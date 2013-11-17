from the spending-these-dollars-makes-sense dept.
In-depth study: Commercial cargo program a bargain for NASA
It has generally been assumed that NASA will save money by spurring the development of services by US companies to supply the International Space Station, but such conclusions have largely been based on estimates. Now, a rigorous new review authored by a NASA analyst, and published by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, offers a clear answer to this question.
According to the new research paper by Edgar Zapata, who works at Kennedy Space Center, the supply services offered by SpaceX and Orbital ATK have cost NASA two to three times less than if the space agency had continued to fly the space shuttle. For his analysis, Zapata attempted to make an "apples to apples" comparison between the commercial vehicles, through June 2017, and the space shuttle.
Specifically, the analysis of development and operational expenses, as well as vehicle failures, found that SpaceX had cost NASA about $89,000 per kg of cargo delivered to the space station. By the same methodology, he found Orbital ATK had cost $135,000 per kg. Had the shuttle continued to fly, and deliver cargo via its Multi-Purpose Logistics Module, it would have cost $272,000 per kg.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Monday November 13, @08:38PM (3 children)
But how would it cost out if NASA had launched similar sized rockets rather than the Shuttle?
Even old designs could have handled this work. Instead those production lines were shut down.
We all knew the Shuttle was expensive. We all knew there were conventional alternatives. Its not clear we would have built the ISS with conventional rockets because the Shuttle provided a maneuverable work platform and a home away from home for the construction. The exercise was worth the the cost in experience gained. But It was never designed to run cheap launches of routine supply missions.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Monday November 13, @08:50PM (2 children)
Correction: it was SOLD as this, and the initial designs were for this. But, it was never practically for this.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday November 13, @09:30PM
After the first launch, NASA announced that it wouldn't be reusing them.
I've often wondered why they didn't try launching an SRB all by itself, just for testing its reusability.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday November 13, @09:36PM
No it really was never sold as that.
That it was sold this way was simply the hit-piece claim made by opponents when the Shuttle was extended past its main purpose, and sucked other projects dry of funding.
It was sold as the only way to get things like the ISS built. Even NASA was running routine ISS resupply missions and interplanetary missions with rockets, even while they were doing ISS component delivery, assembly, maintenance, crew delivery and return with the Shuttle.
But basic small supply mission or Launch to Orbit was never one of the selling points NASA claimed.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Virindi on Monday November 13, @08:47PM
This is the least "apples to apples" comparison possible!
These other services are not currently manned. Putting crew on a space vehicle is much more expensive.
The Space Shuttle, while originally sold as such, never practically aimed for budget ferrying. In practice the benefit was capability that other vehicles lacked, such as the ability to launch a heavy payload with humans aboard attached to a vehicle with a robotic arm for installation (see: ISS). Another one was the ability to capture and return satellites, or to repair an existing satellite (including carrying any number of needed parts).
The Space Shuttle was never a simple "launch small supplies to a fixed station" system, except when it was being initially sold. It's not fair to compare it that way.
If you want a real "apples to apples" comparison, compare to Progress.
(Score: 3, Informative) by dltaylor on Monday November 13, @09:03PM
1/2 to 1/3 is less.
Additionally, are any of the current unmanned rockets even capable of reliably launching a manned vehicle.
