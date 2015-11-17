Stories
Votes in 18 Nations 'Hacked' in Last Year

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 15, @06:53AM   Printer-friendly
from the following-in-leader's-footsteps dept.
Security

Phoenix666 writes:

Elections in 18 separate nations were influenced by online disinformation campaigns last year, suggests research.

Independent watchdog Freedom House looked at how online discourse was influenced by governments, bots and paid opinion formers.

In total, 30 governments were actively engaged in using social media to stifle dissent, said the report.

Educating users to spot fake news and making tech firms police their networks could combat the manipulation, it said.

Hacking must explain why voters are going off-script.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Wednesday November 15, @07:01AM (4 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @07:01AM (#597182)

    Neither hacking nor govt propaganda would work with a population able to detect the stench of bullshit.
    Requires only a modicum of critical thinking and the habit to apply it in most of the cases (self-prejudices included and quite important).

    A pity there's nobody to sell critical thinking.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:12AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:12AM (#597186)

      A pity there's nobody to sell critical thinking.

      The mainstream media will sell you that, they'll gladly tell you how educated you are as a bonus, but of course, there are no warranties if the received product does not work as advertized.

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 15, @07:19AM

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @07:19AM (#597188)

        Mmm... I see... to recognize a good BS detector, one needs to have a BS detector.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:20AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:20AM (#597189)

      Let's cut budgets on education... we need to wage wars in far away lands to protect our oil.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:30AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:30AM (#597197)

        we need to wage wars in far away lands to protect our oil.

        No longer. The target of our needs changed nowadays. Let me see if you got the memo.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:04AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:04AM (#597183)

    If elections can be hacked, why continue to have unsecured ways of power transition?
    Monarchism is superior, in fact, make it female lineage only, at least, it's clear who the mother is :)

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 15, @07:20AM (1 child)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @07:20AM (#597190) Journal
      Superior in what way? It's not like we don't have considerable history of messy transitions of power in monarchies.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:28AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @07:28AM (#597196)

        Superior in what way?

        Superior in a humorous way. Let me quote the relevant text for you:

        :)

        You get it now? Or should I whoosh you?

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 15, @07:26AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @07:26AM (#597194)

      If elections can be hacked, why continue to have unsecured ways of power transition?
      Monarchism is superior, in fact, make it female lineage only, at least, it's clear who the mother is :)

      Heh, yeah, riiighto! Currently moderated "Insightful", instead of the (suggested) "Funny".

      To the moderator: if the power transition is unsecure today, the answer is not "Let's secure the power transition" but "Let drop the power transition" - You know it makes sense. I'm S... [wikipedia.org] (just in case you need it, here you have it: </sarcasm>).

