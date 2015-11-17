from the vanishing-act dept.
A crypto-currency collector who was locked out of his $1m Ethereum multi-signature wallet this week by a catastrophic bug in Parity's software has claimed the blunder was not an accident – it was "deliberate and fraudulent."
On Tuesday, Parity confessed all of its multi-signature Ethereum wallets – which each require multiple people to sign-off transactions – created since July 20 were "accidentally" frozen, quite possibly permanently locking folks out of their cyber-cash collections. The digital money stores contained an estimated $280m of Ethereum; 1 ETH coin is worth about $304 right now. The wallet developer blamed a single user who, apparently, inadvertently triggered a software flaw that brought the shutters down on roughly 70 crypto-purses worldwide.
[...] Cappasity has alleged the wallet freeze was no accident: someone deliberately triggered the mass lock down, we're told, and there's evidence to prove it. By studying devops199's attempts to extract and change ownership of ARToken's and Polkadot's smart contracts, it appears the user was maliciously poking around, eventually triggering the catastrophic bug in Parity's software. "Our internal investigation has demonstrated that the actions on the part of devops199 were deliberate," said Cappasity's founder Kosta Popov in a statement this week.
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/11/10/parity_280m_ethereum_wallet_lockdown_hack/
Previously: $300m in Cryptocurrency Accidentally Lost Forever Due to Bug
User mistakenly takes control of hundreds of wallets containing cryptocurrency Ether, destroying them in a panic while trying to give them back
Unlike most cryptocurrency hacks, however, the money wasn't deliberately taken: it was effectively destroyed by accident. The lost money was in the form of Ether, the tradable currency that fuels the Ethereum distributed app platform, and was kept in digital multi-signature wallets built by a developer called Parity. These wallets require more than one user to enter their key before funds can be transferred.
Source: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/nov/08/cryptocurrency-300m-dollars-stolen-bug-ether
This is less than 1% of the entirety of the total value of Ethereum (as perceived by speculators). One must remember that the national debts of issuers of some fiat currencies could effectively destroy 100% of those currencies, so is it appropriate for dollar users (which indirectly is all of us) to sneer at cryptocurrency users for this apparent weakness which will, presumably, be fixed and never happen again?
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday November 15, @02:28AM
If this is just a flaw, a bug, a whoopsie-daisy in crypto world, it's pretty hard to sue someone and get a jury to agree that you should be paid damages. On the other hand, if someone is poking about all cloak-and-dagger then the law might look more generously to the damaged party.
Of course they will be claiming to high heaven that someone was trying to do wrong.
Of course, they might be right. Parity got the first salvo of comms out though - so sort of set the message on this one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @02:31AM
There is no intrinsic value to diamond and gold. At least they have some industrial use. You think the US dollar, backed by the US Fed, is a fiat bullshit, what does bitcoin/etc. has to offer?
Talk about a pyramid scheme.
Come to think of it, Uber and bitcoin should bang up each other.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @03:19AM (1 child)
This was perfectly acceptable behavior.
Imagine computers were all replaced by really obedient people who followed company policy to the letter.
In this world you notice a store has a buy one get one free coupon without the usual T&C, and so buy two.
You immediately return one and keep the second, without any manner of deception mind you, assume they have a no-fault return policy or something.
The obedient people playing the part of computers just accept it and carry on.
Should you be imprisoned because the manager was an idiot and didn't realize that BOGOF+no-fault return is a shitty idea?
So why if the agent is a computer rather than a person do we cease to hold people to their foolish decisions?
The equiv. of T&C being formally correct programs, and yes this is more expensive, but so is having to hire lawyers to write T&Cs, we just have to eat the cost in return for a sane legal system which holds the people who make mistakes responsible for their actions rather than the people who notice and exploit the mistakes.
Getting mad at hackers is the same bullshit as getting mad at tax avoiding (evading? whatever the legal one is.) companies. Stop, think, change the tax code they hacked instead of demanding they follow the spirit of the tax code rather than the letter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @03:31AM
Know a store where I can do this? I would like to eat for free.
