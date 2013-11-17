from the steal-your-face dept.
Wired is running a story of hackers claiming to have broken Face ID on the new iPhone X.
When Apple released the iPhone X on November 3, it touched off an immediate race among hackers around the world to be the first to fool the company's futuristic new form of authentication. A week later, hackers on the actual other side of the world claim to have successfully duplicated someone's face to unlock his iPhone X—with what looks like a simpler technique than some security researchers believed possible.
On Friday, Vietnamese security firm Bkav released a blog post and video showing that—by all appearances—they'd cracked Face ID with a composite mask of 3-D-printed plastic, silicone, makeup, and simple paper cutouts, which in combination tricked an iPhone X into unlocking.
On a similar note Apple has repeatedly fought working with governments to unlock phones, if the police have a dead or detained criminal what is to stop them from just pointing the phone at their face and getting all the juicy data bits inside? Does Face ID *help* police/governments?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Justin Case on Tuesday November 14, @04:53PM (2 children)
"Biometric" is not your password. It is your user-ID.
Still need something else for authentication.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @05:06PM (1 child)
"User ID" is just the portion of a password that a user seemingly doesn't mind being published widely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @05:14PM
"Password" is just the portion of a user ID that a user seemingly wants to keep as secret as possible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @05:02PM
Uh it's the same for the other easy methods like fingerprints.
You can use passwords or if you think you can get lucky that you'll be able to press the "cop sequence" so the phone requires a passwords .
(Score: 2) by quacking duck on Tuesday November 14, @05:09PM
Apple was up front about how FaceID isn't good enough to distinguish between identical twins. No one with a clue ever claimed it to be a 100% bullet proof authorization system.
That said, it's also far superior to the latest Samsung Galaxy S8's version, which was famously cracked on day zero with a mere photograph. Samsung still hadn't fixed this flaw when the Note 8 was released six months later [businessinsider.com].
Insofar as the older TouchID required physically forcing a suspect to touch the scanner, and now with FaceID they can just point it at their face, sure, the police/government now have an easier time. On the other hand, quickly pressing the standby button 5 times disables FaceID (and TouchID on older phones), requiring the passcode to re-enable it.
Anyone thinking about harping on Apple have far more legitimate targets. Like that infamous 1+1+1=12 bug in iOS 11's default calculator app, which was known back in the v11.0 betas and still hasn't been fixed.
