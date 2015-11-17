Stories
FDA Approves "Digital" Pill

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 15, @05:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the How-did-I-miss-the-:Analogue"-Pill? dept.
Science Techonomics

takyon writes:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a "digital pill" that contains a sensor intended to track whether a patient has taken their medicine:

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a digital pill — a medication embedded with a sensor that can tell doctors whether, and when, patients take their medicine. The approval, announced late on Monday, marks a significant advance in the growing field of digital devices designed to monitor medicine-taking and to address the expensive, longstanding problem that millions of patients do not take drugs as prescribed.

Experts estimate that so-called non-adherence or noncompliance to medication costs about $100 billion a year, much of it because patients get sicker and need additional treatment or hospitalization. "When patients don't adhere to lifestyle or medications that are prescribed for them, there are really substantive consequences that are bad for the patient and very costly," said Dr. William Shrank, chief medical officer of the health plan division at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Ameet Sarpatwari, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, said the digital pill "has the potential to improve public health," especially for patients who want to take their medication but forget. But, he added, "if used improperly, it could foster more mistrust instead of trust."

FDA news release.

Original Submission


    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3395000

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27717586

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday November 15, @06:27PM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @06:27PM (#597397) Journal

    TFA tries to bore you to death before getting to the point.

    The sensor, containing copper, magnesium and silicon (safe ingredients found in foods), generates an electrical signal when splashed by stomach fluid, like a potato battery, said Andrew Thompson, Proteus’s president and chief executive.

    After several minutes, the signal is detected by a Band-Aid-like patch that must be worn on the left rib cage and replaced after seven days, said Andrew Wright, Otsuka America’s vice president for digital medicine.

    The patch sends the date and time of pill ingestion and the patient’s activity level via Bluetooth to a cellphone app. The app allows patients to add their mood and the hours they have rested, then transmits the information to a database that physicians and others who have patients’ permission can access.

    Also:

    Another controversial use might be requiring digital medicine as a condition for parole or releasing patients committed to psychiatric facilities.

    Abilify is an arguably unusual choice for the first sensor-embedded medicine. It is prescribed to people with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and, in conjunction with an antidepressant, major depressive disorder.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @06:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @06:37PM (#597401)

    Just wondering about the side effects...

