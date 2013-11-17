from the what's-old-is-still-old-but-they-are-making-more dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
National Audio Co. is the only company in the U.S. that produces cassette tape. Now, as cassette tapes enjoy a resurgence in popularity, National Audio has less than a year's supply left of the stuff, The Wall Street Journal reports.
For the last 15 years, National Audio's co-owner and president Steve Stepp has been clinging to his company's dwindling supply of music-quality magnetic tape. In 2014, National Audio's South Korean supplier stopped making the material, so Stepp bought out their remaining stock before they shuttered — and has been left with a shrinking stockpile ever since.
Although the demand for tape has increased in recent years, the quality and supply has not; National Audio has long relied on outdated gear that Stepp jokes is "the finest equipment the 1960s has to offer." That's why the company — which makes cassettes for everyone from indie bands to Metallica — is planning to build the U.S.'s first high-grade tape manufacturing line in decades.
Crap! Where am I going to store my TRS-80 programs now?
Source: https://theweek.com/speedreads/735269/america-running-cassette-tape
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @07:00PM (11 children)
I have two teenage kids. Cassette tapes are NOT making any kind of resurgence. Where the &(*&(&*(&*%*& do you all find this stuff?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday November 13, @07:10PM (3 children)
I have two teenage kids. Cassette tapes are NOT making any kind of resurgence. Where the &(*&(&*(&*%*& do you all find this stuff?
In the real world, outside of the little suburban bubble you probably live in.
It's not teenagers who are into this stupid shit, it's the hipster 20-somethings and maybe 30-something Millenials. I've seen these cassettes in the hipster clothing/knicknack stores these people like to frequent, right next to racks of vinyl records that they also like.
Don't worry, they're not taking over for streaming audio and CDs, but they are experiencing enough resurgence that I can see how a single supplier using stockpiled inventory is going to run out soon.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @07:22PM (2 children)
Devil's advocate time.
Given the DRM that's invading every aspect of personal computing, such as Intel TPM, doesn't it make sense to fall back to a more free (as in freedom) format such as simple magnetic tape, especially for something that tends to attract free spirits like music?
(No, I don't expect that's why hipsters are doing it....)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @07:26PM
Speaking as a (real-life, gig-playing, self-managing, indie) musician, in small runs tape is still cheaper to publish than even CD.
The reasons can come from the supply and the demand ends of the spectrum.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday November 13, @07:32PM
No, where did you get that idea?
Digital audio is superior in every way to analog, given a high enough bitrate and sampling frequency. TPM is a canard: a standard audio CD does not have DRM on it, it's just simple PCM audio. There's many audio formats that support higher quality with lossy and lossless codecs, and they're all DRM-free too: I recomment Ogg Opus and Ogg Vorbis and FLAC.
DRM isn't a given in computing by any means. You can easily buy yourself a Raspberry Pi for $50 or less which has no support for DRM through TPM modules, run Linux on it, and listen to audio in one of the above Free formats.
Just because Windows 10 is spying on you doesn't mean you need to listen to audio on shitty old analog formats that never had decent sound quality; it just means you need to stop using Windows.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Monday November 13, @07:13PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @07:14PM (4 children)
My roommate is a DJ who does some of her own stuff too. It seems it's become popular for artists to record their music to cassette tape for distribution at anime conventions and the like.
I don't pretend to understand why. I asked why not buy thumb drives in bulk, like little 1 gb drives, but she said cassette tapes is what everybody uses. Doesn't make a terrible lot of sense to her either, since she's a technically-inclined person as well, but there you are.
(She does Soundcloud as well, so it's not only tapes--tapes are just when she's going to an anime convention and wants to pass out her latest work.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @07:29PM (3 children)
I did the math. For small runs (under a thousand), especially for long albums and so on, tape is cheaper than USB sticks, SD cards, CDs and (duh) vinyl.
It's not bad to hand out cards with links to your bandcamp/soundcloud/cdbaby/whatever, but fans like physical things. Some will take a card if it's on offer, but the majority also like a physical medium, and that goes double if you'll sign it for them.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday November 13, @07:36PM (2 children)
How much can it possibly cost to hand out 500 tapes? You can buy very small (big enough for some MP3s) USB sticks for next to nothing these days, and you can write your music on them yourself easily. CDs are also dirt cheap, with CD-Rs.
And how the hell do these fans play these cassettes anyway? I haven't even seen a cassette player in years, except maybe at the museum, not too far from the Apple Macintosh or the Altair.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by t-3 on Monday November 13, @07:47PM
Maybe it's related to ease of self-production, or mass-production? Can you order 500 USB sticks with specific data on them easily? Is there an easy way make many USB stick copies at once? I know this is easy with tapes and CDs/other discs, but I've never heard of a USB stick duplicator. A quick search shows that they exist,, but are much more expensive than tape duplicators. I didn't bother looking up commercial services, but judging from other comments, the price difference is reflected there..
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday November 13, @07:56PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday November 13, @08:02PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Monday November 13, @07:08PM
I do know at least one person who does audio mixing for a hobby and is obsessed with them. I for one am more into Vinyl, but that doesn't work for those who count audio mixing as a hobby.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @07:14PM (2 children)
Get with the time, fool. Cassette tape is like so yesterday. Floppy disks are where it's at. They even make the small 5" ones now. 3M is a good brand.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @07:20PM (1 child)
And you can use a hole punch and flip it over to double the capacity!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Monday November 13, @07:48PM
Serious question: were there 8" flippy disks, or did that only happen with the 5 1/4" variety?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday November 13, @07:29PM
I told you darling. That giant box of old tapes in the basement is gonna be worth all those times it fell on you!
And YOU wanted to throw it away, ten years ago!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @08:06PM
First off, 1960s tech is far better than the modern stuff anyway. Look at the autos from that era; they'll outlast anything produced today.
Secondly, if there's money to be made in it, they'll make more.
Reply to This