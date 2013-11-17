from the taking-off-your-hat dept.
It's time to upgrade my phone. I'm paying $80 a year on Page Plus (Verizon) with a Window 6.x phone (before tiles, has a start menu). I'm trying to find a phone which will keep my data safe and that seems far more difficult and expensive than it should, so I'm asking you, my fellow
purple people eaters Soylentils, to aid me in my mundane quest. My primary use will be GPS/navigation, listening to podcasts, and making phone calls. A secondary use is managing email from multiple accounts. I do require the Google Voice app as I have a couple phone numbers from two side businesses. I'd like to be able to toggle between a VPN connection and a normal connection, but that's not a requirement. I prefer longer battery life. My Win phone can go over a week without charging if I all I do on it is make phone calls. I'm going to be living on a college campus so WiFi will normally be available. I don't want to be buying a new phone every couple years. I've had the Win phone for perhaps 6 years.
IPhones have been in the news for being difficult for state-actors to hack into, but app permissions and data can't be faked nor do I know of any OSS movement on the iOS platform. I assume Androids can be instantly cracked by state-actors, but they have some end-user programs to help prevent apps from spying on you. I'd like it if my address book, location, and media was secure from data mining apps. Do I really need to make the choice between data privacy and state privacy? Though since companies have no issue selling data to the state, is my only choice data privacy?
My ideal choice would be a pocket sized piece of hardware that runs Debian, makes phone calls, lets me install standard Linux programs, and doesn't cost more than a laptop. Though if I can connect a screen and keyboard to it and do Python/Java/C++ development then perhaps I'll pay high-end laptop prices. I've seen failed attempts at creating such a device but no successful ones.
Help me dear readers, you're not my only hope.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Fishscene on Monday November 13, @04:03PM (9 children)
Requirements:
- keep my data safe (iPhone is probably best for keeping on-device data safe)
- GPS/navigation (Any Android and iPhone will do this)
- listening to podcasts (Any Android and iPhone will do this)
- making phone calls. (Any Android and iPhone will do this)
- multiple email accounts (Any Android (gmail app) and iPhone (mail app) will do this)
- Google Voice (Any Android and iPhone will do this)
- Toggle between VPN and no VPN (Any Android and iPhone will do this)
- Long battery life (~1 week). (I know of no solutions that have this long of a battery life, but I've been out of the Android game for some time now)
I get about 1.5 days of battery life on my iPhone 6, and I carefully manage the power usage.
Ideal:
- Runs Debian (Maybe: Upcoming phone: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/11/12/1250234) [soylentnews.org]
- Install standard Linux programs (Maybe: Upcoming phone: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/11/12/1250234) [soylentnews.org]
- doesn't cost more than a laptop (Depends on the laptop you're interested in. Me personally? I wouldn't pay less than $1500 for a laptop)
- Ability to code in Python, JAVA, C++ (Maybe: Upcoming phone: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/11/12/1250234) [soylentnews.org]
So really, you're not bad off with either of the major 2 platforms, Android and iOS. Just be careful with the apps you install (for example, don't install apps or disable permissions of apps that harvest your data and sync your contacts with them (I'm looking at you, Facebook and Linkedin).
The upcoming phone seems to be heading in a direction I feel phones are eventually going to end up being - straight up computers.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @04:16PM (1 child)
One the one hand, you say things like this:
And on the other, you list the following requirements:
Those two sets are not compatible. Google Voice listens to you ALL the time and will harvest every single piece of info it gets its hands on and the GMail app will do the same.
As sad as it is, right now, iPhones are the safest devices (and I seriously dislike those).
I've been keeping an eye out for the purism phone they've bee promising and going as far as giving them money. We'll see if my excitement about it is misplaced...
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Monday November 13, @04:28PM
Well those appear to be the OP's requirements, not the person you were replying to.
Although I do agree about iphone currently being the most safest. I begrudgingly switched from android to iphone for this reason after apple held their ground after the San Bernardino attack.
For all I know, Apple did privately cave to the US gov. But even that is a major step up from every other company that rolls over for Uncle Sam at the slightest sign of trouble.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 13, @04:20PM (1 child)
After $700-1000 (on-sale prices) you are throwing away money. Build quality, screen resolution, and CPU/GPU should be good enough in that range, and you can add your own RAM or SSD.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday November 13, @04:57PM
Depends on your requirements. Some people just need more horsepower. My work laptop was around $3600, with a Quaddro card.
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Monday November 13, @04:27PM (2 children)
At least with modern Android (7.0+) you can say which apps have access to what. For example, that shiny new game, you can disable access to your contacts.
Installing NoRootFilewall (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.greyshirts.firewall/ [google.com]) will also allow you to stop apps from accessing the internet and sending your data somewhere.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday November 13, @04:59PM
I'm getting an error on your link.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday November 13, @05:05PM
Found it by searching on the store. Thanks!
(Score: 2) by cosurgi on Monday November 13, @04:53PM (1 child)
The OP has a great question. And I so much hope that sometime it would have a better answer than it has currently. I look forward very much towards https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/11/12/1250234 [soylentnews.org] and it is very saddening right now that the options are so little right now and the open source way is so difficult to follow. The worst though is a battery life. And none of the producers seem to be aware of that! I have iphone 5s right now, and battery hardly lasts 10hours, and that's normal - it was even replaced on warranty (twice) due to "battery issues", but that didn't help. Routinely I have to enable "battery conservation mode" and have most apps denied the right to run in backgroud, especially siri must be disabled. Sometimes it discharges before I get back home from work. Before I switched to those fancy smartphones I had some super old brickphone nokia 33?? and its battery lasted roughly two weeks.
