Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Graphene Water Filter Turns Whisky Clear

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 15, @03:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the everclear-er dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Sacrilege!

Previously graphene-oxide membranes were shown to be completely impermeable to all solvents except for water. However, a study published in Nature Materials, now shows that we can tailor the molecules that pass through these membranes by simply making them ultrathin.

The research team led by Professor Rahul Nair at the National Graphene Institute and School of Chemical Engineering and Analytical Science at The University of Manchester tailored this membrane to allow all solvents to pass through but without compromising it's ability to sieve out the smallest of particles.

In the newly developed ultrathin membranes, graphene-oxide sheets are assembled in such a way that pinholes formed during the assembly are interconnected by graphene nanochannels, which produces an atomic-scale sieve allowing the large flow of solvents through the membrane.
...
Prof. Nair said, "Just for a fun, we even filtered whisky and cognac through the graphene-oxide membrane. The membrane allowed the alcohol to pass through but removed the larger molecules, which gives the amber colour. The clear whisky smells similar to the original whisky but we are not allowed to drink it in the lab, however it was a funny Friday night experiment!"

Minute control over the sheets of graphene allow them to tailor filters for exact purposes like desalinization.

Original Submission


«  Parity's $280m Ethereum Wallet Freeze Was No Accident Claims Startup | Intel and Micron Boost 3D XPoint Production  »
Graphene Water Filter Turns Whisky Clear | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @03:53AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @03:53AM (#597131)

    TFS sounds like contradictory nonsense. Wouldn't you know, it's a phys.org PR BS.

  • (Score: 2) by jelizondo on Wednesday November 15, @04:21AM (3 children)

    by jelizondo (653) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @04:21AM (#597143)

    The clear whisky smells similar to the original whisky but we are not allowed to drink it in the lab

    Either drink it somewhere else or donate it to the needy!

    I don't mean Ethanolfueled, I mean certain needy people to whom I would gladly deliver said whisky... ;-)

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 15, @04:31AM (1 child)

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Wednesday November 15, @04:31AM (#597147) Journal

      we are not allowed to drink it in the lab, however it was a funny Friday night experiment!

      Read: We put it in a jar, left the lab, and got fucking trashed.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 15, @04:47AM

        by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @04:47AM (#597160) Homepage Journal

        Oh, they're retards if they drank any liquid that had contact with graphene.

        Graphene to the digestive tract is what asbestos is to the lungs -- cancer-city. Let's hope the goddamn idiots had some half-decent adult supervision in that lab.

        " Hey man, they say that if you look directly into the laser, you can see God!

         

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday November 15, @05:13AM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @05:13AM (#597168) Journal

      I always wondered why moonshine is clear but commercial whiskey is colored.
      But I didn't expect anyone to go to the trouble to make the whiskey look like moonshine.

      --
      No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday November 15, @04:24AM (5 children)

    by captain normal (2205) on Wednesday November 15, @04:24AM (#597144)

    Why take all the flavor compounds out of a good whisky after you've labored to run it through peat and aged aged it in charred oak wine barrels?
    Now if one wants to make fresh water by filtering the salt out, that's a very good use.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @04:36AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @04:36AM (#597151)

      Smells like the original.

      IE it probably filtered out all the stuff that would give you a hangover without filtering out the smaller stuff that gives it flavor.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 15, @04:40AM (1 child)

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Wednesday November 15, @04:40AM (#597155) Journal

      The filtered components could be used somewhere else, such as a food additive. Maybe it could be shipped around the country (lower weight because no water and alcohol) and used to infuse barrels or go directly into beers.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 15, @04:50AM

        by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @04:50AM (#597161) Homepage Journal

        Or perhaps those compounds contribute to hangovers. And everclear has some pretty nice hangovers, with the exception that you wake up in jail for fighting cops, and it had everybody at the party crawling and passing out on the front lawn by 8 p.m. last night.

    • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday November 15, @04:41AM (1 child)

      by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @04:41AM (#597157)

      Why take all the flavor compounds out of a good whisky after you've labored to run it through peat and aged aged it in charred oak wine barrels?

      Just to show that you can. They probably didn't use the most expensive whiskey.

      • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday November 15, @04:52AM

        by MostCynical (2589) on Wednesday November 15, @04:52AM (#597162)

        I wonder.. does the clear stuff left over from doing this to cheap whisky taste like cheap potato vodka?

        --
        (Score: tau, Irrational)
(1)