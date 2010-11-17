Stories
Snake Man's Venom Habit Holds Hope for New Antidote

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 11, @06:04PM   Printer-friendly
from the don't-try-thisssss-at-home dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

For nearly 30 years, London-based reptile enthusiast and musician Steve Ludwin has been injecting snake venom—a practice that has almost killed him.

It may now help save thousands of lives, as researchers search for a new antidote based on his body's response to the toxic fluids.

"It sounds very crazy what I am doing but it turns out that it potentially has lots of health benefits," Ludwin, the tattooed 51-year-old told AFP in the living room of his home in the British capital.

Ludwin demonstrated his decades-old habit by firmly holding the head of a green Pope's tree viper—Trimeresurus popeiorum—and extracting a few drops of its venom.

Minutes later, he has injected the fluid into his arm using a syringe.

The scientists hope to produce cheaper anti-venom from the antibodies in his blood.

[Please note that this is very dangerous and Mr. Ludwin has almost died a number of times. Don't try this at home! - Ed]

  • (Score: 1) by redneckmother on Saturday November 11, @06:13PM (1 child)

    by redneckmother (3597) on Saturday November 11, @06:13PM (#595670)

    Bill Haast. lived to be over 100 YO.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Haast [wikipedia.org]

    Pitchforks? Check. Torches? Check. Lampposts? Check. Rope? Oh crap, Colorado smoked all the Hemp!

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday November 11, @06:20PM

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 11, @06:20PM (#595674) Homepage Journal

      Yeah, he's a fool allright:

      " He became interested in snakes while at a Boy Scout summer camp when he was 11 years old. He was bitten for the first time at summer camp a year later, when he tried to capture a small timber rattlesnake. "

      Kids here, Boy Scouts or not, are taught at a younger age which snakes are venomous and how to recognize them. A scout in the boonies should have known better. Baby venomous snakes are even more dangerous than adults in the sense that they lack control over their evenomation just as baby humans lack control over their bowels.

      When I was a kid I caught a few non-venomous snakes by hand, and even that was unpleasant, because their teeth are like tiny shards of glass that get stuck in your skin and are a bitch to get out.

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday November 11, @06:15PM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 11, @06:15PM (#595671) Homepage Journal

    Not a new concept. Though Rasputin and others used a similar method, this snake guy is much more a fetishist than a pragmatist, with maso and possibly sado components of his personality. Which, as a libertarian, I don't see as being a necessarily negative thing.

    " He claimed it has strengthened his immune system so much he has not suffered from a cold in 15 years. "

    Me too. But you know what my secret is? Actually getting sick as a kid and not getting vaccinated for anything in the past 15 years.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @06:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @06:15PM (#595672)

    Why did he start injecting the venom to begin with? Did he expect health benefits?

