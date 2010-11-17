from the Clippy-for-jobs dept.
Microsoft is integrating LinkedIn with Word:
Writing and updating your résumé is a task that few of us enjoy. Microsoft is hoping to make it a little less painful with a new feature coming to Word called Resume Assistant.
Resume Assistant will detect that you're writing a résumé and offer insights and suggestions culled from LinkedIn. LinkedIn is a vast repository of both résumés and job openings and lets you see how other people describe their skillsets and which skills employers are looking for.
The feature will also show job openings that are suitable for your résumé directly within Word, putting résumé writers directly in contact with recruiters.
The feature is now available to a select few Office 365 subscribers:
Resume Assistant is available today to Office 365 subscribers as part of the Insiders program and those subscribers must have the latest version of Word on Windows. It will be generally available to Office 365/Microsoft 365 subscribers "in the coming months." Resume Assistant will be available in all Office 365 commercial and consumer plans, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed.
Error: No jobs were found to be suitable based on your résumé. You are overqualified and too old.
How to Land a Dream Job With Microsoft Resume Assistant
Step 1: Lie.
Related: Microsoft to Buy LinkedIn for $26.2 Billion in Cash
LinkedIn Introduces "Open Candidates" Feature to Help Employees Look for a Better Job
LinkedIn Apologizes for Attempted Privacy Breach
LinkedIn Mulls Producing Videos; May Buy Rights From Sports Leagues
Microsoft will buy LinkedIn for $196 per share, or about $26.2 billion. The respective companies' boards are alleged to have unanimously approved the sale. LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner will keep his title and report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. It is claimed that LinkedIn will continue to operate as an independent brand.
Reuters, CNBC, USA Today, WSJ, NYT.
It's quick and easy to delete your Linked-In account in ten steps.
LinkedIn has introduced a feature that could make it easier for users to look for a better job discreetly:
LinkedIn has removed an obstacle preventing some members from using the professional social network from finding their next job: The possibility of their current boss finding out. On Thursday, the company released its Open Candidates feature which now lets members privately notify recruiters that they're open for opportunities without exposing themselves to their current company.
[...] In research conducted in the past year, LinkedIn claimed that 77 percent of professional workers are open to their next opportunity. However, with social media, the fear has been that any signal made on a profile could get back to an employer, which is why the Open Candidates feature lets anyone operate stealthily. It's perfect for those who are open to change, but aren't precisely set on making a move ... yet. "This is a signal to recruiters that you want to hear from them," explained Eric Owski, LinkedIn's head of talent brand products. [...] So far, this feature has been tested in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. Owski said that 40,000 people per day have opted-in for this experience, with close to 1 million candidates total, out of the 450 million on the social network.
LinkedIn apologizes for trying to sneak in a new update that informed some iPhone users, without further explanation, that their "app" would begin sharing their data with nearby users.
The update prompted outrage on Twitter after cybersecurity expert Rik Ferguson received a strange alert when he opened the resume app to read a new message: "LinkedIn would like to make data available to nearby Bluetooth devices even when you're not using the app."
That gave Ferguson, vice president of research at the cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, a handful of concerns, he told Vocativ. Among them: "the lack of specificity, which data, when, under what conditions, to which devices, why does it need to happen when I'm not using the app, what are the benefits to me, where is the feature announcement and explanation, why wasn't it listed in the app update details."
A mobile app asking for additional permissions isn't a novel occurrence, but broad requests are often met with skepticism from privacy advocates and security researchers. Many shopping apps, for instance, leave a user's bluetooth connection turned on, allowing marketers to track you as you enter a store and linger near certain products.
Reached for comment, LinkedIn said it's a mistake — that some iPhone users were accidentally subject to undeveloped test feature the company is still working on.
My take on how it would work is that whenever you come into the range of another computerphone with bluetooth active — which for class 2 is 10 meters (33 ft) — the LinkedIn app would pop up a quick summary of each other's resume.
Perfect for those times when you visit a big meeting with people A and their LinkedIn app show you just recently had a gig with corporation B that they really hate. As for apologizing, do remember that large corporations only retreat if the alternative hurts economically. For background information it might be good to know that LinkedIn was bought in 2016 by Microsoft, which happens to be very much in on the phone-home theme. Now if Tinder would auto-share in the same manner the various habits with any nearby phone during family gatherings, that would be a real hilarious circus starter.
LinkedIn CEO: Company Open To Original Shows, Streaming NFL
LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner says they are not pivoting to video as several social media and news media outlets have recently done, but the company is open to buying and developing original shows.
[...] He noted that shows similar to ABC's "Shark Tank" could potentially do very well with its business and networking minded users.
[...] Weiner also expressed interest in pursuing deals with professional sports leagues such as the NFL or NBA.
Also at GeekWire and MSPoweruser.
Previously: Microsoft to Buy LinkedIn for $26.2 Billion in Cash
LinkedIn Apologizes for Attempted Privacy Breach
LinkedIn Cannot Prevent Access to Public Profiles
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday November 11, @03:54PM (1 child)
Next step, requiring an Office 365 subscription in order to use LinkedIn and as the only way to get a job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @04:38PM
I am more upset that if I have a winning resume, it somehow will be used without attribution or credit given to me when parts of it are reused for people I'd rather see fired.
not that I put something good on linked in -- thats just truthful filler with some important things left out -- but when i signed up there on 2009 or 2010, it wasn't to give microsoft anything at all. and its too late to do anything about it
this social network stuff is getting out of hand--you must participate in many of these networks, even if you don't (willingly or not) participate in all of them.
and then at work they have yammer and crap like that? my god I avoid that sort of thing outside of work
and with this all tied together, its only a matter of time before MS helps you write the resume and informs HR that you are looking before you even autosaved it into their cloud which will allow for paying customers, like your HR department, to review your drafts...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @04:16PM
Sure can't wait to see MDC lie about how his old bald dick head gets him all the jobs.
