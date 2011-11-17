from the fight-the-bad-fight dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
"We have an ongoing dialogue with a lot of tech companies in a variety of different areas," he [Rod Rosenstein] told Politico Pro. "There's some areas where they are cooperative with us. But on this particular issue of encryption, the tech companies are moving in the opposite direction. They're moving in favor of more and more warrant-proof encryption."
[...] In the interview, Rosenstein also said he "favors strong encryption."
"I favor strong encryption, because the stronger the encryption, the more secure data is against criminals who are trying to commit fraud," he explained. "And I'm in favor of that, because that means less business for us prosecuting cases of people who have stolen data and hacked into computer networks and done all sorts of damage. So I'm in favor of strong encryption."
[...] He later added that the claim that the "absolutist position" that strong encryption should be by definition, unbreakable, is "unreasonable."
[...] Rosenstein closed his interview by noting that he understands re-engineering encryption to accommodate government may make it weaker.
"And I think that's a legitimate issue that we can debate—how much risk are we willing to take in return for the reward?" he said.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/11/doj-strong-encryption-that-we-dont-have-access-to-is-unreasonable/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @10:52PM (2 children)
F-U and the horse you rode in on.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @11:48PM
Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @11:49PM
Because I am pretty sure it was his goddamn predecessors, or he himself if he's been there long enough, that was responsible for the Infineon 'flaw' being implemented. We had this discussion 20 years ago which eventually resulted in foreign crypto technology overshadowing the US's and the US only limiting crypto export to its embargoed countries, leading to it becoming ubiquitous everywhere (because you can't really control the crypto unless you monopolize and backdoor the processors... oh wait.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday November 11, @10:53PM (3 children)
What he's saying is that the legitimate conversation concerns just how much risk WE will be required to assume in order to make HIS job easier.
The moment one of us wants to discuss *whether or not* he gets to impose this additional risk on us at all, well that's just not a legitimate issue for debate.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday November 11, @11:16PM (2 children)
After proving how often and to what degree the Government abused its power and violated statutory provisions of spying on citizens it take a special sort of Chutzpah to suggest they should be trusted with anything. They can never be trusted, and there isn't anything to be gained by going through a dead terrorists phone, or even a live one.
They've still got an arrest warrant out for Snowden, who should be given the Presidential medal of freedom.
Correct that error and we can talk.
If you could get 100% agreement of at least 8 supreme court judges, 4 State supreme court judges, at least 5 local defense attorneys (no prosecutors) that a phone needs to be decrypted then maybe. Take it to court, and get a secret ballot from all those people. Then Maybe.
Any Judge that volunteers for or accepts Fisa duty is automatically disqualified (and should probably be put on trial for his life).
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 11, @11:49PM
hey didn't trump promise to both drain the swamp and also cut back regulations?
this is one heck of swampy regulation to introduce
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by maggotbrain on Saturday November 11, @11:59PM
Why would you provide any exception for this? There should be no exceptions to wanting encryption to be unbreakable.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 11, @10:53PM
Rosenstein has the typical 9th grade junior high school student's understanding of math. In effect, he's saying, "Let's reengineer math so that it's more to our liking."
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday November 11, @11:04PM
We must admit, though, that these guys are real experts on what "unreasonable" means. Comes with practice.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday November 11, @11:14PM (3 children)
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/10/28/1946227 [soylentnews.org]
compiling...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 12, @12:08AM (2 children)
RamiK, I've noticed your propensity to use a backslash whenever convention demands a [forward] slash.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 12, @12:24AM
He's a contrarian.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 12, @12:28AM
Maybe he just likes microsoft?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday November 11, @11:39PM (1 child)
This is end-stage political-power narcissism. This is when people start thinking they can rewrite reality to suit their ends. Fuck this guy.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday November 12, @12:26AM
And give him satisfaction? He doesn't worth it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 12, @12:07AM
These types of arguments are well understood by the experienced among us, who often see through them as tired and absurd political bullshit. The reason they keep recurring is because those in power understand that upcoming generations of people will gradually become more accepting of their ideas and they'll eventually win. In short, they're playing the long game and based on what I've witnessed in my lifetime, my money is on them being right.
Police and federal agencies solved crimes long before consumer crypto became a thing, they're just too fucking lazy to keep doing the work and want a magic key to everything. All the while, those same powerful forces continue to do everything they can to resist and fight government transparency so they themselves can commit crimes far worse than any group of citizens ever could -- like crashing the economy, starting wars for profit, etc.
People think government is too difficult to understand so they don't bother trying to; then they vote uninformed or not at all. That same mentality will ensure crypto is eventually backdoored.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 12, @12:19AM
Defund the DoJ.
Also WTF is Politico Pro?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 12, @12:26AM
I am 100% serious, I've thought of going the buddhist monk route of lighting myself on fire with a pile of leaflets explaining the various things that drove me to leave society in such a dramatic fashion. Our country is so very fucked and has been for so very long that I often want to check out. Of course it would only work in a VERY public place so that it couldn't be easily swept under the rug.
The high suicide rate of young adults should be a very telling symptom, but asshole politicians still like to pretend that selling out the country is what's best. Fuck them and the horse they rode in on!
Reply to This