The "walled garden" hurts. But I prefer that iOS has every app sandboxed. Sure there are vulnerabilities, and due diligence applies, though they are not as widespread as on android. Also it's nearly impossible to update android phone to the latest version of OS. Seriously I tried, and my relative is stuck with an android 5.1.2 or something (don't remember now, but there was soylentnews article about this vulnerability a month back), the latest one with that unpatched serious kernel vulnerability. And there's nothing I could do about that without wasting about 50hours. The iOS updates sure have their own problems, but usually they don't require 50hours, 1hour tops, just like aptitude update; aptitude dist-upgrade takes 2hours tops. Yeah, hacking android is good, but I have limited time on my hands - so I prefer debian over android. And sure I look forward towards a debian based phone.
Regarding privacy, you can block every app separately in settings->privacy to not have access to anything. You just have to deny by default everytime an app asks for permissions (thankfully they have to ask, the OS denies access otherwise). So apps can get really confused without having access to some stuff, this can get funny sometimes, then the app gets uninstalled ;)
About email client - I recommend "Spark" it's a good one. You can configure it to connect to your own email server which you could have configured at home (maybe squirrelmail or roundcube on debian ;)), then you are more private than with usual email clients. Because it doesn't "send telemetry data" like all other email clients do. Also they have a decent support, they might even help with configuring your stuff. If you go this way, then still spark is a good email client, with which just like with any other email client your privacy goes out of the window. I wish that weren't true.
(Score: 2) by cosurgi on Monday November 13, @04:57PM
lol, forgot a "not" i critical place ;) Should be "If you do NOT go this way (of privacy), then still spark is a good email client"
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday November 13, @04:13PM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday November 13, @04:23PM (6 children)
I go with none of the above and assume a phone is not secure and they never will be. I never put sensitive information on or across it.
That said, I go through all the steps I can find or think up to secure it anyway. No sense in making it easy on them.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Monday November 13, @04:27PM (2 children)
No networked device is secure. [nytimes.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday November 13, @04:36PM
Probably but I can damned sure make them earn it on a desktop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @05:07PM
That is true in the same sense that it is true that the only secure computer is one that is never switched on, locked away in a safe where you destroyed the key.
Absolute security does not exist. The question is whether you can achieve reasonable security. With laptops, apart from the hardware issues (firmware, IME, etc.) which are unfortunately not avoidable in modern hardware, you can get them pretty secure. Of course that means not using Windows, and putting a bit of thought into your setup. And of course it also depends on who you are and what you do; the same setup that is pretty secure for a typical user will be hopelessly insecure for people dealing with classified data.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @04:33PM (2 children)
So you carry around a pocket address book? I must admit I have started carrying around a pocket calendar as it's too difficult to sync work and home events and I can't reference a phone based calendar while talking on the cell trying to schedule something for next month.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday November 13, @04:41PM
I don't use a calendar; I just remember. And I don't consider my address book any more sensitive than a phone book. The most sensitive thing on my phone are the texting records and the phone company has a copy of those that they're all too willing to hand over anyway.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday November 13, @04:49PM
Funnily enough, I thought we would end up with separate personal organisers and phones for precisely this reason. My expectation was a personal organiser with a phonebook, and once I'd found who I wanted to talk to, I hit a button, and the organiser would, through the magic of Bluetooth, initiate a call on the phone, leaving the organiser free for me to look at emails, calendars etc. Instead, phones have become 'smart', with no keyboards, poor multitasking, and even worse security.
(Score: 3, Informative) by iWantToKeepAnon on Monday November 13, @04:36PM
> - multiple email accounts (Any Android (gmail app) and iPhone (mail app) will do this)
If you want to avoid having your contacts slurped up, avoid the gmail app. First thing I do on my droids is root it and quarantine all google pre-installed apps. There isn't, AFAIK, a setting to tell google not to upload all contacts immediately upon opening the app. :/
(Score: 3, Informative) by ilsa on Monday November 13, @04:47PM
You're going to have to compromise. The fact of the matter is that there is *nothing* in the entire industry that is ideal. Android is very flexible, and is about as secure as swiss cheese. iPhones are very secure, but are also very locked down, have poorer compatibility with other devices (Their bluetooth connectivity with cars is particularly hit or miss).
What I ended up doing was making a list of requirements, and marking them as essential, nice-to-have, etc, and make your decision based on that.
For me, flexibility in the device ended up being secondary to a device that I could trust was going to work each and every time I picked it up. I also wanted a manufacturer that "had my back" and not only provided regular, timely updates, but did so for the reasonable life of the phone. That's why I went with iPhone. Yeah, it's locked down. Yeah, Apple's politics and financial shenanigans leave a lot to be desired. But at the end of the day I was never concerned that the phone would suddenly stop working.
Contrast that with my last Samsung. An errant app installed a background service which drained my battery in a couple hours, or their bullshit touchwiz UI that made the phone harder to use, unstable, and drained additional power as well. They put out one, may be two updates, and that was it. Certainly no OS update. I ended up having to root my device and install cyanogenmod just so my phone would be halfway decent.
Fast forward to today: Google has put a lot of effort into not letting developers run roughshod over the OS. The major android manufacturers now promise to provide 2 years worth of updates (still a joke compared to Apple's avg of 5) but it's a hell of a lot better than before. I understand that they've large abandoned those idiotic UIs they shoveled in order to 'differentiate' themselves. And Apple has really screwed the pooch with iOS11. Barely 2 months old and they've already had to rush out at least 4 patch releases. Hey Siri no longer works with my car, when it had worked fine with iOS10. So for my particular use cases, the factors don't weigh overwhelmingly in Apple's favor anymore. Unfortunately my iPhone 7 is too recent to justify replacing so soon, but when the time comes, I will definitely be taking a more closer look at the available android options.
