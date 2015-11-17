17/11/15/0339227 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday November 15, @06:53AM
from the following-in-leader's-footsteps dept.
from the following-in-leader's-footsteps dept.
Elections in 18 separate nations were influenced by online disinformation campaigns last year, suggests research.
Independent watchdog Freedom House looked at how online discourse was influenced by governments, bots and paid opinion formers.
In total, 30 governments were actively engaged in using social media to stifle dissent, said the report.
Educating users to spot fake news and making tech firms police their networks could combat the manipulation, it said.
Hacking must explain why voters are going off-script.
Votes in 18 Nations 'Hacked' in Last Year | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Wednesday November 15, @07:01AM (4 children)
Neither hacking nor govt propaganda would work with a population able to detect the stench of bullshit.
Requires only a modicum of critical thinking and the habit to apply it in most of the cases (self-prejudices included and quite important).
A pity there's nobody to sell critical thinking.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:12AM (1 child)
The mainstream media will sell you that, they'll gladly tell you how educated you are as a bonus, but of course, there are no warranties if the received product does not work as advertized.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 15, @07:19AM
Mmm... I see... to recognize a good BS detector, one needs to have a BS detector.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:20AM (1 child)
Let's cut budgets on education... we need to wage wars in far away lands to protect our oil.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:30AM
No longer. The target of our needs changed nowadays. Let me see if you got the memo.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:04AM (3 children)
If elections can be hacked, why continue to have unsecured ways of power transition?
Monarchism is superior, in fact, make it female lineage only, at least, it's clear who the mother is :)
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 15, @07:20AM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:28AM
Superior in a humorous way. Let me quote the relevant text for you:
You get it now? Or should I whoosh you?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 15, @07:26AM
Heh, yeah, riiighto! Currently moderated "Insightful", instead of the (suggested) "Funny".
To the moderator: if the power transition is unsecure today, the answer is not "Let's secure the power transition" but "Let drop the power transition" - You know it makes sense. I'm S... [wikipedia.org] (just in case you need it, here you have it: </sarcasm>).
Reply to This
Parent