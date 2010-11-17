from the up-in-the-air dept.
Balloons operated by Google, AT&T, and T-Mobile have provided Internet connectivity to about 100,000 residents in Hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico, although about half of the cell sites servicing the island of 3.5 million people are down:
Alphabet's Project Loon, which last month partnered with AT&T and T-Mobile to bring LTE connectivity to disaster-stricken Puerto Rico, says its helium air balloons have delivered internet to 100,000 residents on the island. A significant portion of Puerto Rico, still struggling to recover from the effects of Hurricane Maria, is still without cell tower reception, with the Federal Communications Commission reporting earlier today that nearly 44 percent of Puerto Rico cell sites are still out of service. Loon deployed balloons in late October in what was its fastest-ever deployment in an effort to help residents get back online as soon as possible.
Also at Engadget and 9to5Google.
Previously: Alphabet Deploys Project Loon Balloons to Puerto Rico
Alphabet's Project Loon deploys LTE balloons in Puerto Rico
Alphabet's Project Loon has officially deployed its LTE balloons to Puerto Rico, the team announced this afternoon. In a blog penned by Project Loon head Alastair Westgarth, the company says it's working with the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Aviation Authority, FEMA, and other cellular spectrum and aviation authorities to bring connectivity to parts of the island still suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Loon's official LTE partner for the initiative is AT&T, which is helping Loon use its fleet of stratospheric helium balloons to bring functions like text messaging and minor web browsing access to Puerto Rico residents who have LTE-equipped smartphones.
Also at TechCrunch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @02:50AM (1 child)
Your corporate overlords are beta than you peon.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday November 11, @03:09AM
Well, that is a gay generic response, so I will have to tell you something more evil...
Naomi Klein's Disaster Capitalism. [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @03:07AM
Our little brown brothers always need saving.
Reply to This