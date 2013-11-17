from the Detroit-on-another-deathwatch-and-still-doesn't-know-it dept.
The BBC and many other sources report:
The US car industry will be wrecked if President Trump relaxes emissions standards, California's governor says.
Jerry Brown said China would dominate car manufacture because it was heavily promoting the electric vehicles that would dominate the future.
He said huge investment was needed on electric vehicles, along with federal rules to encourage their purchase.
He said President Trump and US car-makers were "half asleep" and hadn't understood the scale of the challenge.
He told BBC Radio 4's Costing the Earth: "There will be a serious threat to the US auto industry.
Unlike many in Silicon Valley, Gov. Brown seems to want the USA car industry to survive this Chinese nationally supported onslaught.
While not specifically mentioned in the article, China is working on cars at all price points, not just early adopters that can afford a Tesla or other luxury car. The Chinese stuff may be junk now (think about the batteries in Chinese "hoverboards") but it won't be for long, they learn fast. Here's a little minivan that's headed to production, https://carnewschina.com/2017/09/28/new-photos-sinogold-gm3-electric-mpv-china/
ALL OF YOU MUST BOW DOWN BEFORE THE GREATNESS THAT IS ME
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @12:04AM
Nah.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @12:13AM
So, what's he playing at? Why does he think the markets need a Dear Leader to show them the way?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday November 14, @12:15AM (1 child)
If the US car makers are fat and lazy and don't compete they will be out-competed by the Chinese.
Isn't that what capitalism is all about? Mr. Brown seems to be calling for some sort of government help for these car companies which sounds an awful lot like dirty socialism, and that's dowright unamerican.
To be fair, if I'm spending several thousand (or tens of thousand) of my hard-earned dollars on a vehicle, there's no way I'm going to even consider the sort of awful quality junk the Chinese are producing at the moment.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday November 14, @12:41AM
I think we are just about at the Armageddon point for the industry. It's setup for an America that no longer exists. Young people are not lining up to saddle themselves with debt for a car, and instead turn to other solutions like Uber and Lyft, or public transit options. As for the awful quality junk the Chinese produce, that's inside American automobiles too. All the industry jobs went away with outsourcing, which weakened the Middle Class substantially, and has helped create a Middle Class unable to afford automobiles. At least not at the rate the U.S auto industry has been used to. Toyota is a foreign company, but has U.S based factories. So not everything needs to be outsourced and killing the local communities.
The real issue is going to come when we no longer need to drive our automobiles. Tesla and newer companies are going to eat the old entrenched auto industry's lunch. There will be manufacturers that provide AI vehicles, and most if not all of those, will be electric or hybrid. Manufacturers that provide technology used in these cars aren't waiting on the U.S auto industry.
Regardless of nationalism, an American isn't going to spend 30k+ on an automobile that requires financing, maintenancing, garaging, and insurance when the upfront costs of being driven by an AI vehicle is orders of magnitude less. We've created an America that is less dependent upon transportation (look at the young people and the Internet), and less able to provide their own dedicated vehicle for transportation.
That's when the auto industry craters. When marketers scream the question, "Don't you want a your own car!!?", and the average person shrugs and answers, "Yeah, but like, why man?"
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday November 14, @12:18AM
The US produces more oil than ever. Gas is pretty cheap.
Detroit produces cars that most of their customers demand.
People currently making decisions will be long retired, and their families forever protected from need, before the electric cars take over the market.
With the money from selling pickup trucks and SUVs never carrying more than one or two people (already an increasing payload), Detroit can buy its way into that market when the tech and time are ripe.
If they fuck it up, there will be taxpayer money to save them anyway.
Gov Brown isn't completely wrong, but not cynical enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @12:19AM (2 children)
Gov. Brown also changed the law so that it's no longer a felony to knowingly infect someone with HIV. He's also billions in debt and has no way out other than to beg the rest of the country to bail him out. Businesses are fleeing out of state, and are being replaced with enormous numbers of homeless people and illegals, the latter of whom you're not allowed to arrest. California is lucky they have really nice weather attracting rich people to live there, because otherwise it would be Detroit right now.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Tuesday November 14, @12:23AM
California is lucky they have really nice weather attracting wealthy Chinese to live there
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @12:27AM
The government created AIDS in the first place. Jerry Brown is just doing his part to help it spread.
