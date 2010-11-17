from the monkey'ing-around dept.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/07/science/chimps-sanctuaries-research.html
The era of biomedical research on chimpanzees in the United States is effectively over. Given the nearly 100-year history of experimenting on chimps, the changes seemed to come fairly quickly once they began.
In 2011, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, declared that the N.I.H. would fund no new biomedical research using chimps, which he described as "our closest relatives in the animal kingdom" deserving of "special consideration and respect."
[...] Dr. Collins's decision reflected widespread ethical concerns among scientists about the treatment of such social, intelligent animals. But on a practical level, the care of chimps is costly, and they aren't always a good model in which to study human diseases. They're also a magnet for public concern.
[...] By 2015, the N.I.H. had gone through several stages of decision-making and concluded that it would retire all chimps it owned, retaining none for potential emergency use — in case of a human epidemic, for instance. The agency owns about 220 chimps outside of those now in sanctuaries and supports another 80, which will also be retired.
That year the Fish and Wildlife Service classified all chimpanzees as endangered, removing a longstanding exemption for captive chimps that had allowed biomedical experiments. The decision made such research illegal without a permit requiring that any such experiments benefit chimpanzees. Privately funded medical research on privately owned chimps also was effectively banned.
Currently, about 547 chimps are still held at research institutions, according to ChimpCARE, a site that tracks all chimps in the United States. Some of them are owned or supported by the N.I.H., and some are owned by research institutes like New Iberia, which is part of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
[...] The sanctuaries hope eventually to put themselves out of business. If all goes as planned, in another 50 years or so, there will be no more lab retirees.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @01:13AM (1 child)
Jews are not endangered, and anyway the experiments would benefit Jews. As a model for human disease, Jews are superior. Costs can be offset by making them work. They are not deserving of "special consideration and respect."
To avoid any political issues, the research can be performed in a Muslim country such as Germany.
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday November 11, @01:22AM
Good bait, a bait I can't help but nibble on.
Jews are genius-level Chimpanzees, it is no wonder why Black Nationalists dislike them. But they are both classes of Chimpanzees. This is how we stop them.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by damnbunni on Saturday November 11, @01:24AM
Just how are they going to retire these ex-medical chimps?
Not the way you retire replicants, I hope.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @01:47AM
This could more chimpanzee research out of the USA.
It can also mean that we use humans in poor countries, probably including prisoners.
Either way, we're losing research jobs.
Reply to This