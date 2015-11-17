from the junior-staff-gets-the-raspberries dept.
Cheap Supercomputers: LANL has 750-node Raspberry Pi Development Clusters
One of the more esoteric announcements to come out of SuperComputing 17, an annual conference on high-performance computing, is that one of the largest US scientific institutions is investing in Raspberry Pi-based clusters to aid in development work. The Los Alamos National Laboratory's [LANL] High Performance Computing Division now has access to 750-node Raspberry Pi clusters as part of the first step towards a development program to assist in programming much larger machines.
The platform at LANL leverages a modular cluster design from BitScope Designs, with five rack-mount Bitscope Cluster Modules, each with 150 Raspberry Pi boards with integrated network switches. With each of the 750 chips packing four cores, it offers a 3000-core highly parallelizable platform that emulates an ARM-based supercomputer, allowing researchers to test development code without requiring a power-hungry machine at significant cost to the taxpayer. The full 750-node cluster, running 2-3 W per processor, runs at 1000W idle, 3000W at typical and 4000W at peak (with the switches) and is substantially cheaper, if also computationally a lot slower. After development using the Pi clusters, frameworks can then be ported to the larger scale supercomputers available at LANL, such as Trinity and Crossroads.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Wednesday November 15, @02:56PM (1 child)
That being said, the notion isn't particularly innovative - people have been developing code on machines slower than ones that will ultimately run the code for cost savings since organizations could afford to have more than one computer.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 15, @03:24PM
It appears that each node has four Pis [bitscope.com] on it. One possibility that stands out right now is using the nodes for high I/O work, perhaps for certain sorts of real time signal and image processing.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 15, @03:41PM
