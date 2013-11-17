from the tech-industry-siesta dept.
Internet Giants Support SESTA
Tech companies are cheering on a bill that guts internet protections
In a unanimous vote, the Senate Commerce Committee approved the Stop Enabling Sex Trafficking Act (or SESTA), clearing the way for a full vote by the House and Senate. As Congress wrestles over tax reform and the debt ceiling, it's still unclear when SESTA will reach a larger vote, and it still faces stern opposition from tech policy organizations and even some anti-trafficking groups. But with more than 30 senators already signed on, the bill seems primed to pass whenever it reaches the floor.
The biggest twist has come from the industry itself. After weeks of debate, a string of tech companies and industry groups have come around to supporting SESTA, leaving critics with few allies and narrowing options. It's an unusual stance for the tech industry to take on a bill that some say would strike at some of the internet's most fundamental protections. But as Google and Facebook face mounting pressure for regulation, SESTA increasingly seems like a workable compromise, giving prosecutors a new tool while fending off more onerous regulation. For anyone dealing with user-generated content, the result could be a dangerous new source of legal risk, one that only the largest companies are fully equipped to handle.
SESTA Could Destroy Wikipedia
For many people supporting SESTA, the discussion seems to start and end with "sex trafficking is bad, this bill says it targets sex trafficking and therefore it's good" (and maybe with a touch of "if it hurts big internet companies, that's fine, they deserve it.") But, the impact of SESTA goes way beyond that (not to mention it doesn't actually do anything to stop sex trafficking and could make the problem worse). It's good to see Wikimedia speak up -- and hopefully someone in Congress will finally start to understand why SESTA is such a bad bill.
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Monday November 13, @12:55PM (5 children)
It would be better and cheaper to just legalize prostitution. But this is the U.S., we can't have that because Jesus. (Despite the fact that the Bible says that he hung out with prostitutes, and avoiding the moralizing goody-two-shoes of his era.)
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @01:22PM
Thing is that prostitution (sex workers) is not exactly the same as sex trafficking. People in the sex trafficking should be more seen as sex slaves. My guess is that this bill wants to tackle the second, but takes collateral damage in the process.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday November 13, @01:23PM
Not quite precise enough language. He was no fan of self-righteousness or malice. He had no problem with anyone trying to do the best they knew how though; pretty damned righteous or not so much wasn't really relevant to him.
And, no, still not a christian. No need to subscribe to a religion to educate yourself about it.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Monday November 13, @01:37PM (2 children)
Sez right here: For anyone dealing with user-generated content, the result could be a dangerous new source of legal risk, one that only the largest companies are fully equipped to handle.
Can it be any more obvious what this is about? Please, let's put away the philosophical mumbo-jumbo. It doesn't apply. On the other hand, it's propaganda value is enormous. Do what it takes to make the sale
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday November 13, @01:56PM
Becoming the thing you hate [youtube.com], eh? Some prices aren't worth paying.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @01:59PM
I've been lazy about finding spaces on darknets for discussion about, you know, normal stuff like we discuss here.
It sounds like it's time for me to get my ass in gear about it. This will pass, because why would anybody enrage feminism (indeed cisgendered women are the only ones who have the privilege to even debate this bill because of how it's been framed) by being pro-rape and pro-sex-slavery? Give it 10 or 20 years, and we'll see this get used for all kinds of tangential reasons that have little or more likely nothing to do with sex trafficking.
This is a bill that's meant to lock in Facebook and Twitter as the the only forums on the internet.
(Score: 5, Informative) by lgsoynews on Monday November 13, @01:41PM (1 child)
I find it astonishing that NONE of the articles I've read on the subject, on a range of websites, does provide a link to the bill itself. NONE.
Even on the EFF website you have to dig to find it!
Here is the link :
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/1693/text [congress.gov]
Another link, from the EFF, with some IMPORTANT context in the beginning (missing from the official link) :
https://www.eff.org/files/2017/08/02/sesta2017.pdf [eff.org]
I'm also stunned by how bad and unreadable the changes are. They seem to be just a few minor changes (mostly a few words & punctuation), hiding the REAL significance of the changes to the layman (like me). Note that I'm french, which makes it all the more difficult of course.
---
Also, I'm stunned by the hypocrisy of those laws. Even if you ignore the unintended (I wish!) effects. Not only should sex work not be illegal in the first place (which is one of the main reasons that creates "traffic" and bad stuff), but that expression "sex traffic" is always used as a "think of the children" sentence : to create a knee-jerk reaction while ignoring the real issues...
It's really sad -and worrying- that so many (if not all) countries have been pushing -again- a "sex is bad" narrative for about 15 years. In France, this goes full swing as well. The damages are already there, I've seen the -negative- attitude of my young cousins (boys & girls, up to their teens) and I was frightened. And they come from very educated and quite open-minded families! I talked to a medical student a few weeks ago, she told me that she was shocked by the ignorance of the most basic sex knowledge displayed by the teens she saw during gynecology consulting...
I would not want to have a child grow up in such a toxic and unhealthy environment. To be honest, I'm really worried for my niece (18 months) as well. And on a personal level, as an adult, things are pretty bad too. On the surface, things have opened up, for instance sex-shops in Paris are opened directly on big avenues, with big windows that show all their stuff to the passer-by (this was NOT the case in my youth), on the other hand, laws & attitudes have gone real bad & hypocrisy has risen a lot (again).
"Don't forget children : SEX is BAD, ignorance is GOOD and prejudice is EXPECTED"
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday November 13, @01:56PM
The parent post is very informative - thanks! FWIW, I see three motivations for this bill:
- Electioneering: "think of the children" feel-good crap. Who cares what side-effect this bill will have, as long as the Congresscritters can wave around their support while campaigning in 2018?
- Expand government power and censorship. The acts they are chasing are already illegal, but now every website owner is a potential criminal. One comment by Joe Random User that can be seen as "facilitating sex trafficking" -
and facilitate is a very broad word - and the website owner can be prosecuted. Yet another charge to hold over people's heads, in order to demand their compliance with whatever the government wants to extort out of them.
- Follow the money. Only the biggest companies have any chance of policing their comments sections, and hiring the lawyers needed to defend themselves. What a glorious way to prevent upstart competitors from ever getting into the business!
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 13, @02:05PM
Yes, I know, "you own your comments, yadda-yadda".
IANAL, but seems to me that under SESTA if the (who? operators? owners?) know about illegal content, they must (do what?) or suffer consequences.
E.g. does the "Deuter0n0my, young wives" troll fall under illegal content? Seems to me as an encouragement (abetting?) to paedo- behaviour, so what gives?
---
TMB, why the heck are you still keeping the lame filter active?
"Dick niggers" episode should have shown it does nothing of value but annoy the heck out of legit posters!
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Monday November 13, @02:06PM
Barriers to entry, bought and paid for by the large tech corporations "reluctantly" agreeing with this.
Paid-for legislation, probably written by the tech companies.
We didn't meekly accept the internet control and censorship our masters so desperately want. Now they will ask us to please think of the children. It's like we never learn.
