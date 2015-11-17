from the first-home-is-reserved-for-Winston-Smith dept.
Bill Gates is Buying Land in Arizona to Build a "Smart City"
An investment firm run by Bill Gates has put down $80 million to develop a planned community in Arizona. The 25,000 acres of land is about 45 minutes west of Phoenix, in an area called the West Valley. The community, which Gates wants to turn into a "smart city," will be named Belmont.
"Belmont will create a forward-thinking community with a communication and infrastructure spine that embraces cutting-edge technology, designed around high-speed digital networks, data centers, new manufacturing technologies and distribution models, autonomous vehicles and autonomous logistics hubs," Belmont Partners, the Arizona real state investment company involved in the deal, said in a news release.
The proposed freeway I-11, which would connect the Belmont area to Las Vegas, makes the land an ideal spot for a new community, according to Ronald Schott, the executive emeritus at the Arizona Technology Council. Of the 25,000 acres, 3,800 will be used for office, retail, and commercial space. Another 470 acres will be used for public schools. That leaves enough space for 80,000 residential units.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Wednesday November 15, @02:07PM
Bill is building his own fiefdom to avoid pesky democracy [salon.com]. Or else there's a highway planned for that area sometime in the near future and he's just buying up land to scalp the government. Or both. Either way, Belmont is the name of a major investor. Bill is a one-trick pony: leveraging his existing monopoly and there is no monopoly to utilize here. So this is just going to end up another M$-style failure because there's not any way that Bill can leverage an existing monopoly into something that produces a small city.
Furthermore, the temperatures average over 100°F [usclimatedata.com] for four months out of the year and aren't that much colder for the rest. There's not even any water in the area even for drinking or flushing, not to mention crops: don't live in the desert [youtube.com].
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
