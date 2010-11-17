from the can't-choose-your-family dept.
A large international team of researchers has found that Neolithic hunter-gatherers living in several parts of Europe interbred with farmers from the Near East. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the team describes comparing DNA from several early groups in Europe and evidence of interbreeding.
The Neolithic period, often described as the New Stone Age, was a period of human history from approximately 15,000 BCE to 3,000 BCE. It was a time defined by the development of settlements and the refinement of tools and the arts. Prior research has shown that people living in what is now Germany, Hungary and Spain were mostly hunter-gatherers during the early Neolithic period, but were "replaced" by farmers moving in from the Near East (Anatolia). In this new effort, the researchers suggest that interbreeding between the two groups led to the decline of the hunter-gatherers. The end result is that most modern Europeans are descended from the Near East immigrant farmers, but have remnants of hunter-gatherer DNA.
To learn more about the early history of humans in Europe, the researchers obtained and analyzed 180 DNA samples of people from early Hungary, Germany and Spain dating from between 6,000 and 2,200 BCE.
Ironic that Europeans resist admitting Turkey to the EU when they're descended from people from Asia Minor.
Mark Lipson et al. Parallel palaeogenomic transects reveal complex genetic history of early European farmers, Nature (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nature24476
... there was a massive asteroid/comet impact catastrophe which destroyed a lost megalithic civilization, and which sent those "advanced" people out among the hunter-gatherers both to survive and to pass on some legacy of their technological achievements (e.g., farming).
The evidence is mounting. I encourage people to pursue this very interesting subject.
That's not ironic. The two things have absolutely nothing to do with each other.
Genetic heritage is not as important as cultural heritage.
The Turkish people and Europeans do no have compatible cultures—not in the slightest. This same problem extends to the issue of immigration.
Immigrants are good? Only when they are individuals who want to be part of the destination culture. That's what nobody is recognizing; immigration to America and Europe was good only because the immigrants were drawn to participate in a certain lifestyle; you don't get the same kind of immigrants when they are drawn instead to welfare programs or refuge relocation services.
I am always surprised at the lack of knowledge of Soylentils. Who do you think Anatolians are? Or were? And what about that fine gay fascist porn movie, "300"? Completely wrong, ahistorical, not accurate, fake, racist, American.
If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance
