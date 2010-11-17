from the don't-try-thisssss-at-home dept.
For nearly 30 years, London-based reptile enthusiast and musician Steve Ludwin has been injecting snake venom—a practice that has almost killed him.
It may now help save thousands of lives, as researchers search for a new antidote based on his body's response to the toxic fluids.
"It sounds very crazy what I am doing but it turns out that it potentially has lots of health benefits," Ludwin, the tattooed 51-year-old told AFP in the living room of his home in the British capital.
Ludwin demonstrated his decades-old habit by firmly holding the head of a green Pope's tree viper—Trimeresurus popeiorum—and extracting a few drops of its venom.
Minutes later, he has injected the fluid into his arm using a syringe.
The scientists hope to produce cheaper anti-venom from the antibodies in his blood.
[Please note that this is very dangerous and Mr. Ludwin has almost died a number of times. Don't try this at home! - Ed]
(Score: 1) by redneckmother on Saturday November 11, @06:13PM (1 child)
Bill Haast. lived to be over 100 YO.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Haast [wikipedia.org]
Pitchforks? Check. Torches? Check. Lampposts? Check. Rope? Oh crap, Colorado smoked all the Hemp!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday November 11, @06:20PM
Yeah, he's a fool allright:
Kids here, Boy Scouts or not, are taught at a younger age which snakes are venomous and how to recognize them. A scout in the boonies should have known better. Baby venomous snakes are even more dangerous than adults in the sense that they lack control over their evenomation just as baby humans lack control over their bowels.
When I was a kid I caught a few non-venomous snakes by hand, and even that was unpleasant, because their teeth are like tiny shards of glass that get stuck in your skin and are a bitch to get out.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday November 11, @06:15PM
Not a new concept. Though Rasputin and others used a similar method, this snake guy is much more a fetishist than a pragmatist, with maso and possibly sado components of his personality. Which, as a libertarian, I don't see as being a necessarily negative thing.
Me too. But you know what my secret is? Actually getting sick as a kid and not getting vaccinated for anything in the past 15 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @06:15PM
Why did he start injecting the venom to begin with? Did he expect health benefits?
