Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Huge Solar Plant Aims for Brighter Brazil Energy Output

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 11, @05:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the a-brighter-future dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Brazil has lagged far behind in the shift to solar power, but the continent's biggest facility now being built in the south-east aims to give the country its place in the sun.

The plant in Pirapora, in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais, has 1.2 million solar panels, covering the equivalent of more than 1,200 soccer fields.

It first began producing power in September, with the second of three phases in the project going online this Thursday.

The whole thing, operated by French energy giant EDF Energies Nouvelles, should be operational before the second quarter of 2018, boasting a capacity of 400 megawatts. That's enough to meet the annual demand of 420,000 households.

Brazil is already achieved energy independence, so projects like this will help cement that.

Original Submission


«  Voice-Powered Smart Speakers to be in 55% of U.S. Homes by 2022
Huge Solar Plant Aims for Brighter Brazil Energy Output | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.