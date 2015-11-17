from the everclear-er dept.
Previously graphene-oxide membranes were shown to be completely impermeable to all solvents except for water. However, a study published in Nature Materials, now shows that we can tailor the molecules that pass through these membranes by simply making them ultrathin.
The research team led by Professor Rahul Nair at the National Graphene Institute and School of Chemical Engineering and Analytical Science at The University of Manchester tailored this membrane to allow all solvents to pass through but without compromising it's ability to sieve out the smallest of particles.
In the newly developed ultrathin membranes, graphene-oxide sheets are assembled in such a way that pinholes formed during the assembly are interconnected by graphene nanochannels, which produces an atomic-scale sieve allowing the large flow of solvents through the membrane.
...
Prof. Nair said, "Just for a fun, we even filtered whisky and cognac through the graphene-oxide membrane. The membrane allowed the alcohol to pass through but removed the larger molecules, which gives the amber colour. The clear whisky smells similar to the original whisky but we are not allowed to drink it in the lab, however it was a funny Friday night experiment!"
Minute control over the sheets of graphene allow them to tailor filters for exact purposes like desalinization.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @03:53AM
TFS sounds like contradictory nonsense. Wouldn't you know, it's a phys.org PR BS.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 15, @04:01AM
It's just a reprint from the University of Manchester [manchester.ac.uk], and your lack of comprehension is your own problem.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @04:10AM
That's what I wrote, it's a PR blurb. What's your point?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 15, @04:35AM
There's nothing wrong with the PR blurb. But if you have a problem, you should just read the journals [goldjournal.net] directly.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Wednesday November 15, @04:21AM
Either drink it somewhere else or donate it to the needy!
I don't mean Ethanolfueled, I mean certain needy people to whom I would gladly deliver said whisky... ;-)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 15, @04:31AM
Read: We put it in a jar, left the lab, and got fucking trashed.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 15, @04:47AM
Oh, they're retards if they drank any liquid that had contact with graphene.
Graphene to the digestive tract is what asbestos is to the lungs -- cancer-city. Let's hope the goddamn idiots had some half-decent adult supervision in that lab.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday November 15, @05:13AM
I always wondered why moonshine is clear but commercial whiskey is colored.
But I didn't expect anyone to go to the trouble to make the whiskey look like moonshine.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday November 15, @04:24AM
Why take all the flavor compounds out of a good whisky after you've labored to run it through peat and aged aged it in charred oak wine barrels?
Now if one wants to make fresh water by filtering the salt out, that's a very good use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @04:36AM
Smells like the original.
IE it probably filtered out all the stuff that would give you a hangover without filtering out the smaller stuff that gives it flavor.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 15, @04:40AM
The filtered components could be used somewhere else, such as a food additive. Maybe it could be shipped around the country (lower weight because no water and alcohol) and used to infuse barrels or go directly into beers.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 15, @04:50AM
Or perhaps those compounds contribute to hangovers. And everclear has some pretty nice hangovers, with the exception that you wake up in jail for fighting cops, and it had everybody at the party crawling and passing out on the front lawn by 8 p.m. last night.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday November 15, @04:41AM
Why take all the flavor compounds out of a good whisky after you've labored to run it through peat and aged aged it in charred oak wine barrels?
Just to show that you can. They probably didn't use the most expensive whiskey.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday November 15, @04:52AM
I wonder.. does the clear stuff left over from doing this to cheap whisky taste like cheap potato vodka?
