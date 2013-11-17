Not all conversations with your mom about condoms have to end in mortification. For example: One mother and son turned a quip about rubbers into an industrious new way to save wine.

The Wine Condom, which is literally a condom stretched over the top of a wine bottle, was conceived by Laura Bartlett and her clearly well-adjusted son, Mitch Strahan.

The Dallas duo came up with the idea in 2014 after Bartlett sealed off a bottle of wine with plastic wrap secured with a rubber band. They realized it looked like a condom and their dream was born.

Their original contraption first launched that late spring/early summer. Recently, the two announced a new design for their invention, which works for different sizes of wine bottles. (Expect to see a few floating around at White Elephant Gift Exchange this holiday season.)

The device, made from food-grade silicone and sold online for $10 per six-pack, works much as you'd expect: After opening a bottle of wine, the Wine Condom can be rolled over the opening, creating a seal that prevents air from escaping.