from the battling-over-celebrities-==-star-wars dept.
Games publisher EA has changed a rule in its Star Wars Battlefront II video game after a huge backlash.
During the game, players have to obtain credits - either by buying them or through long hours of game play - to unlock popular characters including Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.
Many players said it was unfair as the gaming required worked out at around 40 hours per character, unless they paid.
EA says the number of credits required will now be reduced by 75%.
"Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning," said executive producer John Wasilczyk from the developer Dice, in a statement.
Maybe EA should spend less time withholding heros from players and more time helping players find the hero within.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday November 15, @08:31AM
The last EA game I bought was battlefield 2. My buddies and I organized a LAN party for its release and diiscovered it didn't have coop. Looks like they have not gotten any better.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 15, @08:54AM
If you need EA to help you discover the hero within you, it's probably a good sign there's no hero to be discovered in the first place.
If indeed so, the best one can do in the "hero" department would be to consume some Marvel with overpriced popcorn and soda.
Or... you can accept that there's no hero to be discovered and live a full life anyway... which may include playing EA games from time to time (but abstain at all price from consuming Marvel movies, unless you have a dead-brain wish).
(my point? Don't blame me, dumb editorializing inspire dumb comments).
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @08:57AM (3 children)
"Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning,"
I'm sorry, but players do not have fun -grinding-. And that's all the system does - force you to do the same thing over and over and over and over and over again, just to add something new so you can go back to doing it over and over and over and over and OVER again.
A cut of 75% of the grind still means you need to spend 10 hours to unlock just one character. There's a lot of characters. Then there are gun unlocks, and upgrades, etc.
Repetition != Fun.
(But it does help convince people to buy the credits with their wallet. Guess what the intention is.)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 15, @09:11AM
Well, here, you cannot use the force...
You have to use...the SCWARTZ! [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by MadTinfoilHatter on Wednesday November 15, @09:13AM
You optimist you. They didn't cut down the grind by 75%. They cut the points required to buy a character by 75%, while simultaneoulsy slashing the rewards by 75%. In a total dick move they just revalued the in-game currency while changing nothing.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday November 15, @09:18AM
It depends on how the game is structured. Sure, grinding is boring, and rarely any fun at all. On the other hand, a good game will give you a feeling of accomplishment, when you achieve certain goals. In D&D terms: Everybody starts as level 1, and works their way up: the path should be fun. If you could just start as a level 20 wizard - where's the fun in that? You'll be bored in no time.
"The journey is the reward." Good games can pull this off.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Wednesday November 15, @09:13AM (2 children)
Why your Battlefront 2 outrage is a compliment to EA [polygon.com]
There are some interesting points before, but here's an excerpt of the 4th one:
(Score: 2) by Rivenaleem on Wednesday November 15, @09:33AM (1 child)
I just checked, it also got 86 gold. I don't know of a comment to get that many before either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @09:40AM
Probably more to do with throwing gold at le epic most downvoted comment of all time than anything else. You can award gold to a comment for any reason.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday November 15, @09:14AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntuqTuc6HxM [youtube.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lgsoynews on Wednesday November 15, @09:39AM
Of course they toned it down, this time. Then, as usual, they'll put the exact same stunt -or worse- on their next game...
That kind of stuff has been going on forever, how is it new? A publisher comes with some abusive behaviour (DRM, always-online for offline mode, micro-transactions, loot-boxes, whatever), then there is some backlash, they claim to listen to their fanbase and make their changes slightly less abusive, then the abuse creeps again. Rince and repeat.
Look at DRM for an example, I still remember when CDROM emulators started being "banned" because games would not start when one was present. You know what, I NEEDED those emulators, and not for piracy since I don't pirate games. But it did not matter, you were guilty by default, so the message was basically: have a computer for games, another for the other stuff. Which is B.S.
Nowadays DRM has become so intrusive that I'm always "WTF?" when I read another article about the latest punishment inflicted on legit buyers, also known as "the victims" since pirates don't suffer from those issues... FFS, I wrote a paper about 12 pages long more than 20 years ago about the problems of copy-protection (it was not called DRM back then), I even sent it to all the french publishers, but of course, with no hope of ANYTHING changing. And my expectations were right, things have gotten far worse.
For one GOG (a great thing, and proof that even without DRM you can sell), how many crazy schemes are going on?
I also hate Steam (I acknowledge its advantages, but I refuse to use it), because nowaydays even OFFLINE games must be registered to Steam, sometimes a retail box only contains a key, WTF? The first time I got bitten was about 12 years ago, it WAS written on the box (in very small letters), but I had not been careful enough when reading the box, so I never installed the game. After that I got very cautious and noticed that it creeped almost everywhere. This is B.S., I buy and play OFFLINE games, I don't want some stupid online validation.
Then you have the micro-transactions B.S. If you have played a bit with a good game on your phone/tablet, you know that micro-transactions -done well- are very addicting, and it's really hard to resist the temptation. I'm ok with paying a game or if it's free, to buy some optional stuff to reward the creators. But all too often, they are designed to be abusive. Though I must say that some games are really fair, many are NOT, and some are greedy and abusive beyond belief. 999$ packs? Yep, I've seen that in a "tap" game. This is crazy!
In retail games, this is even worse, because you paid already a good price, but nowadays they design games to be even more "grindy", in the same way that mobile games are, then of course, for a small sum you can speed up the grind. Or, much worse, the pay-to-win type. That's by far the worst of all. I'm pissed off at some mobile games because of that. The game starts ok, it's well done, but after a while the "buy or die" strategy becomes more & more obvious until the game becomes unplayable, meanwhile you have already invested time and effort in it...
And don't get me started on their relentless fight against used games! Anyway, with the move to a full digital distribution, used games will very soon be a thing of the past...
Honestly, I don't understand why players keep accepting such toxic practices. It boggles the mind. It's not as if there were only 2 or 3 studios/producers, and with the web it's much easier to have information beforehand.
I acknowledge that the fact that so many people are ok with piracy does not help, but it's not an excuse to be total jerks to people who buy your stuff! By victimizing their customers, they even give some legitimacy to piracy (I even know people who buy a game but never open the box, they use the pirated version), which does not help to solve the problem!
Publishers will only stop their current toxic pratices the day when they have a direct access to your wallet and can slurp some hefty sums every month, because "you MIGHT have played one of our games, who knows?" PAY UP, you dirty PIRATE SCUM!
