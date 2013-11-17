Stories
Forget Bottle-Stoppers — ‘Wine Condoms’ Will Save Your Booze

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday November 14, @11:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the for-your-wine-not-your-weiner dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for OneLitreIn

Not all conversations with your mom about condoms have to end in mortification. For example: One mother and son turned a quip about rubbers into an industrious new way to save wine.

The Wine Condom, which is literally a condom stretched over the top of a wine bottle, was conceived by Laura Bartlett and her clearly well-adjusted son, Mitch Strahan.

The Dallas duo came up with the idea in 2014 after Bartlett sealed off a bottle of wine with plastic wrap secured with a rubber band. They realized it looked like a condom and their dream was born.

Their original contraption first launched that late spring/early summer. Recently, the two announced a new design for their invention, which works for different sizes of wine bottles. (Expect to see a few floating around at White Elephant Gift Exchange this holiday season.)

The device, made from food-grade silicone and sold online for $10 per six-pack, works much as you'd expect: After opening a bottle of wine, the Wine Condom can be rolled over the opening, creating a seal that prevents air from escaping.

Source: http://nypost.com/2017/11/10/forget-bottle-stoppers-wine-condoms-will-save-your-booze/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @12:17PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @12:17PM (#596758)

    I've never understood, why don't we have normal silicone condoms? You'd be able to boil them for reuse and they're far less likely to break. If they wouldn't be able to hold onto the penis very well, there's always the female styled condoms. No worry about slippage on those.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday November 14, @12:23PM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 14, @12:23PM (#596760)

      I've never understood, why don't we have normal silicone condoms? You'd be able to boil them for reuse and they're far less likely to break.

      If you are after durability and reuse, I suggest the use of rubber tyres. For added security, choose the monster-truck ones.

      (grin)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday November 14, @12:18PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 14, @12:18PM (#596759)

    Is SEXTA [soylentnews.org] a law already?
    Cause "Mother and son conceive a wine condom" would have been so much more click-baity.

    The Wine Condom, ..., was conceived by Laura Bartlett and her clearly well-adjusted son, Mitch Strahan.

    Wishing them happiness with their new one!

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday November 14, @12:39PM (1 child)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 14, @12:39PM (#596766) Homepage Journal

    The website is one of those horrible, mobile-oriented, content-free sites. Zero information, not even whether we are talking about latex, or some other substance.

    Assuming that these are latex, latex holds up well against ethanol, but...are there any additives in the latex? I'm not a chemist, but I know that many rubbers and plastics are formed with the help of additional chemicals, many of which are soluble in ethanol. While the "wine condom" may not leak, will it leach interesting chemicals into the wine? Given the lack of information on the website, there's an excellent chance that they haven't even thought about this...

    Anyway, why not just push the cork halfway back into the bottle? You already have the cork - why make life more complicated than it needs to be?

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

    • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday November 14, @12:41PM

      by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 14, @12:41PM (#596767) Homepage Journal

      Silly me, I went straight to the website, and didn't even read TFS, much less TFA. I see that they are "food grade silicone". But seriously, who reads TFA?

      --
      Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday November 14, @12:45PM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 14, @12:45PM (#596769)

    1. open bottle
    2. serve wine
    3. if bottle not empty goto 2

