Ganges, Bay of Bengal, Asia
- Pearl River (Zhujiang), South China Sea, Asia
- Amur River (Heilong Jiang), Sea of Okhotsk, Asia
- Niger River, Gulf of Guinea, Africa
- Mekong River, South China Sea, Asia
Source: https://www.theweathernetwork.com/news/articles/ninety-five-percent-of-plastic-in-sea-comes-from-just-ten-rivers/89034/
(Score: 4, Informative) by Virindi on Friday November 10, @09:45PM (10 children)
And yet, environmental treaties always give China a pass.
They're "developing"!! We can't hold them to any standard!
Is it any surprise that China's economy is booming while Europe and North America are stagnant? We have to pay for environmental protection* (with boatloads of regulations) and they don't.
*Yes the situation is the same in other areas of regulation as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @09:49PM (3 children)
China once said about pollution "The USA started it, we don't care"
(Score: 2, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 10, @09:59PM (2 children)
So all this trash is coming from nations of filthy subhumans? Color my sweet patootie surprised!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @10:13PM (1 child)
Hey troll, the problem was actually started by western offshoring to specifically evade environmental regulations and get cheap labor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @10:38PM
We've regulated to the point that businesses just went elsewhere.
We could have kept medium-strict regulations and they would have mattered, but no, we insisted on strict regulations. The only regulations that currently apply are weak ones in foreign countries. We've effectively gone from medium-strict to weak.
It's disturbing to realize that we could reduce pollution by weakening our regulations.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @10:00PM
You think environmentalists are rooted in reality? Their idea of nature is growing their own tomatoes in their 5 story walk-up.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @10:04PM (4 children)
Then how about you go work in China? Don't like the $16k/year booming jobs? How about the pollution levels so you can't see other side of street?
It's pretty sad when someone compares "booming China" while missing the absolute quality of life difference between North America and China. In America, you work at McDonald's or Walmart and it's a shit job, generally. While same working conditions in China would be marvellous in comparison (on average). I know people in China living apart from their families for entire year, 12 hour days just so they can make $20k/yr. If you wish to sell your life for literally $20k per year and miss your kids growing up, well, then you can have that great booming.
So no idea. Maybe people have too much time on their hands and bitch how China is "stealing their jubs". Next, you'll be complaining how all the "immigrants are stealing your jubs" while forgetting to mention it's same immigrant cleaning the toilets for minimum wage overnight at the local hotel. Want that job too?
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Kilo110 on Friday November 10, @10:07PM
I saw this lovely article earlier today. https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/11/off-the-charts-pollution-in-delhi-creates-gas-chamber-and-health-emergency/ [arstechnica.com]
I'd rather have a stagnant economy than live in that hell hole.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Virindi on Friday November 10, @10:20PM
The thing is, there is just one planet. Their pollution doesn't just affect them, but us as well.
And I never said they were "stealing our jubs". Read what I wrote again, it's like you replied to a post that said something totally different.
Maybe I am more interested in them meeting the same standards as us, than in lowering our standard to theirs?
Most of the difference in economy is based on the RELATIVE rather than absolute cost of doing business.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday November 10, @10:26PM
Well, maybe working in China [youtube.com] isn't the best idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 10, @10:44PM
I want a native-born English-speaking US citizen cleaning the toilets for minimum wage overnight at the local hotel.
That is exactly how it used to be. Wages for these jobs would go up naturally, without government mandate. I'd like to see nearly all Americans living in self-supported families. I'd like to see starter jobs available for teenagers again, instead of being grabbed up by people who hate American culture.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Friday November 10, @10:12PM
Considering that plastics isn't the only human byproduct massively flowing down those rivers, You have to applaud the researchers for approaching them to make their measurements.
The more dams they build, the less the rainy seasons can flush all that stuff into the sea, and the more toxic those rivers get.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Friday November 10, @10:36PM
this paper makes me somewhat optimistic; perhaps we could address plastic escapement from the 10-20 worst rivers on a regional or global level and dramatically decrease the amount of plastics going into the ocean. We now can better address the primary sources of this plastic waste knowing a significant contribution to plastic pollution can me mitigated by further work with a relative handful of rivers.
