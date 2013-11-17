from the go-back-to-doing-it-the-old-fashioned-way dept.
Connected sex toys recorded intimate sessions without consent
Days ago, a Redditor discovered that their Lovense remote control app was unknowingly recording audio of a six-minute intimate session between the user and their significant other. It happened while they used the app to control the Lovense vibrator it's paired with, and it saved the recording to a local file buried in the phone's media storage. Another commenter, claiming to be a Lovense representative, said these recordings are the result of a "minor software bug."
Lovense: "Use teledildonics to improve your sex life!"
Previously: Vibrator Maker Pays $3.75 Million Settlement Over Data Collection
Pornhub's Newest Videos Can Reach Out and Touch You
Sex Toys Are Just as Poorly-Secured as the Rest of the Internet of Broken Things
Related Stories
Does this class action lawsuit qualify as a teledildonics backlash?
The makers of the We-Vibe, a line of vibrators that can be paired with an app for remote-controlled use, have reached a $3.75 million class action settlement with users following allegations that the company was collecting data on when and how the sex toy was used. Standard Innovations, the Canadian manufacturer of the We-Vibe, does not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement finalized Monday.
The We-Vibe product line includes a number of Bluetooth-enabled vibrators that, when linked to the "We-Connect" app, can be controlled from a smartphone. It allows a user to vary rhythms, patterns and settings — or give a partner, in the room or anywhere in the world, control of the device. (You can see a video promoting the app's features here; be advised, it is briefly not safe for work.)
[...] The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois in September. It alleges that — without customers' knowledge — the app was designed to collect information about how often, and with what settings, the vibrator was used.
The future of sex could be pretty interactive, but it's starting with men.
Top porn streaming company Pornhub announced a new channel of interactive videos that will work with the latest generation of connected male sex toys. The videos, according Pornhub, will work with the Fleshlight Launch and Kiiroo Onyx, featuring "an eclectic mix of content, offering an assortment of themes and appealing to various target audiences."
Sex toys and content geared to women are arriving later on, working with OhMiBod, We-Vibe, Lovense Lush and Kiiroo Pearl, but Pornhub didn't confirm when.
The new interactive channel will also work with VR eventually, combining the synced content with immersive video.
Thank goodness. I'm fresh out of latinum for Quark's holosuites.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
At this point we've pretty well documented how the "internet of things" is a privacy and security dumpster fire. Whether it's tea kettles that expose your WiFi credentials or smart fridges that leak your Gmail password, companies were so busy trying to make a buck by embedding network chipsets into everything, they couldn't be bothered to adhere to even the most modest security and privacy guidelines. As a result, billions upon billions of devices are now being connected to the internet with little to no meaningful security and a total disregard to user privacy -- posing a potentially fatal threat to us all.
Unsurprisingly, the sex toy division of the internet of broken things is no exception to this rule. One "smart dildo" manufacturer was recently forced to shell out $3.75 million after it was caught collecting, err, "usage habits" of the company's customers. According to the lawsuit, Standard Innovation's We-Vibe vibrator collected sensitive data about customer usage, including "selected vibration settings," the device's battery life, and even the vibrator's "temperature." At no point did the company apparently think it was a good idea to clearly inform users of this data collection.
Source: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20171003/13375238336/sex-toys-are-just-as-poorly-secured-as-rest-internet-broken-things.shtml
(Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Monday November 13, @10:06PM (3 children)
In order to provide continued high quality service, this session may be monitored for training porpoises.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @10:20PM
The only industry where the phrase "shove it up your ass" is considered a success.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @10:21PM
"Thank you for calling Lovense. This call may be recorded.
- Please press 1 if this is an emergency where both your app and your partner have become unresponsive.
- Please press 2, and hold the phone up to your partner, if your app has become unresponsive but your partner is still responsive.
- Please press 3 to listen to the previous caller who pressed #2.
- Please press 0, or wait on the line, for all other calls."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @10:26PM
That's ok as long as it doesn't involve mynas and state lions.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @10:32PM
You've given the app access to your microphone and your data connection. The shareholders demand satisfaction too!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday November 13, @10:37PM
Now I know where the porn industry gets the overdubs for all of their videos!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday November 13, @10:51PM
I know some people enjoy the ability to remotely buzz their partner when they are far apart.
I know most users are clueless when it comes to cellphone safety.
But can anyone tell me why people would want to have to fiddle with their cell phones, to control the sex toy when they are with their partner? You can play with toys, you can record yourself with the phone, but touchscreen ergonomics aren't exactly great for actual fucking. And suddenly, in comes the text from your mom, and the FB post from that friend with strong political opinions...
At least, recent phones are "water"proof...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @10:52PM
I don't know if I should rag on the fucks who buy the shit or the ones who make the shit.
They deserve each other.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Monday November 13, @10:57PM
Aren't there enough dildos on the Internet already?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @11:12PM
Your vibrator have virus.
Reply to This