They'll pay you upfront, but will you pay for the rest of your life?
While 54% of Americans lived in rural places in 1910, that number fell to 19 percent by 2010, Zillow reported. To revive their communities, these places are hoping that everything from cash grants to paying off student loans and giving away free land will help draw a younger generation to them.
But it's not just small towns that hope to draw more people to them with these programs. Some cities like Baltimore and even entire states like Alaska will pay you to be their newest resident.
Tribune, Kansas will pay off $15,000 of your student loans. Marne, Iowa will give you free land if you build a house that's at least 1,200 ft2 on it. Baltimore, Maryland will give you a $5,000, 5yr forgivable loan and $10,000 down payment toward rehabilitating abandoned homes.
Tempted?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday November 11, @11:11AM
Rural may have meant "not in any sort of township" in the past but that is not what it means today except to those looking to lie by numbers.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @11:33AM
If that's what the locales in TFA want, that's fine. However, there are communities who enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and want no part of "growth" and actively discourage it.
We here have passed zoning laws to prevent multi-unit and mini-mansion tract housing developments by making the permit structure intentionally difficult and expensive. We also have a farmland preservation fund. So far, it's been working.
We have great schools, very little crime, and a viable local economy. We don't need or want the trouble urbanization inevitably brings.
It just comes down to local decision-making. You know, democracy. Communities have every right to choose or reject growth.
