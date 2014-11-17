from the Stayin'-alive!-Stayin'-alive! dept.
Study Suggests Women Less Likely to Get CPR From Bystanders
Women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and more likely to die, a new study suggests, and researchers think reluctance to touch a woman's chest might be one reason.
Only 39 percent of women suffering cardiac arrest in a public place were given CPR versus 45 percent of men, and men were 23 percent more likely to survive, the study found. It involved nearly 20,000 cases around the country and is the first to examine gender differences in receiving heart help from the public versus professional responders.
"It can be kind of daunting thinking about pushing hard and fast on the center of a woman's chest" and some people may fear they are hurting her, said Audrey Blewer, a University of Pennsylvania researcher who led the study. Rescuers also may worry about moving a woman's clothing to get better access, or touching breasts to do CPR, but doing it properly "shouldn't entail that," said another study leader, U Penn's Dr. Benjamin Abella. "You put your hands on the sternum, which is the middle of the chest. In theory, you're touching in between the breasts."
The study was discussed Sunday at an American Heart Association conference in Anaheim.
Get touchy and save women's lives.
Also at Penn Medicine and the American Heart Association. Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Other study mentioned in the AP article: Sexual Activity as a Trigger for Sudden Cardiac Arrest (DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2017.09.025) (DX)
Related study: Sex-Based Disparities in Incidence, Treatment, and Outcomes of Cardiac Arrest in the United States, 2003-2012. (DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.116.003704) (DX)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Entropy on Tuesday November 14, @08:00PM (2 children)
Guys are scared of some sort of sexual assault claim by women.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @08:03PM
So much this. When everyone is so sensitive that the smallest touch or gesture is sexual harassment combined with the fact that just an accusation of sexual harassment (not even proof) having the chance of ruining your career it's no wonder people would be afraid to help.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday November 14, @08:09PM
>Guys are scared of some sort of sexual assault claim by women.
Whether legal, social, or otherwise - this is true.
Also, that statement about pressing on the sternum should not entail touching breasts - depends entirely upon the breasts in question (and remember, we're talking about heart attack cases), the sternum is definitely "in the neighborhood."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @08:14PM
This is the reason why. So, if you're trained or just know how to do it, help out, save the life, keep your mouth shut, and leave before anyone starts asking names.
Reply to This