Los Alamos National Laboratory is Using a 750-Node Raspberry Pi Supercomputer

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 15, @02:38PM   Printer-friendly
from the junior-staff-gets-the-raspberries dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

Cheap Supercomputers: LANL has 750-node Raspberry Pi Development Clusters

One of the more esoteric announcements to come out of SuperComputing 17, an annual conference on high-performance computing, is that one of the largest US scientific institutions is investing in Raspberry Pi-based clusters to aid in development work. The Los Alamos National Laboratory's [LANL] High Performance Computing Division now has access to 750-node Raspberry Pi clusters as part of the first step towards a development program to assist in programming much larger machines.

The platform at LANL leverages a modular cluster design from BitScope Designs, with five rack-mount Bitscope Cluster Modules, each with 150 Raspberry Pi boards with integrated network switches. With each of the 750 chips packing four cores, it offers a 3000-core highly parallelizable platform that emulates an ARM-based supercomputer, allowing researchers to test development code without requiring a power-hungry machine at significant cost to the taxpayer. The full 750-node cluster, running 2-3 W per processor, runs at 1000W idle, 3000W at typical and 4000W at peak (with the switches) and is substantially cheaper, if also computationally a lot slower. After development using the Pi clusters, frameworks can then be ported to the larger scale supercomputers available at LANL, such as Trinity and Crossroads.

  • (Score: 2) by fadrian on Wednesday November 15, @02:56PM (1 child)

    by fadrian (3194) on Wednesday November 15, @02:56PM (#597294) Homepage

    That being said, the notion isn't particularly innovative - people have been developing code on machines slower than ones that will ultimately run the code for cost savings since organizations could afford to have more than one computer.

    --
    That is all.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 15, @03:24PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @03:24PM (#597302) Journal
      Well, that's the point, right? It's cool. In addition:

      After the collaboration, the company behind the modular Raspberry Pi rack and blade designs, BitScope, plans to sell the 150-node Cluster Modules at retail in the next few months. No prices were given yet, although BitScope says that each node will be about $120 fully provisioned using the element14 version of the latest Raspberry Pi (normally $35 at retail). That means that a 150-note Cluster Module will fall in around $18k-$20k each.

      It appears that each node has four Pis [bitscope.com] on it. One possibility that stands out right now is using the nodes for high I/O work, perhaps for certain sorts of real time signal and image processing.

  • (Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @03:30PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @03:30PM (#597306)

    Natalie Portman has been announced as the 2018 Genesis Prize Laureate.

    The acclaimed actress and director will receive the $1million award, which honors extraordinary individuals who serve as an inspiration to the next generation of Jews through their outstanding professional achievement, commitment to Jewish values and to the Jewish people.

    Times of Israel [timesofisrael.com]

