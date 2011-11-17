from the From-Russia-with-radioactive-pollution dept.
According to the French nuclear safety institute IRSN there might have been a nuclear accident in Russia or Kazakhstan in September. So far no news from the Russians.
A cloud of radioactive pollution over Europe in recent weeks indicates that an accident has happened in a nuclear facility in Russia or Kazakhstan in the last week of September, French nuclear safety institute IRSN said on Thursday.
The IRSN ruled out an accident in a nuclear reactor, saying it was likely to be in a nuclear fuel treatment site or center for radioactive medicine. There has been no impact on human health or the environment in Europe, the IRSN said.
[...] "Russian authorities have said they are not aware of an accident on their territory," IRSN director Jean-Marc Peres told Reuters. He added that the institute had not yet been in contact with Kazakh authorities.
This brings back flashbacks from when Chernobyl went boom in '86.
French institute suspects nuclear accident in Russia or Kazakhstan in September
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 12, @01:21AM (1 child)
from the article:
"...based on weather patterns, the most plausible zone lay south of the Ural mountains, between the Urals and the Volga river.
This could indicate Russia or possibly Kazakhstan, an IRSN official said."
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 12, @01:45AM
No warnings|admission of failure from the source.
Once again, someone some distance away is the first to know about it.
In 1986, the first folks to know that something had gone horribly wrong were workers at a Swedish nuke plant, hundreds of miles from Chernobyl.
They set off the detector alarms as they -entered- the facility for their shift.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent